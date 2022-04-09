Darina Allen: Easter cookies and little chocolate nests to make with the children

It's the perfect time of year to get the kids in the kitchen
Darina Allen: Easter cookies and little chocolate nests to make with the children

These sprinkle cookies are the perfect thing to make with the children over the Easter holidays.

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 12:42
2030231_1_org_Darina_Allen
Darina Allen

Learn how to cook with Darina's top recipes

For intrepid and enthusiastic bakers, Easter is a super exciting time of the year. Every country around the world has its Easter baking traditions – from Finland to Greece, Spain to Romania, Italy and Ukraine.

Many of the Nordic and Eastern countries have elaborate egg painting traditions, and dyed hard-boiled eggs are incorporated into enriched braided yeast breads in Greece, Italy and Spain. Using up as many of the surplus eggs accumulated during the Lenten session was definitely a priority in country households.

All manner of celebration cakes were baked, not just to mark Easter and the Christian resurrection itself but also the arrival of Spring. And in Finland, P ää si ä isleip ä , a festive cylindrical bread flavoured with orange, lemon, lots of dried fruit and cardamom, traditionally baked in milking pails, was made to celebrate the arrival of new calves!

Germany and Austria still have a rich baking tradition. Families bake a wide variety of delicious Easter biscuits to share with family and friends. I first tasted a variety of these little biscuits in the late 1960s when I was invited to my first ever Easter Bunny hunt by Irene Bauer. She and her mother, refugees from the Second World War, lived at Ballymaloe for more than 20 years. They brought their cherished traditions and customs with them from their native Bavaria and shared the recipes with us. Everyone had their favourites, I remember loving Terrassen (triple butter shortbread cookies sandwiched with jam) and Haselnussmakronen (hazelnut macaroons) too. The latter are naturally dairy- and gluten-free — made just from egg whites, ground hazelnuts, a little cinnamon and sugar. I also remember butter cookies which had sprinkles on top. They could be made in a variety of shapes including bunnies for Easter and fir trees for Christmas.

Our Easter traditions include Simnel Cake, a gorgeous rich fruit cake iced with toasted marzipan with an extra layer of marzipan baked into the centre and of course hot cross buns . The children make chocolate Rice Krispie nests and fill them with speckled eggs and lots and lots of Easter bunny biscuits to hide in the garden and share with their friends. Making Easter biscuits is time-consuming but fun when it becomes a family activity — that’s what memories are made of.

Let’s keep all the customs going and pass both traditions and recipes onto the next generation.

All these biscuits keep for several weeks in an airtight container if you can resist them.

Easter butter cookies

recipe by:Darina Allen

These biscuits can be made into any shape you fancy — bunnies, Easter eggs…

Easter butter cookies

Servings

70

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

German

Ingredients

  • 400g (14oz) soft butter

  • 200g (7oz) sugar

  • 5 egg yolks — save the egg whites for macaroons

  • 500g (18oz) plain white flour

  • For the glaze:

  • 1 egg yolk

  • 2 teaspoons cream

  • sprinkles

Method

  1. Line some baking sheets with parchment paper.

  2. In a bowl, cream the butter, sugar and egg yolks. Beat until light and fluffy. Sieve and stir in the flour, turn out onto a board and knead the mixture until it comes together. Rest for 30 minutes in a fridge to firm up.

  3. Mix the egg yolk and cream together for the glaze.

  4. Preheat the oven to 160˚C/325˚F/Gas Mark 3.

  5. Roll out the dough into scant 5mm (1/4 inch) approx. thick and stamp out into Easter shapes — bunnies etc.

  6. Brush the top with glaze and scatter with sprinkles. Put on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes approx. making sure to keep an eye on them. Cool on a wire rack.

Mrs Bauer’s Terrassen Biscuits

recipe by:Darina Allen

The Bauers were a German refugee family that my father-in-law gave a home and a job to in 1947. Mrs Bauer was a superb cook and would make lots of delicious different kinds of biscuits. These delicious ones were always my favourite.

Mrs Bauer’s Terrassen Biscuits

Servings

15

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

German

Ingredients

  • 350g (12oz) white flour

  • 110g (4oz) caster sugar

  • 225g (8oz) cold butter

  • raspberry jam

  • icing sugar for dusting

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4.

  2. Put the flour and sugar into a bowl; rub in the cold butter as for shortcrust pastry. Gather the mixture together and knead lightly. Roll out to 5mm (1/4 inch) thick. Cut into biscuits of whatever shape you choose of equal numbers. Bake in the preheated oven until they are pale brown, 10 - 15 minutes. Remove and cool on a rack.

