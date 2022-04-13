Eimear Ryan: Hurling's managerial 'narratives' can match Klopp & Pep

Soccer is not my favourite spectator sport, but I can never resist a narrative. Last weekend’s high-stakes game between Man City and Liverpool was popularly framed as a face-off between two of modern soccer’s most compelling managerial figures: Pep and Klopp.

Their record against one another, both in Germany and England, is almost comically even: they have met 23 times over the course of their careers, with Klopp winning nine, Guardiola winning nine, and five draws. That Sunday’s game ended all square felt oddly fitting.

As we whet our appetites for this weekend’s championship fixtures, you have to wonder – is this the secret sauce that the hurling championship is missing out on? Is there a managerial dynamic to rival Pep and Klopp?

What makes this rivalry interesting is its thoroughly modern nature. Some have pointed out that it lacks the bite of, say, the Wenger-Ferguson days, and indeed there’s no trash talk, besuited scowling or angry gum-chewing here.

On the sideline, Pep and Klopp come across as exactly what they are: two bearded, middle-aged Euro-hipsters whose desire to win is balanced by their obvious love of the game.

Through it all, they insist – somewhat unconvincingly – that they’re not buddies. ‘I respect Jurgen so much,’ Guardiola told Sky Sports recently. ‘He has made me a better manager. We are not friends, we don’t lunch together.

I have his number, but I don’t call him.’ The gaffer doth protest too much, methinks; they definitely at least text, right? Klopp, for his part, just says: ‘Pep is the best coach in the world’, though he possibly whispers ‘apart from me’ under his breath.

Klopp falls into my favourite bracket of managers, i.e. lads that didn’t see too much glory or set the place alight as players, but as managers are not just successful and respected but loved, too.

In the current roster of intercounty managers, perhaps John Kiely is the best analogue to this – unlucky to be finishing up his career as Limerick underwent their nineties renaissance, but as manager, personally responsible for increasing his county’s All-Ireland tally by a third.

Though perhaps not as prolific a hugger as Klopp, it’s clear that Kiely has generated a sense of trust and unity in the Limerick dressing-room that resembles that of Liverpool.

Liam Cahill is another whose talents as a player, after his explosive debut season, were perhaps undervalued at Tipp; he, too, has generated unshakeable self-belief among his Waterford charges.

Brian Cody might make for an odd comparison to Pep – temperamentally, they seem quite different – but in terms of success as both a player and manager, he’s the only one that fits the bill.

Cody has three All-Irelands as a player and eleven as manager; Pep has six La Liga wins as a player and three as manager. The man who would be king, Henry Shefflin, could well be a Pep in the making.

However, he faces a tough year in his debut managerial season at Galway; having to fill gaps in the shapes of Joe Canning and Aidan Harte will be no easy feat, and Darragh Egan’s Wexford will be eager to repeat their convincing February victory over the Tribesmen.

Tipperary, too, may be on the cusp of the dreaded ‘transition period’. While some of this year’s panel losses were well flagged in advance, such as Brendan Maher, there have been several other curveballs since: Pádraic Maher’s unexpected retirement, Callanan’s spiralling hand injury, and Bubbles and Niall O’Meara both taking a year out.

The problem with going through a transition period in Munster is that there are no so-called handy fixtures against so-called weaker counties. In the province of death, you have to bring your A-game every single week; there’s no opportunity to give a lad a run out unless you’re absolutely sure he’s ready.

That’s what the league is for, says you. Sunday will prove if going the distance in the league ultimately helps or hinders in terms of preparation for championship.

Limerick, I’m pretty sure, have been luring everyone into a false sense of security with their lacklustre (for them) league performances; how well Cork bounce back from their league final loss will decide the direction of that game.

Meanwhile, Waterford will be bursting with confidence after their freewheeling league victory, securing their first silverware in seven years; but Tipp will have had the chance to hunker down as a group over the past four weeks, and may feel the benefits of the downtime (she wrote hopefully).

Rested or not, Tipp will face a huge challenge in neutralising Waterford’s ferocious goal threat, the Déise having scored 22 goals across seven league games – and four in the final, when it really mattered. That Waterford grabbed 4-20 in the league final without Austin Gleeson, Jamie Barron and Pauric Mahony – who are all starting possibilities on Sunday – speaks to the depth of their bench.

Liam Cahill and Colm Bonnar, Tipperary teammates in the nineties, may not have big Pep-Klopp energy but have an interesting dynamic all of their own (they surely marked one another frequently in training).

It’s heightened by the fact that Bonnar lives in Waterford, and was involved with the setup back in the Justin McCarthy era; Cahill, meanwhile, has deep knowledge of the younger Tipperary players in particular, having managed them to under-20 All-Ireland wins in 2018 and 2019. These lads know each other inside out.

As managerial rivalries go, it will tide us over until Sunday 1 May, when Cody and Shefflin face off for the first time. Will Cody dismantle his former talisman? Will Shefflin’s years embedded in the Kilkenny dressing-room allow him to out-Cody Cody? Will the student become the master? This rivalry may not have the glamour of the Premier League pair, but you can be sure it will have the grit.