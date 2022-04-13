Three Red Kings: Rowntree's lack of No.1 experience shouldn't spook Munster fans

HIRING coaches in rugby is never a straightforward task, regardless of the scale of the job you're looking to fill.

When you're forced to go looking for a new big boss in December — the middle of the season — it becomes even less straightforward because, for most coaches that are worth signing, their contract business is already done for a number of months at that stage. In the churn of Johann Van Graan's announced exit back before Christmas, what was missed was that the new contract he'd signed had been completed back in April/May of 2020. Those are the timelines we're talking about here. If you're looking for a new coach, the best time to be looking is October of the season before you're looking to make a change. So, ideally, you'd need to know you want to make that change at the end of the previous season.

Coaching, as with life, doesn't really go the way we want it and I think it's fair to say that the last decade has been a good example of how scrambling for coaching hires in the aftermath of changed minds and early departures can lead to rushed decisions. You are the product of your last three big decisions, after all, so I don't blame the IRFU for taking their time — they took the lead on this process from the jump, mainly because it's an IRFU hire but also because they wanted to ensure that the correct person was hired in line with the vision they feel is needed at the province.

Even with that, though, the process in the aftermath was protracted. But that doesn't mean you should be underwhelmed with the IRFU/Munster decision to promote Graham Rowntree to the position of head coach for next season. The longer any process drags on, the bigger the announcement usually needs to be to stop people from complaining and, in that light, confirming what many had already known or guessed was likely to cause some level of consternation among elements of the pundit class and fanbase.

I get the sentiment, to an extent. But the right decision is the right decision regardless of whether it took you two weeks or three months.

The talk around the place — and solid rumours were hard enough to come by on this appointment process — was that Munster were looking for a Director of Rugby to work alongside Rowntree but that doesn't seem to be the case as of now, with Rowntree himself seeming to confirm that the current structure is what Munster will take forward.

When the IRFU began looking in earnest for the role in the days following Van Graan's decision to leave on the week of December 15th, time was already against them. The Christmas period would slow things down as would the volume of big fixtures for any coach currently working at another club so that added a lot of time. Rowntree threw his hat in the ring early and stuck out the process until very late last week when he finally got the job.

Whatever happens next will be the Rowntree Show, one way or the other, and I think he's earned it. This will be Rowntree's first head coaching role but don't let that spook you. The same questions were raised about Andy Farrell, Leo Cullen, Joe Schmidt and a legion of others at some point and I think Rowntree has all the qualities needed to put his own stamp on things. I think even Van Graan and Stephen Larkham would admit that it was time for a change at this stage and Rowntree can be that guy while also providing the kind of continuity that Munster have lacked for most of the last 10 years.

That doesn't mean that Rowntree will be more of the same either. I'm sure many people thought that Andy Farrell was going to be Joe Schmidt II when he first took over the Irish national side. He's been anything but. Unit and assistant coaches are not just component parts of the head coach's rugby vision and Rowntree will show just that with the right people around him to implement his vision of what Munster can be.

That part is key — the coaching staff that will work with Rowntree's vision. I think he knows exactly what needs to be done in the province and exactly who he needs in place to do it.

One key part of his job, in my opinion, is to fully hand the reins over to the young core that have been building and building in the background over the last two seasons. Players like Casey, Crowley, Healy, Hodnett, the Wycherley Brothers, Coombes, Kendellen, Buckley, Ahern, Knox...I could go on. They are the now of Munster Rugby and whatever comes next under Rowntree, I think those young men are the life blood of what's to come.

With the right man in charge of that young core, the success that has eluded the province for 10 years can be found once again. I think Rowntree is that man.

*The author is the editor of the Three Red Kings website. To subscribe, go to https://www.patreon.com/threeredkings