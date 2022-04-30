Currabinny Cooks: How to make the easiest ever tiramisu and our potato salad secret 

It has been a very busy few weeks for us Currabinny lads. I have been putting the finishing touches to the menu for our upcoming food truck and James has started a new podcast called ‘What Did You Eat This Week’ where he interviews friends, family and a few famous faces on what they put in their gobs in the past week.

In the most recent episode, James sat down to chat to everyone’s favourite home cook extraordinaire, Guy Sinnott (If you haven’t been tuning in to his delicious home cooking creations I urge you all to give him a follow). In the podcast, Guy was hitting home the importance of using the correct type of potato for the dish you want to cook. If your potato salad is falling apart or your gratin is turning to mush, you may be using the wrong type of potato.