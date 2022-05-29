Brian Gavin: A game as bad as the Ulster final tests concentration levels

What a great honour it is to be appointed to referee a provincial final, be it football or hurling. There’s the game itself but it is also a nod from Croke Park that they may be considering you for even bigger games down the line.

Unfortunately for three of the four referees this weekend, they didn’t have the opportunity to show what they can do. Thanks to Kerry and Dublin’s dominance in Fitzgerald Stadium and Croke Park, Martin McNally and Paddy Neilan had little or nothing to do. Just two scored frees were awarded in Killarney. It may have been days in the sun for them but I doubt they truly enjoyed the games.

The first time the four provincial finals have taken place over one weekend, it proved that football isn’t in a great place right now. The mismatches were stark and you can see provincial football is losing even more credibility.

In Salthill, Joe McQuillan had a largely excellent game. The only questionable call was a possible point for Roscommon, which was waved wide by the umpire, but it was a marginal call. Kieran Molloy could have no complaints with his black card either as he put his hands around Ciarán Murtagh.

For his goal, Shane Walsh showed an impressive injection of pace but there is a doubt about the legitimacy of the score as he seems to bounce it with his right hand having initially taken it in his left. Switching hands in possession of the ball is a technical foul but Joe might not have seen that or Walsh could have hopped it with both.

In the first minute of the second half, Conor Cox was fouled but no free was given. There were calls later for a penalty when it appeared John Daly had footblocked Brian Stack but that rule has been refined in recent years and a player can make such a tackle so long as they are more than a foot away. Joe and his umpires had no doubt that it wasn’t a footblock and therefore Roscommon weren’t awarded a penalty and Daly avoided a black card.

Joe did show good advantage for Roscommon’s goal and while there were shouts from Galway for Stack to be black carded for his foul on Damien Comer he didn’t commit one of the prescribed fouls as cynical as it was. Stack did later pick up a yellow for persistent fouling.

In Clones, it felt like a soccer match for so much of the game and as Ulster final duties go this was a stroll for Seán Hurson. I’m not sure about his roving umpires, two of whom almost knocked each other out at one stage, but he is a steady pair of hands and showed it here.

He did, however, interrupt Donegal’s possession by getting in the way close to the end of normal time and instead of throwing up the ball allowed Derry to counter. Had it resulted in a score and possibly a win for Derry before they eventually claimed the title in extra-time, there would have been hell to pay.

There were questions of Donegal black cards in the second half of normal time. Stephen McMenamin’s foul on Shane McGuigan after the Donegal defender struggled with a short kick-out, while borderline, didn’t merit a black.

Credit to Seán and his team, they were sharp throughout even though there wasn’t so much as a hard hit made in it. Refereeing a game as bad as that and when two teams set up so defensively does ask a lot of your concentration levels. There’s an umpire here in Offaly who now refuses to take a post at matches because some can be so bad.

Hurling returns next weekend with its own provincial finals and it is an enormous game for John Keenan in Thurles. The GAA's central powers didn’t have much faith in him two or three years ago but it has been restored and they trust him to command a novel if intense final between Clare and Limerick in what is sure to be the biggest game of hurling this year.

In Croke Park the evening before, James Owens knows Galway and Kilkenny inside out and he is a safe option for a match that will attract eyeballs for more than just the hurling. Interestingly, Seán Stack has been appointed to the curtain-raiser, the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Antrim and Kerry, but he has shown he is more than capable of bigger jobs and is now in the top three or four referees in the country.