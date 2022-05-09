Derval O'Rourke: Run for fun with my steps challenge

There is a great quote that makes me laugh: “Is life not a thousand times too short to bore ourselves”.

One of the barriers to staying fit can be boredom, doing the same stuff in the same environment and just becoming stale. This week, let's chat about a way to get yourself fit for the next 6 weeks whilst avoiding being bored. I also have a super fun recipe that’s going to have you 'running' to fire up the BBQ.

Even though running has been a part of my life since I can remember, when I started working with fitness experts to coach others I didn’t gravitate toward running. I have been conscious of the fact that not everybody likes to run, however, the vast majority of us want to get a little fitter. For the next six weeks I’m coordinating a running and steps challenge with my online community. I’ll share some insights that might benefit you if you are thinking about setting a running goal in the weeks or months ahead.

Firstly, take a period of time: my suggestion is six weeks. And plan to run three times a week for the next six weeks.

5 tips if you want to start running:

Hydrate — Being well hydrated before, during and after a run is so important. You will have a lot less aches and pains if you hydrate well (this is a great tip for all types of exercise).

Stretch — Make sure you warm up your muscles before a run, some good leg and arm stretches are most important.

Start out small — Try running for a minute, walk for two. You can increase the running time by ten seconds and reduce the walking time in between until you are running full-time.

Running buddy — A running buddy is great, they will drive you on when you’re tired and vice versa.

Rest — A good night’s sleep and rest off for a day in between when you start out will make all the difference.

If you are beyond the beginner stage of running but want to get your times a little faster — perhaps you have a 5km personal best time that you would like to break — here are ways that will help you

5 tips for running faster:

Understand the time management of your running. If you are looking to run under 40, 35, 30 or even under 25 minutes for a 5k then we need to understand time. 5k in 25 minutes = 5 min/km, 5k in 40 minutes = 8 min/km

A GPS-enabled watch is a useful tool to help you track distance and pace (not essential, but extremely helpful)

An accurate distance to time yourself on sections such as a 400m track, a 1km park path for example

Understand your workouts. Which ones will increase your heart rate and level of effort. Which are your easy ones.

The final tip is one for beginner runners too: find yourself a running buddy. The research shows your chances of achieving your goals are dramatically increased with someone to workout with.

The next few weeks are a glorious time of year to get out and get running. Dust off those runners, you are ready.

Wellness Tip: Get those feet ready for summer and give yourself a nice long foot soak and if the time allows, a pedicure!

Exercise: Well, of course, it’s running! Give it a go, especially if you never have!