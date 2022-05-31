Kieran Shannon: Only one ending, Dublin or Kerry as All-Ireland champions

It’s heating up now. And with just seven weeks left in this football championship, here’s seven takes – however hot or not they might be – on those who occupy its hotseats.

1. Rory Gallagher may not be a purist but he is a winner – and one of the best and most important coaches of the last decade

Around the same time that Derry were playing Donegal on Sunday, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who had a big game himself later in the day, received a text from Drew Hanlen, his long-time personal skills coach who put on a couple of coaching clinics in Ireland last month.

Among those in the audience when Hanlen presented in Killarney was David Clifford and afterwards the pair could be seen having an intriguing if brief conversation, moving around the court to demonstrate some finer point, but ahead of Tatum’s decisive Game 7 eastern conference finals win against the Miami Heat, it was a couple of other, more global, greats that Hanlen cited. Tatum’s childhood idol Kobe Bryant was once told by his own hero, Michael Jordan to fast forward in time and if he’d fallen short, no one was going to care or recall how pure his or anyone’s approach had been. “They’re going to say you weren’t able to get it done. So you have to figure it out. Come hell or high water, you’ve got to figure it out.”

Last Sunday, Tatum did, just as Rory Gallagher figured Donegal out, like Tyrone and Monaghan before them. Gallagher did not want or seek the approval of the purists in how he went about winning Derry’s first Ulster title in 24 years, just like few remember that that Ulster final of ’98 was another dreadfully drab game that Derry shaded by two points. And so we were treated – or rather subjected – to an affair very similar to the 2016 Ulster final between Tyrone and a Donegal team that he was coaching at the time: a game that featured some exceptional point-taking, especially from long range, but preceded by excruciatingly laborious and lengthy build-up play.

On that occasion sixs year ago Donegal and Gallagher were foiled, due to a couple of remarkable added-time boomers from Peter Harte and Seán Cavanagh, meaning he neither got the Anglo-Celt Cup nor the credit in his time in Donegal for being the outstanding coach that he is. Now though there can be no denying his record or his chops.

Last Sunday was the seventh Ulster final over the past 12 years in which he was on the Clones sideline as either a manager or a manager’s right-hand man. He was there beside Jim McGuinness in 2011 when it was Donegal beating Derry to end a lengthy famine, and the following year when they steamrolled Down. The Donegal team he re-built as a manager would finally win one in 2018, at his and Fermanagh’s expense. But even getting to an Ulster final with his native county was a remarkable coaching achievement. Along the way he and they outwitted a fancied Armagh team and stunningly a Monaghan team led by Malachy O’Rourke that would later contest that year’s All Ireland semi-final. This year he’s added Logan and Dooher, Banty’s Monaghan and Declan Bonner to that list.

You don’t win that many games against the head unless you’ve a serious head yourself for setting up as well as galvanising teams.

2. Donegal under Declan Bonner seemed destined to forever win one game less than they should

Ever since Bonner won that 2018 Ulster final by beating one team of Gallagher’s with another, Donegal have repeatedly looked like a team with the talent to reach an All-Ireland semi-final only to find some way to come short. With a favourable draw they might make it that far yet in 2022 but even allowing for such a possibility we’ve at this stage to sadly and finally consider them more pretenders than contenders.

3. Cian O’Neill is hot again

Ten years on from helping Mayo win a provincial final against Sligo, there was Cian O’Neill in Salthill last Sunday, being embraced by Paraic Joyce, coaching another county to a Connacht title. It’s just the latest quirky and considerable feat in be one of the most varied and impressive coaching careers out there. Between those Connacht titles, O’Neill made quite a few pit-stops, taking in Kerry, Kildare and Cork, and while the latter two stints proved to be less successful than he and those parties would have hoped for, it’s obvious from how adaptable and effective Galway are in how they defend and attack that he’s been as good for them as they’ve been for him.

4. Horan versus Buckley: there can only be one

Just as the marriage between O’Neill and Galway has been mutually beneficial, the same could be said of when O’Neill and also his successor as Mayo coach struck up with James Horan; between what they did together and what they went on to do separately afterwards, they had reason to be grateful for the other. But after this coming weekend’s qualifier in Castlebar, either Donie Buckley will have coached Monaghan for the last time this summer or Horan will have presided over a Mayo session for the last time in 2022.

Who knows, after such an early exit, that layoff could be even longer. There’d be a certain irony if in 2022 Horan would be foiled by both O’Neill and Buckley after giving them such a shot and scope to work with one of the most exceptional groups of players of the past decade but equally Horan could trip up Buckley just like he did Stephen Rochford and Donegal in 2019.

5. Another old Mayo faceoff – Tony McEntee versus Andy Moran – epitomises the appeal and intrigue of the Tailteann Cup

It’s 15 years since Emlyn Mulligan started playing for Leitrim and he’s yet to play a championship game in Croke Park. But beat Sligo next Sunday and that’s where he’s heading.

6. The past weekend not only justified Jack’s decision to return to Kerry – but also how he set up Kildare in last year’s Leinster final

In the wake of Dublin’s five-point Leinster final win last year – and all the more so after their subsequent defeat to Mayo – it became the fashion to criticise Jack O’Connor for being too unambitious and conservative in how he’d sent out Kildare: if you were going to lose, at least go out swinging.

But there was a sound, justified, logic to O’Connor’s tactics. The previous week Cork went toe-to-toe with Kerry in the Munster final, got everyone excited when they were four points up after 20 minutes, before getting duly annihilated by 22 points – and essentially getting Ronan McCarthy the sack.

O’Connor gave his successor something to build upon, not rubble to pick up. But now after the way he naively set up his team last Sunday, that’s what Glenn Ryan has to do.

7. Nothing is going to stop Dublin and Kerry meeting on July 10. And nothing is going to stop the winner of that game winning it all on July 24

After seeming to slavishly follow the way Jim Gavin had Dublin playing before his departure, Dessie Farrell now has Dublin playing a faster, more direct, exciting brand of football: indeed, if they do resemble a side of Gavin’s, it’s more like the ones of 2013 and 2015 that decimated Kildare through goals than the ones of 2017 and 2019 that killed them softly with high percentage points.

There’s lots of intriguing plots and twists to come in this championship. Mayo might make another run through the backdoor all the way to an All Ireland final – or could fall early a la 2018 in Newbridge. Galway could make their first All Ireland in 21 years. Derry’s journey evokes similarities with that Gallagher previously enjoyed with Donegal.

But they are not like Donegal 2012, more so Donegal 2011: a team that won their Ulster and could well win a dramatic and glorious All Ireland quarter-final but will not go all the way. Either Dublin or Kerry will win the All Ireland. No team is going to come through the qualifiers and trip either of them up at the All Ireland quarter-final stage. And no team is equipped to beat either of them on July 24. The de facto All Ireland final will be played on July 10.