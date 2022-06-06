Anthony Daly: It took everything Limerick had but that’s why they are the team they are

Yesterday was one of the best Munster finals of all time. It has to be. The 2004 final between Cork and Waterford was an absolute epic but this was right up there with that game in terms of quality, intensity and entertainment. Magic. Absolute magic.

Apart from the bag of goals Waterford scored that day, this match had everything else, but it also had more because this was hurling physicality on a level unlike anything we’ve really seen before. You can never compare eras but when I think back to my time, lads like myself would be killed out there now. The current Clare manager wouldn’t but the rest of us would be mown down.

Limerick have taken it to a new stratosphere but it’s some testament for Clare to be able to go toe-to-toe with them, to keep swinging well into extra-time before eventually being counted out from the relentless barrage of Limerick punches and counter-punches. That forest fire of aggression and intensity would have burned any other team but it took everything Limerick had to finally get the result.

Clare gave it everything but Limerick’s greater punch in their full-forward line, especially compared to Clare’s, was the decisive factor. Clare were heavily reliant on shots from distance while, apart from Shane O’Donnell’s chance in the second half, Clare never really got within sight of the Limerick goal.

Nickie Quaid never had a save to make. Gearóid Hegarty’s strike was the only shot Eibhear Quilligan had to face but Limerick did serious damage from their inside line, especially Seamie Flanagan. Rory Hayes is an excellent defender but he could never get a grip on Flanagan, who ended the match with eight points from play. Beside him, Aaron Gillane also sniped three points from play.

The Gillane-Conor Cleary battle was nearly worth the entrance fee alone. When Gillane won a free in the second half of extra-time, it was the seventh time both players went to the ball in a 50-50 contest when either Cleary or Gillane didn’t have the hurley in their hand. Gillane, though, conned John Keenan for that last free because he just threw his hurley on the ground, and Keenan bought it.

Limerick just kept finding a way. Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes have had better days but they both still put in huge shifts. Kyle didn’t score from play but, while he got a couple of sniffs at goal, he never took on any mad shots and had a handful of assists.

It was one of those afternoons when the extraordinary became the ordinary, because it happened so consistently. Tony Kelly has had better games. He hit five wides but Tony still scored seven points from play while he absolutely adorned the game with his levelling score from a sideline cut.

What a play? What a player? If that was to win the game, there would have been far less pressure on Tony. But having to try and nail a sideline cut inside the 20-metre line on a wet day with a Munster title on the line, it just sums up the man’s mental fortitude and pure genius.

It was nearly fitting that the end of normal time was enveloped in such drama because the previous 70 plus minutes had been loaded with so much of it. The hits were so ferocious that they’d have flattened a heavyweight boxer but lads were still able to ride those tackles and execute such sublime skills in the face of unrelenting intensity.

There were signs that Limerick are feeling the pace of such a grinding schedule, and from having had to mentally and physically go to the well again. Yet the real beauty of this win is that it has now granted them a four-week break that they badly needed, and which they’ll surely exploit to come back even stronger again in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Having the Hurler-of-the-Year in Cian Lynch to return will make them even more of a formidable force. Only having a two week break before they play Antrim or Wexford is a slight concern for Clare, especially when you consider what this will have taken out of them. But Clare also have bodies to return, which will give them more options, along with adding that freshness. Aidan McCarthy may be back while Mark Rodgers made his return yesterday from a knee injury and featured throughout extra-time. Shane Meehan did well again too.

Clare know they can get more out of some of their bigger players but it was still hard to be critical of anyone considering how little time any player had on the ball in the whirlpool of intensity.

There was a stage of the second half when you were wondering if it was time to whip off John Conlon but then he stormed into the match. John is some warrior but Clare had them everywhere. David Fitzgerald couldn’t even make the squad for last year’s championship match against Cork but he’s been in All-Star form throughout this championship, which he proved again here with five points from play.

It took everything Limerick had to withstand Clare’s charge but that’s why they are the team they are. Will O’Donoghue got enough of it for most of the match but he kept going and got through a huge amount of work late on, even managing to bag Limerick’s last score. Hego wasn’t on the ball as much as Limerick needed him to be but he still nailed the goal, which was superbly engineered and finished.

I was a little fearful beforehand that the inexperience of the big day would affect some of the Clare lads but that didn’t happen to many of them. Brian Lohan said afterwards that it will be hard to physically and mentally recover from this defeat but this might also galvanise the group, especially when they know now how close they are to Limerick.

You’d imagine they’ll be back in the ocean today, or else in some swimming pool, to initiate the recovery because they’ll need every minute of it ahead of the quarter-final after this mammoth battle.

Lohan deserves some credit but Limerick proved themselves as incredible champions again. The Clare people were crestfallen but they were unbelievably proud too. They also know too that the year isn’t done yet and that Clare may yet get another crack at Limerick. And Limerick know that too.

It was just another one of those enthralling and electric Munster championship days that we have missed so much. When you think back to the 2020 Munster final in an empty Semple Stadium on a cold November day, it nearly sends shivers down your spine to think where we were, and where we have come. And this was nirvana stuff.

Mick Mackey will always be considered Limerick’s greatest but if the great man was looking down on this yesterday, he’d have been fair proud of what this generation have managed to achieve. As one of his greatest rivals, Christy Ring, once famously said. ‘The best players are with us now, and there are even better to come’.

And after yesterday, you’d have to say that some of the greatest put on one of the greatest shows ever.