Steven Kelly: Who’d want to be downhearted in a week when we’ve reached our third Champions League final in four years?

It’s not over yet. An asteroid could hit the Etihad. I’m not being sadistic, obviously, I wouldn’t want it to strike when there were lots of people inside. Insert puny joke here…

There was bound to be some petty lashing out after Saturday, and you don’t deserve that. This magnificent team doesn’t deserve that. We can reach for the records and cliches. Let’s not get upset with a team that’s won 42 league points in 2022. It’s not over till it’s over. There are other trophies to pursue blaaaaaaaaah. I’m not your mum. Wipe your own eyes.

But who’d want to be downhearted in a week when we’ve reached our third Champions League final in four years? That’s a new one on me. It’s an extraordinary set of circumstances, so even the bedwetters should be allowed to get on with it. There is no hard and fast rulebook around for this situation. It’s new territory.

At half time in Spain, you’d have been forgiven for thinking they’d already hit an invisible wall, that here was the moment everything would capsize. They continue to astound us. Enter Diaz, enter salvation. He’s making a habit of it.

Always helps when the other goalkeeper is your twelfth man, of course. He’d been iffy at Anfield, tried to pick a ludicrous fight with Salah then proceeded to sabotage his own team.

Klopp continues the continental tradition after Houllier and Benitez. Clearly, they’ve regarded the UEFA tournaments as above all others. I was ambivalent about Real v City the following night. One team is clearly better than the other, but Madrid have their ‘thing’ with the European Cup and it proved too much for our current so-called enemy.

City’s pathway to the top offends many, which is okay if there were another available. Liverpool and others played a vital role in cutting those off, the irony for once lacking all humour – or certainly not the kind appreciated by reds, anyway.

The whole sport is a capitalist nightmare. The perennial ticket fiasco for finals still seems to catch people unawares. Klopp says the right things. It’s an appeasement of sorts, but he and the players profit from business swindlers who swipe tickets from those who deserve them most. They live in luxury on the corporate dime, so spare us your sobs, please.

Every year is the same, nobody does anything about it. Saturday’s 7.45 kick-off was down to television’s intrusiveness again. The manager is only bothered about his players’ fitness, and supporter inconvenience is of no consequence.

It was always going to be a tough game, look at recent results and late winners when Spurs come here. Conte’s no fool either and any team that can beat City twice could hardly be expected to roll over.

Klopp’s comments about their performance were sour. Chalk it down to frustration but referencing Atletico was uncalled for. He can’t be unaware of his own team’s brilliance or expect everyone to come here and ‘duke it out’.

It was practically the same team that faced Villarreal. Klopp presumably decided Tottenham deserved careful attention (he was right) and changes could wait for Tuesday. Diaz was excellent again, but others are starting to wilt.

Trent plays at his own pace sometimes, to our detriment, and Salah looked fatigued after 15 minutes. Jota isn’t coming up with anything, as though rotation doesn’t work for him, which is troubling for the roads ahead.

There was to be no favour from Newcastle, inevitably.

So more big games to come, Gerrard carrying on his audition for the big job and Chelsea in the cup final. The cockneys can’t relax in the league, and Leeds could be flying in wild on Wednesday. Nice to know others can’t afford to take it easy, either.

Real Madrid can ease their way to the final now, though, and that’s a concern.

First World problems, I think they call them these days.