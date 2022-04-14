Colm O'Gorman: Three golden rules for a perfect showstopper pavlova for Easter

This showstopper dessert is perfect for a family Easter feast. Pavlova is one of my favourite desserts, and this combination of luscious meringue with creamy and rich but slightly tart passion fruit curd and fresh peaches is just divine.

I also love this recipe because it uses the eggs left over from the meringue for the curd so there is no waste. This recipe makes double the amount of curd that you need for the pavlova, so just store the remainder in a sterilised jar in the fridge and enjoy it with some yoghurt or on some hot buttered toast.