Gary Brennan: Clare, Cork and Mayo can release the handbrake now

Mar a deir an seanfhocal - níl íseal ná uasal ach thíos seal agus thuas seal - there’s neither low nor high but down for a while and up for a while.

A great summation of life in sport. There is an awful tendency nowadays to consider winning teams as having done everything right and losing teams as getting everything wrong.

Even the very best teams aren’t high forever, as we eventually saw with Dublin, and Tyrone have discovered this year. But equally, for the players and supporters of Armagh, Cork, Clare and Mayo, who may have had low moments after their provincial exits, they find themselves up once again after the weekend’s action – for a while at least.

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh looked like the team we all expected them to be this year but the other qualifiers showed why they weren't in provincial finals - i.e. quality was lacking at stages in each of Saturday’s four knockout ties.

Sometimes this is taken as a sign that these teams will go no further but it’s often forgotten just how much is riding on a first-round qualifier. Nobody wants to have a two-game, two-defeats championship season, and that was the prospect facing each of the four teams mentioned above had they not prevailed.

This creates an edginess, a sense of desperation or must-not-lose. A win does a lot to remove that, regardless of how it comes about. For Clare, finally beating Meath wasn’t the surprise that some would think, but it did reflect an important step forward.

After throwing away at least a draw in the league meeting this year, I met a Meath supporter on the way out from Cusack Park who had never doubted his team would come back and win – it wasn’t in Clare’s psyche to beat Meath he felt. Many in Clare might have agreed with him.

For Mayo, overcoming a fellow Division 1 outfit and getting Rob Hennelly and Paddy Durcan back from injury (with more potentially to follow this week) provides a different perspective after the Galway defeat.

Cork had to figure out a way to break down Louth at Pairc Ui Chaoimh without leaving themselves exposed and did so. Each of these small wins means there’s a bounce in the step heading into training this week and a one-week turnaround feels like no issue because the alternative is to be watching in from the outside.

This week doesn’t offer an opportunity to reinvent the wheel or make any drastic tactical changes, but some critical tidying up can be done. There is one area that all three teams had issues with - shooting efficiency is the fancy term used nowadays for taking your chances. Sometimes we can overcomplicate the game and forget that the team who puts it over and under the bar most often will win.

It took Clare 18 minutes to score in the second half, during which time they kicked six wides. They also had two goal chances and a penalty saved over the 70 minutes. Mayo went twenty minutes in the second half without a score in Castlebar, where they kicked four wides and had a goal chance saved.

It was less of an issue for Cork but even still, after Louth pegged them level in the first half, the Rebels’ next two attacks ended with a shot dropped short and a wide. These were critical stages in each game and, as the rounds go on and the opposition improves, such inefficiency is more likely to be punished.

The difficulty with trying to improve this is that it’s difficult to isolate one single reason for it; some misses are down to poor execution – a poor strike off the foot or not following through. Other misses are down to poor decisions – shooting from a low percentage area when there’s a pass inside or an easier shot available.

More might be because of poor concentration, as in head coming up early to see if the ball has gone where it’s supposed to. All these potential fallibilities are increased when tension rises due to the circumstances of the game. Training to prevent them is not simple.

There will be plenty individual technique practice in each of the camps this week, and under increasing pressure. Feeling confident in your ability to strike well when needed is the first step, and there is no player in the country who doesn’t need to keep refining that with regular practice.

As a club mate of Tony Kelly’s I can assure you that he hasn’t become the shooter he is by accident. He lived in the pitch as a youngster and is still there regularly hitting balls. Good old-fashioned practice can take you a long way. But from a team perspective the greatest improvement often comes away from the pitch.

Firstly, the challenge of staying in the moment – some of the chances missed at the weekend would be kicked ten times out of ten in training, but the prevailing circumstances make players anxious. If the circumstances can be removed from the thought process, execution will often be better.

Phil Jackson practised mindfulness before games with his Chicago Bulls world champions to try and encourage them to stay in the now. The caveat here is that people need to be aware when the team has missed a couple of chances in a row. There needs to be discussion – when this happens, what should we do?

I know it sounds very simple, but they must be clear on getting the ball into the best shooters’ hands in the best positions. Often this clarity of thinking is lacking because after one or two chances are missed, everyone gets over-eager to stop the rot and starts trying too hard and forcing shots.

Sometimes the best shooters get it, but in a lower percentage position and feel they have to pull the trigger. Patience is essential. Some teams will even have set go-to plays in this scenario.

The second aspect required is unselfish running. As games wear on, the second and third runners are less inclined to go and offer support on the shoulder, which means a defender can focus solely on the shooter – distraction by other runners means more time for the shooter – Lee Keegan’s late point against Monaghan being a good example.

Highlighting examples in video of where an extra run could have created a better scoring chance might encourage those runs to be made next weekend.

I’m not suggesting that any or all of this hasn’t been addressed previously by these managements and players but even a 10% improvement next weekend improves the chances of reaching the last eight.

The qualifier weekend wasn’t pretty, and it didn’t have to be, but if these teams want their ‘while’ on the up to continue, they will need to get sharper in front of goal.