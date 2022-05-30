Colm O'Regan: I went back to my old school in Deerpark. It seems calmer now

Me and Chiedozie Ogbene had the same idea. When he was back to his old school in Turners Cross, I was up the road at mine.

Granted, I wasn’t greeted by delighted pupils lining the path and singing my name to the tune of 'Seven Nation Army'.

I was up at Deerpark — or Coláiste Eamonn Rís as it is called now. I was only in the area out of idle nostalgia, retracing steps from the bus stop on Grand Parade, up Travers Street. Then around the tines of the trident of Douglas Street, Evergreen Road and Friar’s Street and on up Friars Walk.

I wasn’t going to go in. I was only going past on spec. Not wanting to dawdle too much in case someone calls the guards. But I met Pat Breen, the caretaker. The last time he might have seen me in the flesh was after I’d finished Leaving Cert Tech Drawing Paper 2 1996. Me thinking I was a grown-up but looking like a newt in baggy jeans.

I’ve changed but Pat hadn’t changed a bit. Lean, fit and tanned, like a man leaning on the rail of a yacht or the grandfather in a Life Insurance ad.

Years of good healthy perpetual motion with the outdoor work and an easy manner for dealing with at least three generations of 12-18-year-old smartarses

Bollickings over littering were administered with quiet authority, blind eyes turned to fifteen lads sharing the small cigarette at Small Break, the= odd fight broken up. I’m not sure there’s enough credit paid to the role of the school caretaker. A sort of unofficial Liaison Officer.

He told me Michael O’Brien was inside. The man who got me published! A Biology teacher who gave me the start in writing by encouraging me to enter a Science essay competition. He introduced me to principal and deputy Aaron Wolfe and Kevin Barry who very kindly gave me a tour.

Fierce friendly although I still can’t get used to being a grown-up around principals. They showed me around, what’s been done and what’s to be done. Because the main building is roughly the same, it was familiar but with enough difference to make it feel like a dream. But at least I wasn’t in my pyjamas. Memories started coming back to me. I remembered which science lab used to be on which floor. Biology top, Chemistry in the middle. Physics ground. (They should dig a basement for a Maths lab by rights to complete the dependency hierarchy). Now it’s Home Ec on the ground floor.

The yard seemed smaller. Where we played Kick The Can or soccer. It brought back memories of the proper players who “once had a trial with X” and could play a delicate chip of tennis ball with the outside of a Simon Harts clicky-heeled shoe.

The place seems calmer than I remember. Girls go to school there now. Boys seemed chilled out. Everyone seems to be shouting less

The passage of time was underlined by the fact the new building that arrived when I was starting is now to be knocked. It’s official. I have seen school buildings rise and fall. I am now a wise old tree. There are big plans for the place. It’s one of Ireland’s most improved schools.

Cork soccer player Chiedozie Ogbene visiting his alma mater Bunscoil Chríost Rí

I’m fierce proud of it through all its phases. Like other schools that are not in the Wealthy Alumnis, A Few Ministers Went Here, And Of Course The Rugby Internationals category, it has had to deal with whatever has been thrown at Cork over the years, but the city’s various fates probably hit that bit harder. But they’re tireless there these days. Always planning, always on the up.

Anyway as Chiedozie might agree, it’s good to be back in school.