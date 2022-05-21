Currabinny Cooks: The perfect way to prepare aubergine for multitude of dishes 

We were recently on a bi-coastal visit of the United States, visiting Northern California first and then stopping off in New York for a few days before coming home. On our final morning in New York, we ventured out to Williamsburg in Brooklyn for a sunny stroll, hoping to find a place for breakfast along the way. We usually organise where we will eat all of our meals well in advance but as it was our last morning, we decided to wing it and I am so glad we did.

On the corner of a quiet street, we stumbled across a gorgeous looking deli called Edith’s, with large windows where the sun was streaming in. There were no other customers inside, so we sat in a large window seat and were given a small menu. The names of the dishes were all pretty unfamiliar to us, so the waiter gave us a lowdown on the food which all had its traditions in various immigrant Jewish communities. We ordered a traditional Yemenite Jewish breakfast which consisted, simply, of a flaky type of flatbread called malawach served with jammy eggs, spicy green zhug, a grated tomato sauce, labneh and some harissa.