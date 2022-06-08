Eimear Ryan: Is the GAA's amateur ideal sustainable any more? 

While reading an interview with Meath star attacker Emma Duggan in these pages recently, I was reminded of the contradictory truths that we, as GAA people, sometimes have to hold in our minds at the same time. Duggan was asked – as any brilliant ladies footballer is surely asked nowadays – whether she would be tempted to head over to Australia to play in the AFLW.

It’s a charged topic in Meath. Not only is one of their best and brightest, Vikki Wall, after signing up with North Melbourne, but their manager Eamonn Murray hasn’t minced his words when asked what he thinks of Aussie Rules, saying in April: "I don’t know why you’d want to play that sport because it’s dreadful stuff to watch. I can’t understand it. There’s no skill at all."

But it’s a good time to be an AFLW player. Just last month, a collective bargaining agreement resulted in female players’ salaries being almost doubled for the forthcoming season, with the average salary rising from $23,904 to $46,280. About 40 top-tier players will crack six figures, but the important news here is that even young and emerging talent will be paid a living wage.

Duggan, an assured and skilful attacker who is surely on many AFLW clubs’ radar, has said that she is staying put for the time being, which seems sensible. She’s only 20; she’s still in college; she wants more success with Meath, and that’s her focus for the moment.

Speaking to Paul Keane, she said: "I think even if I was in a position [to consider joining], pay is obviously a massive thing but I'm not sure it would be something that would completely sway me either way to be honest with you. The professional environment I think is what a lot of people are after, getting to be a full-time athlete."

This broke my heart a little bit, because it neatly demonstrated the hold that amateurism has on us all. It doesn’t quite feel right to be paid to play. So we insist, firmly, that it’s not about the money – never would we be seduced by filthy lucre! No, it’s about the professionalism, being a full-time sportsperson – which, of course, is only made possible by the fact that you’re being paid to play. But we won’t talk about that.

Sometimes I think that it’s a very fine trick the GAA has played on us all, by elevating amateurism to such a height; making it such an essential part of the GAA ethos that players tend to distance themselves from even the suggestion of money. In a subtle way, it makes it harder for players to advocate for themselves, because sacrifice and unselfishness have been so drummed into us as virtues.

Players can’t even admit that they would like to be paid without severely qualifying it – it’s not mercenary, it’s about becoming a better player. And of course, you would become a better player if you didn’t also have to work a day job on top of the full-time commitment that is being an intercounty star.

No one knows this more than female players. The great Fiona McHale, who has been playing senior football for Mayo since she was a teenager, recently tweeted in response to a BBC Sport NI discussion about expenses in the LGFA: "Can confirm LGFA players DO NOT get expenses. If I were to claim mileage the way the men do, my weekly travel expenses would be €474.50." (Understandably, she punctuated this stark fact with a vomit emoji.)

There’s the rub. In recent years I’ve come around to the view that amateurism is not sustainable, especially when you consider the professional standards of the modern game; the hours put in; the injuries incurred and rehabbed. I often think, too, of the additional pressure placed on the partners and families of players, who might scarcely see their county star at the height of the season.

It’s no accident that many players choose careers with built-in summer holidays or stay within the university system as long as possible. Marquee players might make extra money from paid partnerships, and more power to them. But as difficult as it might often be for male players to work within the amateur system, they are for the most part ‘looked after’; at least they’re not losing money while representing their county.

Female players, on the other hand, are increasingly facing a strange choice: stay in Ireland and not even receive expenses; or upend your life and move to Oz, but be treated like the professional athlete you are.

I once had an argument with a friend of mine who insisted that the GAA is a middle-class sport, that soccer is the true game of the people. Nonsense, I scoffed; there are people of all backgrounds in the GAA, and besides, it’s about where you’re from, not the artificial allegiances of soccer.

But soccer carries within it the possibility, however remote, that you might some day make a living from your talent. The GAA doesn’t, which assumes a certain level of privilege on the part of its participants. Amateurism also indirectly benefits the counties with a stronger tradition; it’s true that money can’t buy culture, but it would nonetheless bring purpose, focus and standards of excellence to the weaker counties.

Of course, when amateurism was enshrined, the GAA’s founding fathers could not have foreseen the demands placed on an intercounty player in 2022. They were thinking of the GAA as a pastime, not a second career. But even if professionalism is considered as a response to the increasing demands on hurlers and footballers, such an outcome might be further off still to female players.

Do you stay in Ireland, with your first sporting love, and hope that equality in player welfare happens within the span of your career? Or do you bypass this dilemma altogether, and dive straight into professionalism down under? Whatever female players decide, it’s good to have options. If I were young and had Emma Duggan’s abilities, I know which I would choose.