Colin Sheridan: 'In praise of the perfect pass' 

Goals are great. They are what we dream of as kids. What we practice with rolled up socks and disobedient balloons and pretty much anything we can re-imagine into a ball.

The glory of a goal, whether scored in a school playground or under the watchful, euphoric gaze of 80,000 people, is intoxicating and addictive. The bulging of the net.

The despairing dive of the keeper. The flailing hands of a better-positioned teammate, apoplectic with rage at your selfishness, only to be suddenly chastened by the bagging of an onion. On weeknights under floodlit lights, men and women revisit the glory of their youths by abandoning the insecurities of their professional and personal lives to morph into selfish, goal-hungry el bastardos, refusing to give the most obvious pass in lieu of the pursuit of the most narcissistic of selfish desires; scoring goals.

But, behind many a great goal, there is sometimes an even better pass, and to the true artisan, the assist is often better than the onion, just like the journey is often more meaningful than the destination. Last Tuesday night, as Real Madrid were tumbling towards a dramatic Champions League exit, the mercurial Croatian Luka Modric - 36 years of age and apparently failing at a young man's game - collected a pass 30 yards from the Chelsea goal, before turning to deliver an outside of the boot slider tastier than the breakfast at Neven Maguires. His teammate Rodrygo obliged with a beautifully volleyed finish, and Los Blancos, on the verge of a humiliating collapse at the hands of Chelsea, were suddenly alive. Modric’s alchemy proved the catalyst for an incredible comeback. In one majestic flick of his glorious right boot, he breathed life into a team on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

On BT Sports, Rio Ferdinand, the Don of hyperbole, gushed: "That's illegal, that. Phenomenal!"

Beside him, Thierry Henry and Peter Schmeichel were similarly smitten, declaring the pass everything from physically impossible to borderline offensive. In Zadar, Croatia, men drank deep and were silent. On social media, an international arrest warrant was issued for Modric’s apparent crime against mediocrity. His outside-of-the-boot “kick” became fodder for the easily distracted masses. No sooner had his pass been awarded UNESCO heritage status on twitter as the greatest pass ever executed, then counter-campaigns were launched by disgruntled citizens of the artificial universe who argued - with some justification - that there has been a thousand better ones, from Stephen McPhail for Leeds United to some lad in bare feet on a dirt pitch and a ball the weight of watermelon.

Evidence was provided. Strong arguments were made, but while the almost universal overreaction to both Modric’s pass and the subsequent overreaction to the overreaction were all very typical and expected, what validated the entire conversation was the context in which Modric chose to do what he did. A Champions League quarter-final with their lives on the line, his Real Madrid team had been nothing short of abject up to the point of his mercurial intervention. It’s one thing doing it when you’re cruising 4-0 at home against Levante, it’s quite another when Chelsea are teaching you a lesson in cup football. Modric's pass was the Zelensky of assists; there will be better passes, just as there’ll be better leaders, but few under such pressure and circumstances.

Which got me thinking about the two passes I obsessed over when I was younger and a little more impressionable.

The first I had not thought about or watched in maybe 15 years. In the 1993 All-Ireland final, with his Cork team struggling to resist the Derry tide, the brilliant Don Davis provided an assist for the ages when he picked out John O’Driscoll with an exquisite in-stepper, one of those weighted passes that required the touch of an artist to execute. Risky, too, as under-hitting it constitutes the most unforgivable of crimes for a wing forward, usually punishable by immediate replacement.

There was no fear in what Davis did that day. As I recall, he was sublime all game, but even so, to have the vision and ability to plant a forty yard pass into O’Driscoll’s stride took both guts and guile.

Like Rodrygo did for Modric, the Rebel forward obliged with a memorable finish.

As a young footballer, I was often accused of being too admiring of the odd good pass I ever hit, choosing to bask in the reflective glory of the odd in-stepper that just dissected a Breaffy defence. I distinctly remember thinking of Don Davis, mid-game. That was the power of the pass.

If Davis’s assist was a considered, well thought-out affair, Paul Clancy's ball to Declan Meehan in the 2000 All-Ireland final replay was all instinct. Winning a dirty ball at his ankles just outside the fifty, the Moycullen man immediately hooked a fifty yard scud over his shoulder into the path of Meehan, who scored one of the great final goals seconds later. Alone, without the incredible assist, Meehan's goal was sensational, but Clancy’s pass, in the suffocating cauldron of an All Ireland final, was as ballsy as it was masterfully executed. There was symbiosis, too. He must have known Meehan was there just as Meehan must have known the pass was on. In those moments, Gaelic Football is not some game of full-contact chess, but a sport played by free spirited kids, who, for those brief dreamy moments, feel like they have nothing to lose.

All the more reason we should tolerate the hyperbole that accompanies Modric’s mastery.

The pass, once the preserve of the underdog and the anti-hero, has finally taken its place on the podium of truth.