Anthony Daly: When the heat came on, too many Cork players wilted in the heat of Limerick’s furnace. Again.

I’m not going to start this column with a colour story from yesterday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, or offer any opinion of whether a wet Easter weekend is the right or wrong time to start the hurling championship. I’m just going to come straight out and say what has firmly become the bottom line between Cork and Limerick – this bunch of Cork players just can’t beat Limerick at the moment.

Until Ciáran Joyce gets older, and Dáire O’Leary and a handful of the U-20s and last year’s minors eventually make their way onto this team, there will always be question marks as to whether this Cork squad will be able to beat this Limerick side. When Limerick’s main men are back to their best, Cork just haven’t the physical or mental fortitude to even get near them.

That is the bottom line.

I won’t go completely over the top because Cork aren’t gone yet. They may well be good enough to beat most other teams in the country. But for this Limerick team for now, they just don’t seem to be able to do so.

You couldn’t say this was a flawless Limerick performance but it was still more than enough to blow a Cork team – that should have been pumped up to gills after last August – to smithereens.

Tom Morrissey was the perfect example of everything that is good about this bunch of players. His shooting and striking was way off from the first few minutes. He was nowhere near as effective as he was last year, but Morrissey kept trying, and kept at it. That may be easier to do in a winning team, and with so many great players all around him, but how many Cork players could say the same about their performance? When the heat came on, too many of them just wilted in the heat of Limerick’s furnace. Again.

Any concerns from a string of average performances in the league were quickly put to bed, any doubts about whether Limerick still had the hunger were firmly routed. They got off 47 shots. They mined 2-16 from turnovers. They savaged Cork in the tackle, but there wasn’t any hint of the indiscipline which had besmirched their league campaign.

Limerick have clearly learned from the league. That is one of the luxuries a team with their experience and worldliness has but they still have the humility and willingness to analyse what’s going wrong and make it right. I’d also say that John Kiely firmly put it up to some of the main culprits during the league, because there was very little l oose or risky or any head-high stuff in their tackling even though it was as savage and intense as ever.

Kiely also showed his own willingness to adapt. It has never been his style to name a dummy team or to make any radical structural alterations so close to the game, but John has no truck with doing whatever has to be done to make this machine as mean as it needs to be.

Kyle Hayes wasn’t magnificent but he scored a goal and set up a goal and was a real focal point for Limerick throughout. Graham Mulcahy and David Reidy were never going to have the same impact inside beside Aaron Gillane but Kyle and Gillane was like having a two-headed monster to aim at all day long for an out-ball.

They always looked dangerous but some of the Cork defending was absolutely shocking again. Kyle’s goal was brilliantly finished but you’d also have to ask does Mark Coleman even know his role now as a sweeper? To make it even worse, Coleman and Damien Cahalane both committed to the one side, which allowed Kyle turn in on his right. If Coleman was really defensively minded, why didn’t he close the outside channel and let Cahalane close the inside lane? When neither didn’t, Kyle was able to career straight through on goal. And when he gets in that close, the umpire is already reaching for the green flag.

Coleman is a great player but he just doesn’t seem suited to that centre-back role. Then again, you’d wonder is that down to pure Cork stubbornness and almost arrogance again? Robert Downey was dropped after the league final but the rest of the defenders were retained. The two corner-backs played well, but you won’t get anywhere against Limerick with just two of your back seven playing up to scratch.

On the otherhand, they were hung out dry too often from the lack of movement up front. Limerick’s second goal provided Exhibit A in that regard. From our angle in the TV box looking up to the Blackrock Terrace, the Cork defenders had no option for an out-ball. Tim O’Mahony looked first and nobody was moving. He was forced to go back to Seán O’Donoghue, who also had no option, which was ripe for a pack of Limerick wolves to devour him in possession, and for Hayes to leave the ball on a plate for Gillane.

It’s very frustrating for Cork to be still dealing with this stuff after an autumn, winter and most of this spring looking to address questions they still can’t answer. They have two weeks now to the Clare game. They had two weeks too after the league final, but they have no other option now but to look at getting radical. Maybe it just is time to hand Ger Mellerick the number six jersey and shove O’Mahony up in the half-forward line as a ball-winning option under puckouts. If they beat Clare, Cork still have every chance to make the top three.

At half-time yesterday, Donal Óg, Shane Dowling and myself were saying that if Limerick were to start the second half like Waterford did against Tipperary that they’d have absolutely obliterated Cork. If they did, the margin of victory could have been anything up to 20 points.

That was how impressive Waterford’s start was to the second half in Walsh Park but Tipp were never going to roll over like Cork would have in such circumstances. Tipp also had a four-point lead, which kept them in touch, and meant the most they trailed by was six points. Plus, Tipp showed – as Wexford did against Galway – that if you hang in there and get a goal that all bets are off then.

Tipp had late chances to get a draw but, while they’ll take a lot of heart from the performance, they physically and emotionally invested so much into the match that it will be hard for them to pick it up within seven days. Paradoxically, it can often be easier to mentally get back up for a game a week later after a bad beating than after a narrow loss filled with regrets. That would have given Colm Bonnar a heavy stick to beat the players with this week but Colm can’t say much now after how his players left everything out there.

Some of Tipp’s younger players were excellent, especially Mark Kehoe, Dillon Quirke and Craig Morgan. That will have done their confidence the world of good but next week is a whole different world of pressure again because it’s almost do-or-die stuff already.

Liam Cahill will be delighted with this result, especially when there was so much hype around the team beforehand. Tipp asked a lot of questions but Waterford eventually found the answers when that pressure looked like it might engulf them in the first half.

From what we saw over the weekend, nothing has really changed because Limerick and Waterford still look the teams to beat. Munster still looks to be ahead of Leinster, but Kilkenny might have a say about that when you look at their firepower. Yet we won’t really know where they are at until they arrive in Pearse Stadium in two weeks time.

Henry Shefflin and his players will be desperately disappointed not to have bagged the two points in Wexford Park, especially when there is every chance now that a team like Galway might not make the top three with even five points, particularly when score-difference could come into play. Yet Mattie Kenny will have the same concern with Dublin only beating Laois by two points.

Wexford will have been thrilled to get a point when it looked so unlikely for so long, but they have no time to feel good about themselves for a minute with Dublin arriving in town next Saturday.

After two years without the Round Robin, we’ve almost forgot how difficult this format can be. Because it’s relentless. And absolutely unforgiving.