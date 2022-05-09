Donal Lenihan: These painful Munster moments will frame a new chapter

Saturday’s magnificent spectacle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin was a throwback to the past in more ways than one. It even carried the obligatory pain at the end, a rite of passage for Munster players and supporter’s in the early noughties.

Even the drive up from Cork, with every second car and bus on the road bedecked in red, rekindled fond memories the great days when the Heineken Cup was in its infancy and Munster attracted a following from far and wide, united by a common cause.

So many of those days ended in sadness and defeat, but never in shame. When success finally arrived, on two unforgettable days in Cardiff in 2006 and 2008 when a pair of iconic figures in Anthony Foley and Paul O'Connell lifted the Heineken Cup to scenes of unbridled joy, we thought the good days would last for ever.

Not so. Sport doesn’t work like that. The thing that made the 2006 win over Biarritz so special was the heartache accumulated on the way. This titanic battle was finally put to bed when Ben Healy’s kick in only the second-ever penalty shootout in the history of the tournament drifted outside the left hand post. Flashes of those heartbreaking defeats from 2000 onwards came flooding back.

The one thing that marked those chastening experiences, be it the 9-8 defeat to Northampton in Munster’s first final appearance in 2000, the 16-15 loss to Stade Francais in the 2001 semi-final in Lille, the 13-12 semi final defeat to Toulouse in 2003 and the 37-32 defeat at the same stage to Wasps in Lansdowne Road the following season in one of the greatest Heineken Cup games of all time, was the complete absence of recrimination. With good reason.

In all of those contests, Munster gave every last ounce to the cause but just couldn’t get over the line. Saturday’s defeat to Toulouse falls into the same category. This team played to the maximum of their ability and could not be separated from the reigning champions of Europe after 110 minutes of rivetting To say they died with their boots on is an understatement. In the end it took the lottery of a shootout to decide who advanced.

An official attendance of 40,476 - I reckon the 476 amounted were those who travelled from Toulouse - were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions in a game that sizzled from the first minute to last.

The big criticism attaching to a number of Munster defeats at this stage, on the domestic and European scene over the last few years, was that their performances weren’t in any way commensurate with the quality of the team. Not so this time. Munster went for Toulouse from the outset, mixed their game up brilliantly and were suitably rewarded for their endeavor and enterprise with three well worked tries.

This was Munster at their best. Inventive off the line out, the opening try from Alex Kendellen was the product of excellent work on the training ground. Munster were far more creative in attack with Simon Zebo finally getting opportunities to show that he still has so much to offer the cause.

That new found confidence in attack was exemplified by Munster’s third try, a superbly finished effort from Mike Haley early in the second half on the back a sublime aerial take from Zebo, a great arcing run from deep by Chris Farrell before linking with Haley who ran a great support line.

This is the type of rugby Munster have dabbled with at times throughout the season but failed to deliver on a consistent basis. At long last the latent running threat you just know Joey Carbery, Damian de Allende and Farrell are capable of delivering is finally breakout out. That said, De Allende kicked away possession on three occasions when he would have been better served keeping the ball alive through the hands.

The problem with modern day rugby however, is that physicality and explosive power will almost always win out. That it didn’t over the course of 100 minutes of tantalising drama on this occasion was testimony to one of the greatest defensive stands that any Munster team delivered when this inspired group of men contrived to suffocate a sustained bombardment from Toulouse in their twenty two in the second half.

Munster’s ability to infiltrate the Toulouse breakdown and manufacture turnovers, 19 in total, through the extraordinary poaching skills of their inspirational captain Peter O Mahony, frustrated the life out of Toulouse. He alone was responsible for four, three of those within metres of his own line. O'Mahony’s heroics were matched closely by similar efforts from Jack O'Donoghue, Josh Wycherley and Kendellen.

Coupled with that, Munster successfully closed the space available around the ruck, which had a massive impact on world player of the year Antoine Dupont. I’ve never seen him forced to run down so many blind allies.

Munster offered him no space to unleash his individual brilliance. As a result Toulouse coach Ugo Mola switched him to out half, from where he operated for the final 15 minutes of the game and throughout the entire 20 minutes of extra time with regular French No 10 Romain Ntamack switched to outside centre.

The one key area where the superior size and power of this gargantuan Toulouse pack succeeded in creating real problems for Munster was in the scrum. Toulouse smelt an advantage from the opening two engagements on the Munster feed. When Toulouse got their first opportunity on their scrum, their pack had only one thing in mind. No 8 Francois Cros made the call to hold possession at the base, with a well choreographed second drive certain to follow. Operating in unison, the front five dipped ever so slightly and, as if powered by hydraulics, Munster were propelled backwards.

From that moment onwards, the scrum became a mechanism for Toulouse to manufacture penalties. It served to keep them in the game and delivered the vital penalty that allowed man of the match, Thomas Ramos, to draw the sides level.

The problem with this Toulouse team, as Ulster found out to their cost in both Round of 16 games, is that it’s impossible to coral them for 80 minutes. Munster were in great shape, leading 24-14 heading into the final quarter but, as with all champion teams, Toulouse produced a bit of magic in the form of a brilliantly executed power play off a line out, which enabled winger Mathis Label to score untouched.

Healy had two chances to cement his name in Munster folklore, a 56m penalty that just faded left in the last minute of normal time and a drop goal attempt that never really took off with extra time fading. It proved a challenging day from the boot for Healy but he wasn't alone. Carbery too missed two penalties that he would normally slot with ease. Hopefully, both will come back stronger.

In stark contrast to events at the Aviva, Leinster had their potentially challenging quarter final at the home of Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers well and truly sown up as early as the 38th minute when a Johnny Sexton penalty propelled his side into an unassailable 20-0 lead. Game over.

That has set up another potentially sizzling encounter in Dublin next weekend with Toulouse back in town to face Irish opposition for the third successive time in this season’s tournament. An aggregate score of 60-59 saw them scrape through the Round of 16 games against Ulster. Shoot out apart, Toulouse failed to see Munster off over the course of 100 minutes of action. Battered and bruised after the events of last Saturday, Mola’s men are now set to face the most stern examination of all, against a Leinster side stung by a succession of painful knockout defeats since last lifting the trophy in Bilbao in 2018. Another potential classic awaits.