Colin Sheridan: Mayo's old pal Hope is back on the bandwagon

As a young man playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather, Al Pacino was told that in Sicily, women are more dangerous than shotguns. In Castlebar on Saturday night, the same could be said for Hope.

As Mayo laboured to victory over an old, tired and confused Monaghan, Hope poked its head above the parapet for the first time in nine months, like a straggler leaving a nightclub and emerging into the morning light, groggy and a little worse for wear.

Few will have left MacHale Park thinking Mayo are back exactly, but that was never the point. They are alive, how fit and healthy is for another day.

In retrospect, this was a much more loaded affair for the home side than advertised. A four point win was received with relief and no little realism, but the aftertaste was laced with the sense that had they lost, Mayo would be stuck at their first genuine crossroads since John O’ Mahony’s departure following an era defining loss to Longford in 2010.

Since then, every season has ended in disappointment, sure, but that disappointment has been tempered for the most part with a sense that – however it came to pass, the tank had at least been emptied. With nothing left to give. Even the eventful defeat to Kildare in the Newbridge or Nowhere saga in 2017 had less a feeling of an end, more of sabbatical; that was a tired team that died with its boots on.

In more recent times, however, there’s been a sense that this iteration of Mayo is struggling for the one thing that defined them for the previous decade – it’s identity.

Which is strange, and maybe even a little unfair to say, especially since James Horan has once again led his side to consecutive All-Ireland finals – but last year’s semi-final victory over Dublin and subsequent loss to Tyrone, showed the two faces of a beast uncertain of its place in the world.

Heroic in that semi-final second half against Dublin, they gave Hope back its pedestal. Dazed and confused against Tyrone in a final that was there to be won, they banished said Hope back to the leper colony, a bell around its neck to warn the uninfected to stay away.

The winter that followed was difficult. However painful, there was something at least palatable about losing to Dublin in their pomp. An understanding that this was arguably the greatest football team in history lessened the feelings of inadequacy, and, to a large degree, spared the players and management the ignominy of harsh post-mortems.

Instead, an accidental cult-status was bequeathed upon them, however reluctantly. If Dublin were a construct of capitalism, Mayo were a throwback to a bygone age, when players turned turf in the morning and won football matches in the evening.

They punched well above their weight with a cast of characters as likeable as they were respected. The tag of losers was bandied about, but never affixed to them. They were ugly, as Leonard Cohen once sang, but they had the music.

The Tyrone loss tarnished that, and after a winter of subconscious discontent, big-game losses to Kerry in a blow-out league final, followed quickly by Galway, only compounded the sense that either something had changed, or we were seeing new and less admirable things in the same face. That’s what made Saturday’s victory over Monaghan so significant. It solves nothing, but it least tourniquets the wound that was beginning to seep.

For James Horan especially, the relief must be immense. Surrounded on one side by a playing squad mirred with injuries, on the other sits a media and fan base tired of the cat and mouse of information gaps from “the camp” and the sometimes wild conjecture they spawn. No Mayo manager in history – and few in the annals of the game – have brought a team to as many finals as Horan.

To that end his methods have been largely resistant to challenge. With familiarity, however, comes a degree of contempt. His detractors (some real, some imagined) have found a voice, and the mob had become restless.