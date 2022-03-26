Michelle Darmody: Chocolate layer cake and a biscuit stack for Mother’s Day

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, and it is always nice to have an excuse to celebrate our mothers, or whoever your guardian might be.
A note on the chocolate cake, do not worry if your batter looks very runny, it is supposed to be. The long slow bake will firm it up nicely and allow the centre to stay soft and moist.
The caraway biscuit stacks are a little more subtle. Caraway is a slightly unusual flavour so may not be to everyone's taste. Apparently, it is Europe's oldest spice with e vidence found in Swiss lake dwellings suggesting that it dates back at least 5,000 years. The seeds have quite a distinctive flavour so half a teaspoon should do. Its slightly peppery taste shares similarities to its cousin fennel. They are said to aid digestion and look extremely similar not just to fennel seeds but also to cumin. In fact, they all come from the same family. If you prefer not to use caraway seeds you can substitute them for some orange or lime zest.
Caraway is a favourite i n Eastern Europe, added to everything from rye breads to pickles. The seeds are also heavily used in India to flavour curries and dhals, and in North Africa to make harissa. Closer to home a handful of caraway seeds were often tossed into a soda bread. I have an enduring memory of buying delicious flat crispy pastries baked by nuns in Spain, the seeds speckling the golden pastry. We had to knock on a thick monastery door, a small wooden panel was clanked aside, money was inserted into one hatch and delicate, delicious pastries were deposited through another by a mysterious unseen hand.
Decadent chocolate raspberry cake
A celebration cake that once mastered, will work in any setting with any flavour combination
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 20 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
200g of dark chocolate, broken into small even size pieces
200g of soft butter
50mls of orange liqueur
75mls of orange juice
25g of cocoa powder
85g of plain flour
85g of self raising flour
350g of golden caster sugar
3 eggs, lightly beaten
85mls of butter milk
½ level tsp of baking powder, sieved
100g of raspberries, sliced in half
For the ganache icing:
140mls of cream
150g of dark chocolate, broken into small even size pieces
20g of butter
Method
- Preheat your oven to 140°C and line a 9-inch round spring-form or loose-based cake tin with parchment.
Place the chocolate, butter, orange liqueur and orange juice into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat until the chocolate has melted. Set aside.
Mix the cocoa powder, both flours and sugar. Stir in the chocolate mixture.
Beat the eggs, buttermilk and baking powder. Add this to the mixture as well. Pour this into your cake tin. Dot the raspberries on top. They will sink into the cake.
Bake for an hour and twenty minutes or until the batter is bake through. Allow to cool completely in the tin.
To make the ganache heat the cream until it is shivering then remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate pieces and the butter until the chocolate has melted. Allow to cool to room temperature. It should resemble spreadable butter in consistency. Spread this on top and around the sides of your cake. Decorate with slivers of chocolate or raspberries.
Caraway biscuits stacks with lemon filling
Yummy and something different. Feel free to substitute the caraway for citrus zest.
Servings6
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 2 hours 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
200g of butter
190g of caster sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
2 tbsp of lemon juice
1 tsp of vanilla essence
500g of plain flour
½ tsp of caraway seeds
1 tsp of baking powder, sieved
For the filling:
3 tbsp of cream cheese
2 tbsp of lemon curd
1 ½ tbsp of icing sugar
Method
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs, lemon juice and vanilla.
Mix the flour, caraway and baking powder well and add this to the rest of the ingredients. When the dough comes together knead it for about thirty seconds. Wrap it in parchment and allow to cool in the fridge for about two hours or more if you like.
Preheat the oven to 170°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Roll out your dough and cut discs with a scone cutter. Three biscuits are needed per stack. You can freeze some of the dough if you wish and make some at a later date.
Place the biscuits the baking tray and bake for about ten minutes until nicely golden. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Lightly whisk the ingredients for the filling together, until they are just combined. Fill a piping bag and place into the fridge to firm up. Pipe onto two-thirds of your biscuits. Stack these on top of each other and top each stack with another biscuit, pressing very lightly. Decorate as you wish and eat them soon enough.