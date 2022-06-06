Michael Moynihan: Out of sight shouldn't mean out of mind

A few years ago I picked up the book Take Your Eye Off The Ball by Pat Kirwan, an American football analyst. The subtitle explains its mission clearly enough: How to Watch Football by Knowing Where to Look.

Kirwan made a persuasive argument in the book about training yourself to appreciate the subtleties of elite American football by using the strategy outlined in the title. Instead of automatically tracking the ball in play, the astute observer forces him- or herself to look away, counterintuitive though that seems, to trace the wider patterns in the action.

This is a lot harder to do than you’d think, no matter what your sport of choice happens to be. Time and again your best intentions come to a sudden halt because your eyes default to the ball and the tussle around it.

When yours truly flicked on the hurling games on RTÉ last Saturday night it became even harder because as a viewer you’re dependent on the camerawork.

Striking a balance with angles for hurling, of all sports, has to be one of the trickiest challenges in TV sports coverage: the growth in rucks in hurling in recent years illustrates that perfectly. A close-up of half a dozen lads rooting around is suddenly passé when one of them picks the ball and hits it 90 yards downfield.

Because of that we tend to undervalue what goes on away from the ball: the drift and flow of players in the half of the field where there’s no action, the movement ahead of a long delivery - ahead of a short delivery, come to that - and the quick patterns run by players to discomfit their markers.

Sometimes what’s happening out of sight tells a completely different story to the accepted narrative. As a random example, in our memories Ireland’s battling draw with Holland at the 1990 World Cup is best exemplified by the goal scored by Niall Quinn, first to react when Dutch ‘keeper Hans Van Breukelen - an evocative name - spilled the ball.

No more than we deserved, having slugged our way back into contention and so on.

Not so, said one of the main participants many years afterwards. Goalkeeper Packie Bonner’s long relieving kick was the launchpad for that equalising goal, but in an interview long after the fact he said that Ireland had only been hanging on by their fingernails as the movement of the Holland strike force had the defenders in greens in huge trouble.

(No shame in that. Ruud Gullit and Marco Van Basten were the strike force in question.) There was no sense of the peril, Bonner pointed out, because the vast majority of people had watched the game on television. With the cameras focused on the exchanges in midfield they didn't show the darting runs being made by those in orange, and how close Ireland came to leaking a fatal second goal.

With the explosion in personal technology allowing more and more filmed coverage of team sports, it’s surprising to me that there isn’t an easy facility with some of the apps involved which allows full-pitch filming, though that may be as much to do with my own technological ineptitude as much as anything else.

It’s not as if this is a new idea, either. Going back to the seventies, when Kevin Heffernan took over the Dublin footballers he made sure they had games filmed with the entire field in the frame. That was done for the benefit of team preparation - the fact that well-known filmmaker Tiernan McBride was the man doing the filming is another thread to this entirely - but it seems strange that half a century later this isn’t the norm.

A controversy beyond comprehension

You probably caught up with the controversy which flared at the end of last week in Northern Ireland.

A bunch of people were filmed singing about Michaela McAreavey, daughter of Louth manager Mickey Harte, who died on honeymoon in 2011. The details of the song need not detain us because readers will want to keep their breakfasts down, but descriptions using terms like vile and abhorrent are miracles of understatement.

The Orange Order issued a statement distancing itself from the video, which may have been filmed in one of its halls, while Linfield soccer club sacked a coach involved in the video.

It’s difficult to understand why people would want to compose and sing such a song. Or perhaps describing the singers - tangles of ignorance, prejudice and bravado - as people is the primary error.

Deepest sympathy and solidarity with the Harte family and McAreavey families.

FIFA scoring yet more own goals

I see that UEFA have reversed themselves and moved from blaming Liverpool supporters for the chaos last weekend in Paris to apologising to supporters for that same chaos.

This is nothing new in itself. I got a copy of the excellent There She Goes: Liverpool, A City on its Own: The Long Decade: 1979-1993 by Simon Hughes of The Athletic recently, and it detailed a similar sequence of events as far back as 1984, when Liverpool played in Rome and their supporters were blamed when attacked by local criminals in the Italian capital.

UEFA were at it then. Four decades later they’re at it again.

And yet that wasn’t even the most tone-deaf exhibition by an international soccer governing body this week.

That honour goes to FIFA, which tweeted its support of Pride Month with the following message: “Pride Month during June is a celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community. Today has also been one of celebration at the Home of FIFA. Find out more, as well as how FIFA is working to ensure the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will be a celebration of unity and diversity.”

Yes, that would be the FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar.

Qatar, whose “government has assured prospective visitors it will welcome lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) tourists and that fans will be free to fly the rainbow flag at the games,” according to Human Rights Watch.

Unfortunately for the Qatari government: “Individuals have told Human Rights Watch that the Qatari government surveils and arrests LGBT people based on their online activity. Authorities also censor traditional media related to sexual orientation and gender identity, including people who show support for LGBT individuals.”

The tweet from FIFA, though. That’ll make a difference. Sometimes I think I’m too fond of Grouch Marx’s old line, “These are my principles. If you don’t like them, well, I have others.” Sometimes nothing else fits.

David Sedaris still delivering his killer lines

Well, he’s back. Again. David Sedaris has yet another collection out, this one called Happy-Go-Lucky.

Sedaris is one of the writers whose discovery you wish on friends, because it means they have a wealth of brilliant writing to discover.

Happy-Go-Lucky is a shade darker - Sedaris is 65 now, improbable though that sounds to longtime readers - but the killer lines are still in evidence, often in counterpoint to the darkness.

At a graduation address at a college in Ohio, for instance, Sedaris cautions students to be more openminded: “The goal is to have less in common with the Taliban, not more.”

