Donal Lenihan: Strong foundation lets Munster show off fruits of labour

After an incredible weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, which saw the true impact of the newly introduced aggregate score over two rounds of action for the first time, the European field has been reduced to eight with Leinster and Munster amongst a stellar line up making the cut.

For Leinster a case of “once more unto the breach” as Leo Cullen’s charges contest a sixth consecutive Heineken Champions Cup quarter final on the back of a complete annihilation of Connacht on Friday evening.

A visit to Welford Road, where a sleeping giant of the European game in Leicester Tigers haven’t lost since June 2021 and have been well and truly awakened under the impressive tutelage of Steve Borthwick, will prove a far from straight forward assignment.

In a week when Munster finally unveiled their new head coach for the next two years, a renewed sense of positivity followed the appointment of Graham Rowntree. That carried into this game with the Munster faithful ready to respond to each and every positive moment generated on the field of play.

They didn't have to wait long, with every gain seized upon in the stands to remind the visiting Exeter Chiefs just why only one English Premiership side - Leicester Tigers back in 2007 - has ever managed to win a Heineken Champions Cup match in Thomond Park.

When Munster come up short, its generally because they lose the physical battle. On the flip side, once they get on the front foot at the breakdown, everything else tends to flow. Despite starting without two key exponents in the quest for turnovers in Tadhg Beirne and Gavin Coombes, Munster obliterated the Chiefs in the close quarter exchanges.

The reconstructed back row, with Peter O Mahony reinstated after missing the game at Sandy park due to a hamstring strain, Jack O Donoghue getting a rare outing in what I’ve always believed is his best position at No 8 and John Hodnett at open side, eviscerated their Chiefs counterparts with as clinical a display of poaching and jackeling as you’re ever likely to see.

In his pre match interview prior to kick off, Johann van Graan confirmed that the two big focal points for Munster in training this week after their defeat to Exeter in Devon was the breakdown and set piece.

Playing against a strong wind in the opening half, Munster displayed the fruits of their labors by dominating in and around the tackle area, generating seven key turnovers in the process. The extent of their superiority in those close exchanges was highlighted by the fact that Exeter failed to register any.

Psychologically that was huge. Even more so when it enabled Munster carry an eight point lead into the break, a three point advantage in the aggregate score. In addition with Exeter dominating 61% of possession in the opening half with the wind at their backs, Munster knew, if they could maintain their discipline, they were well on the road to another European quarter final.

Having conceded 16 penalties against the same opposition last week, to remain so competitive at the breakdown and concede only half that number in total throughout the game, with just three in the opening half, was a significant achievement.

Of equal importance was Munster’s cohesiveness and understanding in defense which frustrated Exeter time and again. In this respect, Chris Farrell rose magnificently to the challenge having been compromised in that key aspect on a few occasions in the first outing.

With those foundation stones in place, Munster were always going to be very difficult to beat. It also helped that they started this week with a more streetwise and experienced combination overall with the return to arms of seasoned European campaigners in O Mahony, Joey Carbery and Simon Zebo.

All three had a massive impact on the outcome with O Mahony sublime throughout, Carbery reminding everyone of just how good he can be when fully fit with a personal haul of 21 points and Zebo having a big say at the death.

In contrast the visitors were further weakened by the injury to British and Irish Lions No 8 Sam Simmons, Exeter’s fourth Lion in addition to Jack Nowell, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill to miss the trip. Unlike the big French clubs, and with the reduction in the salary cap in the Gallagher Premiership beginning to take hold, Exeter’s strength in depth is nowhere near what it once was.

The fact that the tie was taken beyond Exeter by a moment of magic from Zebo, with an audacious inside pass to Damien De Allende for a super try in the 73rd minute, offered a glimpse of what Munster are capable of. What a pity it was the first decent pass Zebo received in broken play in the entire match. For Munster to really prosper, they must find a way to create more opportunities for Zebo, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway out wide.

In this clash, Munster had a job to do and executed with a clarity and accuracy that had been missing in key games this season. It’s also a performance that confirms what we already know in that there’s a quality cohort of young players ready to step up to the next level.

Saturday saw the Wycherley brothers start a European game together for the first time and both did well. It was interesting that when another springer in Thomas Ahern was introduced off the bench for the final quarter, Jean Kleyn was the one withdrawn ahead of Fineen Wycherley.

Hodnett and Alex Kindellan have already confirmed they’re more than comfortable operating at this level while Craig Casey also made an impact when introduced. It’s also a performance that needs to be built on in the knowledge that things, on both the domestic and European front, are about to get a lot more challenging.

With their passage to a first quarter final since 2019 safely booked by mid afternoon, the Munster players were afforded the luxury of sitting back and watching who would emerge from a potentially fascinating contest in Belfast later on Saturday evening as their opponents in the last eight.

In a fabulous game that sparkled from the outset Ulster, in their first knockout European contest to be staged at Ravenhill since 2014, played some outstanding rugby only to come up agonizingly short. The new format meant that their brilliant 20-26 win in Toulouse couldn’t be celebrated in any meaningful way given they would have to back it up immediately against perhaps the most talented team in Europe.

That’s exactly what they did for the vast majority of the game. Ulster were well in the contest up to the point that replacement prop Tom O Toole was correctly sent off, with 15 minutes remaining, for a shoulder to the head of Anthony Jelonch. That was the spark Toulouse needed to get over the line.

Their ability to conjure something out of nothing is amazing to watch. At times they appear to play with reckless abandon and, on occasions in this game, appeared hell bent on shooting themselves in the foot. Even world player of the year Antoine Dupont was drawn into the circus act with some crazy off loads in ridiculous areas of the field.

For the second time in this year’s tournament, Toulouse survived on the precipice of elimination. For a second game in a row against Ulster, they conjured up a try in the closing minutes to stay alive, their world class half back’s Romain Ntamack and Dupont once again delivering tries when the need was greatest.

For Ulster to come up short by a single point, in an aggregate score over the two clashes of 50-49, is heartbreaking. Right now, Toulouse look out on their feet with several of their leading players looking somewhat drained after their Grand Slam exploits with France.

They now have three weeks to recalibrate for a repeat of last years quarter final against Munster. The fact that this game, a home one for Munster, is likely to be staged at the Aviva Stadium due to an Ed Sheeran contest being hosted at Thomond Park on the same weekend, robs Munster of perhaps their greatest point of difference in this decider. Toulouse will be more than pleased if that proves to be the case.