Éamonn Fitzmaurice: No Big Mo for Mayo if Kerry can count on their 'plus one'

IT is mildly amusing that there is even a question about whether or not a team would want to win a national final when they get there. Of course, they do.

A win in a big match in Croke Park, national silverware claimed and the Big Mo going into the championship, what’s not to like?

Kerry will be more than anxious to win and finish off the league on a positive note. The last thing they need or want is to finish the league by losing twice on the bounce to their biggest rivals. This will bring a small bit of pressure, but it is pressure of the good kind, the type that brings an edge. Much is being made of the fact that Mayo are playing a huge match in the Connacht championship in three weeks and that this could affect their approach and willingness to go flat out. I disagree. James Horan has picked a strong side to road test them, together.

Regardless of the result, he will then be as informed as he can be prior to the battle with Galway. I imagine they will use next weekend in a deload and recuperation capacity before revving up for championship again with a perfect two-week lead-in. The fact that Galway are themselves playing the Division 2 final before them probably takes some of the guesswork out of it. Go all out to win the league and focus on the championship in the immediate aftermath.

The most talked-about aspects of Kerry’s league performances so far this year has been David Clifford’s scoring form and their meanness at the back. The Fossa man has amassed a staggering 4-17 from play while often being marked by the opposition's premium man-marker. Some of the points, in particular, have been outrageous. It is quickly getting to the stage where the sublime is the norm for him. Meanwhile, at the other end of the field they have conceded an average of 13 points per game, having only given up two goals across the course of seven top-flight games while still amassing the highest aggregate score across the division.

While as a team they are working very hard for each other, particularly in the middle third, and their willingness to kick the ball through the lines is keeping much better shape at the back, the critical feature of Kerry’s structure has been the location and effectiveness of Tadhg Morley as a sweeper. He is perfectly suited to the role and his performances have been a massive factor in Kerry’s defensive record. It has also enabled an emboldened Jason Foley to play the best football of his career so far at full back. Sunday is going to be the biggest test they have had to this point and will be an important one pre-championship.

Aidan O Shea’s recent deployment by James Horan at centre back which has also seen him act as a sweeper will be interesting too should he persist with it. If he again goes with him at centre forward and he plays a withdrawn role from there it could play into Kerry’s hands. More about that soon.

The sweeper position has a lot of subtleties about it. It requires huge concentration and excellent communication. The role needs to be clearly defined beforehand. If a sweeper tries to do everything they end up doing nothing. Narrow the focus and execute that role to perfection.

Is the sweeper sweeping runs or balls played into the full back line? The answer to this determines his starting position. Is he sweeping in front of a particular player? Is he minding the central channel and nothing else? - for any team trying not to concede goals this one is key.

The other side of a sweeper is when in possession what are they doing? He can be a great kickout option and act as an extra player to help bring the ball out. When the team attacked, I felt it was best for the sweeper to release someone else to tear up the field and for them to fill in. By not getting sucked up the field they are able to react to turnovers and mind the house, their primary duty.

The chief concern for any team operating with a sweeper is how to engineer it. We have seen teams drop one or more forwards back to play as sweepers or to mark a forward and free up another player. Colm Cavanagh previously and Hugh McFadden now like to protect their backs by dropping from midfield, which, in my opinion, is the most flawed and least effective sweeper system.

Oft times the opposition setup can determine how a team frees up their sweeper. If they decide to withdraw a forward or two it frees up a defender. In Kerry’s case throughout the league they have shuffled their backs around to free up Tadhg to allow him to sweep in this scenario. In the league game in Tralee against Mayo, O'Shea was selected centre forward but he played much deeper than that, which suited Tadhg and Kerry.

Where things get awkward is when a team play with six forwards up. To engineer a sweeper in this case a team are left with two main options - firstly they can play with a 'plus one' or secondly they can withdraw a forward to play with seven backs.

In the few games where teams have played with six up, Kerry have favoured the 'plus one'. Adrian Spillane has been central to helping his clubmate in this regard. He drops back a line to allow Jack Barry drop back which in turn allows Morley slip back in front of the full back line. Chemistry and communication between all players is key here but this domino effect works very well against most teams.

However, it has critical weaknesses that only emerge against the best teams and this is what I will be watching out for tomorrow. So far this season, Kerry's games against Dublin and Mayo, two teams that play with six up, have been played in terrible weather which suits this system. The weather won’t be a factor tomorrow and the game is in Croke Park where it is harder than most places to plug the gaps.

Secondly, the best teams are good at taking the right options when in possession and as a team drops players back through the lines as outlined above it is possible for players to get free between the lines. For example, as Adrian Spillane drops to help, if the opposition wing back makes himself available as an outlet to drive forward he can create overlaps and make the sweeper redundant. Mayo are good at this. They are good on the ball and have a plethora of backs that love driving up the field given the slightest bit of encouragement. Paddy Durcan or Lee Keegan coming from deep would thrive on being left free.

The fact that Matthew Ruane is in the middle of the field as well means he will need serious watching and Jordan Flynn has outscored his athletic partner so far in the league. The upshot of all this is the Kerry defensive system in general, and Tadhg Morley’s role as a sweeper in particular, is going to get its most stringent test yet. In Tralee, Mayo created two very good goal chances with Aidan Orme pulling a shot wide of the near post and Shane Murphy saving well from Diarmuid O'Connor after Ruane had breached the cover to tee up the chance.

The final option is to play with a seventh defender by withdrawing one of the forwards to play as a back, for example, to get Adrian Spillane to play in the half back line and then free up Tadhg. The advantage of this is the sweeper is able to sit and focus solely on that job. The main disadvantage is that you are basically handing a sweeper on a plate to the opposition. Sometimes this can be a case of who blinks first. On occasion, we would have waited five to ten minutes to see if the opposition dropped one of their players thus allowing us the best of both worlds. We used this one in the 2017 League Final against Dublin and it worked well for us. Jonathon Lyne was selected at 10 and dropped back to mark Diarmuid Connolly with Paul Murphy sweeping. On that particular day funnily enough it helped us more in possession than out of it as we won a high scoring contest by 0-20 to 1-16.

It will also be intriguing to see what Mayo do with Aidan O'Shea. If he plays deep from centre forward is that going to help Kerry more than Mayo? If James Horan decided to play him centre back again could they match him up with Adrian Spillane to allow him to sweep from there? Or will they move him out of that role completely?

So far in the League, both Kerry goalkeepers have seen plenty of action in what looks like a pre-arranged strategy. This makes sense in terms of having two live options for the championship. Injury or a loss of form means that the backup is readymade. However, the disadvantage of rotating goalkeepers is that both are looking over their shoulder, wondering if they are the man and it is difficult to polish up the kickout strategy.

Chemistry, trust and understanding with the fetchers out the field is huge on this and these can only be garnered by playing together week-in, week-out. I feel whoever gets the nod this weekend will be in pole position. The jersey is theirs and it is up to them to hold onto it. Mayo are usually very strong on the opposition kick out so this should be another stress test of the health of another key aspect of Kerry's gameplan.

Win or lose tomorrow - I think Kerry will win - Jack and the lads will have learned some amount from this league. Going on current form this could be a pre-cursor to an All Ireland final meeting in July.

Sunday is as good a time as any to lay down markers and leave a few calling cards.