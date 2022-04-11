Peter Jackson: Munster heroics needed now more than ever

Munster heroics needed now more than ever.
Andrew Warwick would be the first to agree that there is nothing flashy about his work — an old-school prop who keeps his head down and the scrum up as per the grunt ’n’ groan coaching manual.
The loosehead from Ballymena has been so reluctant to break from the supporting cast for so long that his tries for Ulster come once every seven years. By doubling his career tally from one to two, the man they call ‘Waz’ has left Toulouse in some danger of losing their most treasured possession.
The holders start again this Saturday night six points down at a venue which many of their finest players have found too tough even when starting on level terms. It can be said without fear of
contradiction that Belfast has never been one of Toulouse’s favourite stamping grounds.
Their dislike of the place goes all the way back to their visit for a quarter-final on a wet, cold Friday night before the end of the 20th century. Since losing that one, little has changed in the 21st,
despite Ulster’s almost sacrilegious sacrifice of the name Ravenhill in return for a fistful of dollars.
The season after Leinster famously stripped them of their European title in 2006, Toulouse lost in Belfast by 27 points. Six seasons ago their constellation of superstars — Clement Poitrenaud, Vincent Clerc, Gael Fickou, Thierry Dusautoir, Louis Picamoles, Yacoubra Camara, to name but a few — lost 38-0.
Two of that Ulster starting XV, centre Stuart McCloskey and lock Alan O’Connor, will be itching to finish the job this weekend. The same goes for Rob Herring, Rory Best’s hooking substitute in
December 2015, and one of his front-row sidekicks, ‘Waz’.
At 31, he’s been around long enough to know that six points amount to flimsy
insurance against losing the tie and a home quarter-final, all the more so if Toulouse keep all 15 on the field.
Leicester and La Rochelle are as good as in the last eight as the two biggest inners of the weekend, the Tigers by 19 points at Clermont, Ronan O’Gara’s French creation by 18 at Bordeaux.
Six away wins mean that all but two of the home teams for this weekend’s return ties start with a lead. The exceptions are Munster and Harlequins, 14 down to Montpellier.
Predicting the quarter-finals is a mug’s business but, if the lessons of history are anything to go by in Munster’s case, then the last eight will offer some mighty duels:
Leinster v Leicester, Ulster v Munster, Racing v Bristol, Montpellier v La Rochelle.
As a weapon used to devastating effect in settling two World Cup finals, the drop goal has been shamefully neglected by so many for so long.