  3. You may need to gather the pastry together a couple of times and reroll it after each cutting.

  4. When the biscuits are cold place the largest one on a sheet of parchment paper, take the medium-size biscuit and butter some jam on the base, then place down in the centre of the larger biscuit, then take the smallest biscuit and butter some jam on the base of that and places carefully into the centre of the medium size biscuit then dust with icing sugar. Repeat with the rest of your biscuits.

Easter hazelnut macarons

recipe by:Darina Allen

A fabulous gift, if you can stop yourself from digging in!

Easter hazelnut macarons

Servings

50

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

French

Ingredients

  • 250g (9oz) hazelnuts

  • 250g (9oz) vanilla sugar

  • a pinch of pure cinnamon (optional)

  • 4 egg whites, preferably free-range and organic

  • 50 whole hazelnuts, toasted for garnish

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4.

  2. Cover two or three baking sheets with silicone paper.

  3. Place the whole hazelnuts on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the skins loosen (keep an eye on them so that they don’t burn). Remove from the oven and rub off the skins in a tea towel. Grate the peeled hazelnuts in a nut mill or whizz with a little of the sugar in a food processor until quite fine — add cinnamon if using.

  4. Whisk the egg with the caster sugar until they hold a stiff peak.

  5. Fold in the grated hazelnuts. Drop a teaspoon of the mixture onto the baking sheets and top each one with a toasted whole hazelnut. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes approx. Cool on a wire rack.

Easter egg nests

recipe by:Darina Allen

Super easy and fun to make — decorate with fluffy Easter chicks.

Easter egg nests

Servings

24

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 4oz (110g) Rice Krispies or Cornflakes

  • 6oz (175g) chocolate

  • 72 speckled mini eggs

  • cupcake papers or ring moulds

Method

  1. Put the chocolate in a Pyrex bowl over a saucepan of hot water. Bring just to the boil, turn off the heat immediately and allow to melt in the bowl. Stir in the Rice Krispies or Cornflakes.

  2. Spoon into cupcake cases. Flatten a little and make a well in the centre. Fill with three speckled chocolate mini eggs. Allow to set.

HOT TIPS

Calvey’s of Achill Island Salt-Marsh Lamb

Congratulations to Calvey’s on their most recent accolade, a prestigious Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Award. The unique flavour of their lamb comes from their sheep that graze on an extensive sandy bank area of Keel on seaside machair, salt marsh plants and herbs. Calvey’s who have their own On-Farm Abattoir have a celebratory special offer of a side of salt marsh lamb in an Easter Hamper with free delivery for €120. I can personally vouch for how delicious this lamb is and have ordered it as an Easter treat for a second year. I also enjoy Spring Lamb from local family butchers including Frank Murphy in Midleton and Michael McGrath in Lismore, Co. Waterford. Support your local butcher.

For more information , see achilllamb.ie

Waterman House Cookery School - Belfast

If you are planning a trip to Northern Ireland, check out Waterman House Cookery School in the happening Cathedral area of Belfast City Centre. It’s now managed by Ballymaloe Cookery School alumna, Clare McCann, and owned by chef, Niall McKenna, who owns the James St and Hadskis Restaurants.

They offer a range of day and evening cooking classes for all ages and abilities. I’m told that classes are informal and relaxed, and well-structured with a mix of demonstration and hands-on sessions. After class, guests sit down together with a glass of wine to enjoy the food that has been cooked.

For more information, see waterman.house

Read More

Cracking selection: Top 8 chocolate eggs to impress this Easter

More in this section

Typical Italian dessert Cannoli from Sicily Michelle Darmody: Desserts made with ricotta are the right whey to go
Derval O'Rourke: Run for fun with my steps challenge Derval O'Rourke: Run for fun with my steps challenge
Derval O'Rourke: 'I love my food way too much to sacrifice taste' Derval O'Rourke: 'I love my food way too much to sacrifice taste'
#UnwindcookingRecipes#Foodhazelnut macaroonseaster egg nestscoconut meringuesalmond crispsterrassen biscuitsbuttergebadeaster butter biscuits
<p> <span class="contextmenu emphasis"> <span lang="EN-GB">Salad of Warm Sweetbreads with Potato Crisps, Anchovies and Wild Garlic</span> </span> </p>

Darina Allen: Modern ways to cook traditional tripe and other sweetbreads

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 25
  • 37
  • 43
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »