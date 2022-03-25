From Ringy's bandage to Drico's mitten, summoning the spirit of sporting success

Over the years we have noted complaints from Argentina that Leo Messi doesn’t wear his heart sufficiently on his sleeve for his country’s cause. It might explain plans this week to bring the late Diego Maradona’s heart — preserved in a flask of formalin — to the Qatar World Cup to inspire Messi in his last go at the big one. And what about it, says you, at least they aren’t trying to sell Diego’s heart as an NFT.

But what if this does the trick and Argentina win it? Everyone copies champions, as we know, and even if the practice of ferrying legends’ vital organs around the world encounters logistical difficulties, perhaps there are other historic sporting artefacts that would get the desired response in your favourite dressing room.

Some are no-brainers. There are many emblems of Corkness to choose from, but there would be no dissent if Ringy’s bloodied head bandage from the 1952 Munster final was preserved and displayed wherever the hurlers travelled.

For decades after he’s gone, Cody’s baseball cap should do the trick to rouse Kilkenny. The Dutch will never go far wrong hanging up Cruyff’s custom two-stripe number 14. And if Luton Town go up, Steve Foster’s headband will be needed in the Premier League.

What else…

Tipperary hurlers

Some day they will encase Noel McGrath’s wrists in gold, but should probably at least wait until he retires. As an emblem of the imperious glamour yet dignified bearing of the Premier, what about Mick Roche’s famous hairnet? Or to capture the natural exuberance of a modest but joyful people, the wheelchair of the man who led the Munster final replay celebrations in 1991? Or to summon the spirit of resourcefulness in unpromising circumstances, Nicky’s right boot from ‘87? Or maybe Babs Keating’s discarded pair as a relic of valour and bravery? Or… (Alright, leave it off, ed).

Republic of Ireland soccer team

You’d imagine Bossman Steo has this in place already. But every Ireland dressing room should have a symbolic untouched crate of isotonic drinks, delivered on time and displayed prominently, ideally with Keano’s mug on the label, as a visual clue that standards are being maintained and that we are certainly not failing to prepare.

To balance that with a token from better times, hanging on a peg must surely be Billo’s happy-clappy hat from Italia ‘90. Or Big Jack’s more sober cap, if you prefer.

RTÉ's Bill O'Herlihy hat's from Italia 90

Ireland WNT

One of those tracksuits they used have to take off in the toilets should serve as a constant reminder that they can never again take a backward step. Come to think of it, those white tracksuits the lads wore to meet the Pope in Rome are worth another day out too.

Manchester United

There will be votes for Cantona’s collar, or Best’s long sleeves, or Alfie Haaland’s knee. But as a symbol of achievement under the time pressure of admittedly flexible deadlines, they won’t do much better than Fergie’s watch.

Liverpool

Spoiled for choice, in fairness. A King Kenny pinstriped Crown Paints number maybe? Or Shankly’s blazer? Klopp’s glasses would have been in with a shout, but what if does the quadruple post laser surgery? Might be worth hanging a white suit in the corner too as a reminder not to let standards slip.

Arsenal

The rope George Graham tied his defence together with in training, repurposed as a belt on one of Arsene Wenger’s unzipped manager’s coats. Structured discipline meeting creative freedom.

Tottenham

Hard to buy for, Spurs. But something that properly evokes the greatest triumphs of their glory days. A Chas & Dave platinum disc maybe.

Chelsea

A Ford Cortina or an Austin Metro or an Audi Quattro or any of those motors that used to be parked behind the goal at Stamford Bridge. Some reassurance that there will still be life after Roman.

League of Ireland

Derry City have Liam Coyle’s knee strapping. Cork City might display Dave Barry’s Guinness strip with the green and red sashes. Despite what Stephen Kenny did for Dundalk, would Jim McLaughlin’s suit get the nod? Shamrock Rovers might find some means of reassembling Pat Byrne’s moustache.

Wales

Thursday night’s heroics from Gareth Bale must guarantee a set of golf clubs in every Welsh dressing room from here on in.

Kerry

Plonk it there in the centre of the treatment table: A single grain of rice. Páidí might have delivered that speech for Westmeath, but in their anxiety about winning a tight one, maybe it’s the Kerry lads who now need reminding how little can tip the scales.

Dublin

It’s nearly getting to the stage where the Dubs may have to draw on more elemental forces rather than just stick to the process all day. So to bring them back to basics, to recapture an era when there was no greater motivation than driving those jaysus culchies mad, hang up Kieran Duff’s jersey from the 12 apostles final of ‘83.

Limerick hurlers

John Kiely, too, might be looking to hone a siege mentality this summer. Surely someone can produce that pool ball the Cork crowd once threw at Eamonn Cregan.

Galway hurlers

A straight contest between Conor Hayes’ golden helmet and Gerry McInerny’s white boots.

Clare hurlers

PJ 'Fingers' O'Connell in 1995. Pic: INPHO/Tom Honan.

Surely somebody has held onto a few locks of Fingers’ mullet.

Ireland rugby team

Maybe Ireland will need more than a fresh hashtag to get over the next World Cup quarter-final. Is there a place on the dressing room wall for Drico's left green mitten that he used to dot down in the corner against 'the Wallabies' in 2003? Alright, Ireland still lost that one, but it would surely inspire them to sufficent heroics for another Late Late Show standing ovation.