Frank Murphy: Gerald McKenna would have been one of the GAA’s great presidents

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Gerald McKenna - legendary GAA Administrator and truly great friend – and privileged to be asked to pen this tribute.

At the outset, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to his family and to his many friends and colleagues in the Ballyduff Club and Kerry GAA on this sad occasion.

Gerald McKenna's contribution to the Gaelic Athletic Association at all levels has been truly monumental.

As is widely known and acknowledged, Gerald served with distinction as Chairman of the Kerry County Board, as its highly respected representative on the Central Council for over three decades and on Munster Council, and as a Central Council Trustee and member of its Management Committee.

While Kerry is, of course, universally renowned as a leading bastion of Gaelic Football, Gerald, hailing from the hurling heartland of Ballyduff, was also a great advocate and promoter for the game of Hurling in his club, as Chairman of the North Kerry Hurling Board, in Causeway Comprehensive School, where he was Vice-Principal and at County Board level.

The Kingdom benefited enormously from his sound and respected leadership when in office. Indeed up to very recent times, as President of Kerry County Board, he was regularly consulted on its affairs by his colleagues and his wise advice was always generously forthcoming.

A major contributor at Annual Congress, his detailed knowledge of the rules, his gifted oratory and skilful use of good humour and banter were deciding factors in many decisions.

He could astutely read the unstated reason for a motion and proceed to humorously 'demolish' it. On one occasion he steered a Kerry motion through Congress without detailing any of its merits, while he amused delegates by jocosely pondering on how it might affect his friends across the county bounds.

On another occasion, when obviously not convinced of the merits of a motion which proposed a disciplinary measure, Gerald wondered how the proposed rule might be applied with consistency. For example, he suggested that while a breach of the proposed rule might be penalised in Waterford by a two-month suspension, or in Cork by a two-year penalty, in Kerry the offender could be awarded a medal!

Normally, Ger was very supportive of Congress motions emanating from Cork but on one occasion he was key to a Cork motion to incorporate a Sin-Bin into Rule (after it had been experimented with in the National Leagues) not succeeding. It appeared from the debate that Congress was about to approve the motion when the influential Kerry man intervened to say that while he agreed that the experiment had been successful in Inter-County competition, he cautioned that there would likely be greater difficulties in implementing the system at Club level. Congress cautiously agreed with him.

At least the Association had plenty of time to reconsider the concept before adopting it, albeit in some limited circumstances, in modern times.

Gerald was also a close friend of Cork's renowned administrator, the late Denis Conroy, but both relished the opportunity to put one over on each other in debate. They were both colourful characters who often uplifted the spirit and atmosphere of Congress from one of mundane debate.

I had the privilege of serving with Gerald on the Munster Council and later on the National Rules Advisory Committee. In the latter committee, he had the innate ability to assess the merits of a proposal and indeed its purpose and his independent views were always most valuable.

Now and then he would come up with an unusual proposal at Munster Council - one such being that I be appointed as the referee of a Munster U21 Hurling Championship between Kerry and Cork - an 'invitation' that was accepted. He told colleagues later that he knew that Kerry would get more favourable decisions from Frank Murphy than would be forthcoming from neutral referees, to which I responded that his trust did not extend to proposing that I referee a Cork/Kerry football game!

It was in his role initiating an excellent relationship between Cork and Kerry in administrative matters that I came to really know and appreciate the wisdom and integrity of Gerald McKenna, and from which we developed a close friendship.

I recall in particular his immense contribution at a 'summit' meeting of Cork and Kerry officials in Ballyvourney, where a difficult 'impasse' was resolved and an agreement on fixtures was cordially reached -an agreement which greatly benefited both counties in ensuing years.

Gerald was a proud Kerry man and would wisely advocate that Kerry and Cork should resolve their joint problems without the necessity of involving other counties. He had subsequently observed and commented with satisfaction on instances in which Kerry had agreed to requests from Cork that actually did not suit Kerry, and of Cork duly reciprocating in agreeing to Kerry requests in similar circumstances. He was personally ever receptive to requests for assistance or advice and was the ultimate diplomat.

I will miss his calls in more recent times to discuss some current topics in the GAA world. It was always good to hear from him and his considered good opinions.

Nothing, however, can take from his sterling contribution and achievements in the various spheres in which he performed but in the context of national administration his decision to decline the repeated urgings to stand for election for the Presidency of the GAA was unquestionably the Association's loss.

Gerald McKenna indisputably had the character, ability, leadership qualities and charisma to have been one of the great presidents of the Association. It was an honour too that this outstanding gentleman would have richly deserved. He leaves us with many great and enduring memories.

Gerald McKenna will be laid to rest after 11am mass in St. Peter & Paul's Church in Ballyduff. Buriuak in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasail dílis.

*Frank Murphy was secretary of Cork GAA from 1973 to 2018.