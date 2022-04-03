Michael Moynihan:  Tentacles of Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt now infiltrate every part of the GAA in Cork

- The crux? On last Wednesday morning, the Cork County Board issued a statement to Red FM which referred to the capacity of Páirc Uí Rinn, an issue central to the vexed question of the Munster semi-final on May 7.
- The Munster Council’s quietness apart from this statement is eloquent, as is the lack of noise emanating from Kerry. Those in green and gold will remember what happened when fixture scheduling became a live issue in last year’s championship regarding the Tyrone game, of course, and govern themselves accordingly.
- Sticky wickets? The GPA, obviously enough. It’s a difficult situation if they’re to support one squad — Cork — in their endeavours, as the other squad would surely see that as working against their interests. Tricky balancing act ahead. The Cork County Board, for another. Coming after missteps as various as the Youghal Beach training controversy, the audit and risk committee threatening to resign, the ‘Corkness’ press conference, the multiple launches of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium tickets — take your pick — this latest imbroglio has done little for its reputation.
Creating headaches for other county boards is no way to win friends and influence people. The opposite, in fact. And who’s to say this is the last of those headaches?
The debt on Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now so familiar to readers that a weary wail of ‘no more’ could be forgiven, but its tentacles now infiltrate every part of the GAA in Cork. To service the debt, the concerts must be accommodated, the teams must be discommoded, the supporters must be inconvenienced. But that’s just within Cork. As noted above, the colossal overrun on Leeside has implications for every county unit in the GAA seeking funds from Croke Park. Those implications are not forgotten in the political push-pull of decision-making at all levels in the GAA, which is not to Cork’s advantage.
