Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Spirit of McGeeney shone through in Armagh’s win

We were treated to a great throwback championship tussle in Armagh city yesterday. Local rivals, of similar standard, with big ambitions facing off was always going to provide such a spectacle. It was mentioned beforehand that the fare served up could be similar to last week's Ulster final in Clones but I had no such worries.

Of course both teams would get plenty of bodies behind the ball and defend with intent without the ball but the key difference was that these sides would attempt to attack with pace when they had the ball.

Both counties had angles galore to get them up for the battle. All-Ireland champions Tyrone wanted to arrest their poor form and go deep into the championship. Armagh just had to play for their manager.

There were some whispers that Kieran McGeeney would come under pressure if Armagh lost and it was important for his players to really show up for him in a do or die championship match. Which they did. After what he has done for his county as a player and a manager it was the least they could do.

When you lose a game as Armagh did against Donegal in Ballybofey there can be a lot of head scratching. It can be demoralising and everything is up for debate. A group spend a season working in a particular way towards defined goals and it can be upended in one afternoon.

An inexperienced management team could reach for the panic button. McGeeney didn’t. The key is to narrow the focus and improve a few crucial areas. They went back to basics and to their values, as Stefan Campbell mentioned in his post match interview. My reading of their loss to Donegal was that Armagh needed to improve their own kick out, their approach to the opposition restarts along with their own energy and workrate.

Their lack of aggression in that game was the biggest surprise for me. Any team trained by McGeeney and Kieran Donaghy should be defined by their spirit. It is clear they trained hard in the interlude and their workrate was off the charts yesterday. This was epitomised by the likes of Jason Duffy and Rory Grugan who constantly chased and harassed as well as impacting when in possession.

They were the first line of defence that slowed down Tyrone’s counters and allowed them to get setup at the back. They picked up a nice few yellows but crucially no reds. They also got value for their cards, none of which were cheap or for petulance.

Ethan Rafferty’s kickout came under pressure in Ballybofey and was under scrutiny afterwards. While the goalkeeper ships the blame a kickout has a lot of moving parts and the movement out the field has to be on the money. They have cleared worked on that and yesterday Armagh won 69% of their own restarts getting seven points off it.

It could have been more, bearing in mind the goal chance they missed in the first half from a long Rafferty kickout that was flicked on. Rafferty’s confidence will be sky high for next weekend and his two excellent scores from play will only have added to this. Against Donegal they gave up most of Shaun Patton’s kickouts, which again surprised me.

They pushed up much better on Niall Morgan in the Athletic Grounds this time around. Morgan really missed the suspended Brian Kennedy as a kickout option and were dependent on Conn Kilpatrick who was well marshalled by Ben Crealy throughout. Morgan did try to hit Conor McKenna with a few long boomers but that didn’t work either. Armagh were excellent on breaks and ended up getting four points directly from Morgan kickouts which was a great return.

Personnel wise the Armagh management also got all the big calls right. Injuries may have forced their hand but starting Stefan Campbell was a masterstroke. He was inspirational. Early on he operated in a free role and set the tone for Armagh in possession. There was no slow lateral stuff.

He was direct, punched holes and put good ball inside. One cameo involving Campbell showed what Armagh were all about. Rafferty hit him with a long kickout, he proceeded to play a great diagonal ball inside for an Aidan Nugent point. I was surprised Tyrone left him off and they eventually introduced Kieran McGeary after 25 minutes and tasked him with controlling Campbell.

While he drifted out of the game for a while he thundered into it again at the end to decide the match when kicking two inspirational points. His final one where he caught a long angled delivery from Rian O'Neill over his head and curled over a beauty was outstanding. The Armagh substitutes all impacted. Connaire Macken was excellent when introduced.

He operated as a deep lying sweeper while Richie Donnelly was off the pitch on a black card with effect. When Armagh were in possession he gave great legs in support and broke the line. He had to be replaced as he suffered a nasty injury after banging his head off the ground.

Conor Turbitt got a great point and Andrew Murnin was outstanding. He went inside and allowed Rian O'Neill roam out the field and help manage the game down the stretch. Crucially Murnin was still available as a target man inside which was epitomised when O'Neill sent in a long diagonal ball which the Naomh Pól man won and then curled over a super score with his left.

Even McGeeney enjoyed that one. In general their shape was much better then the last day out as they left O'Neill and Nugent close to goal for most of the game, which was rewarded with Nugent’s first half goal.

In some ways it puts Tyrone out of their misery as they have struggled for momentum all season. They just have not been able to get going. It again underlines how remarkable that Dublin team were, to keep coming back year after year and winning All-Irelands.

While they weren’t at their best yesterday they worked hard and fought for each other which was a significant improvement on their showing against Derry. But for Mackin’s goal line interception as he played fly keeper they would have been right back in it. They will go away and lick their wounds. By the time the new season starts in six months time their ambitions will be restored.

There is nothing like watching on as the championship rages on without you and seeing someone else heading off with Sam Maguire to stoke the flames again. Their top players that all seemed to suffer a loss of form this year will come back recharged and the development of Ruairí Canavan and Michel McGleenon will mean they will be a force again.

In the short term all of this will be no consolation though. I saw them boarding the bus after the game and the sense of disappointment was palpable. The body language told the story. I have been there, done that and it is no fun.

For now it is Armagh that march onwards. They will be the draw that none of the losing provincial finalists want. The beauty of the qualifiers!

(Credit to Johnny Bradley and RTÉ for the statistics)