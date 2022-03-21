Peter Jackson: Had Jonathan Davies taken that inside pass against France...

Had Nostradamus lived to take a stroll along Baggot Street just before the Six Nations kicked off, he would have been sorely tempted to find the nearest Turf Accountant.

With his divine gift for seeing into the future, the French doctor-cum-prophet might have considered a modest investment in what he saw coming, a wager so implausible that any bookmaker would think him soft in the head.

Imagine the renowned 16th century seer trying to make himself understood: ‘’I’m interested in placing a bet that Ireland will score six tries for every one they concede but, and here’s the thing, they won’t win the championship. Tell me, my good man, what odds will you offer me?’’

For such a preposterous proposition, he could have got a suitably preposterous price like 10,000-1. The Six Nations had never seen one team score that many tries at the expense of so few.

England came closest a couple of years before winning the World Cup in 2003, their overall try count for the tournament of 29-6, a strike rate of five-to-one. They, of course, were duly anointed in the winner’s enclosure.

Ireland’s try count (24-4, compiled by no fewer than 17 players drawn from every compartment of the team) surpassed that as well as everything else since the Five became Six. Yet they still wound up watching the French give a passable imitation of Rachael Blackmore galloping away with the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

England, for all their honest endeavour, were never good enough to trip the French over the last hurdle in the arena where Sexton & Co. out-tried them 3-2 last month only to be outpointed. In the final analysis, Ireland fell one try short, one which, regrettably, they had no control over whatsoever.

Nobody will ever know for sure but had Jonathan Davies taken that inside pass with the French on the rack in Cardiff and the try line barely ten metres away, the trophy would have been all tied up in green ribbons before they kicked off in Paris.

The two-horse race condemned the rest to finish nowhere. England give the impression of not knowing where they are going, Wales are in another of their crises while Scotland finished up losing four in a row with Stuart Hogg’s fitness for the captaincy in question.

Compared to that lot, Ireland inhabit a parallel universe. Now that his squad has pushed the best team on the planet ever inch of the way over the last seven weeks, Andy Farrell’s bigger picture is all the clearer, going one better than the French at their World Cup next year.

Wales unseating the favourites on a night when they made them look surprisingly ordinary, would have spared Ireland the angst of having done more than anyone had ever done in the history of the competition short of winning it.

Wales, alas, find it hard enough these days to help themselves let alone anyone else.

Nostradamus would have taken that into account before placing his bet.

Rugby pushes football off the front of Corriere

Pilgrims to the Vatican found something unusual yesterday at every kiosk in the vicinity of St Peter’s Square – the Italian rugby team making front page news. For once, Rome’s Corriere dello Sport pushed football aside to make room for an image of Paolo Garbisi weeping tears of joy beneath the headline: Ovale Oro (Oval Gold).

Neutrals the world over will have rejoiced not merely at the end of their grim run of 36 consecutive defeats in the Sei Nazioni but the daring manner of their victory.

For reasons best known only to themselves, the Welsh management saw fit to rush Alun-Wyn Jones back into their team without having played a match of any kind in four-and-a-half months. So they turned a rugby match into something of a state occasion.

The Italians waited for Jones to appear hand in hand with his two little daughters for their dad’s 150th match for Wales. They might just have been left with the impression that the hosts assumed the result would take care of itself, a win worthy of the occasion.

The faithful basking in the sunshine sat back to watch Wales take them to the cleaners. They would have seen the flyweight at full back for Italy and rubbed their hands with glee at the prospect of the Welsh bombardiers getting to work on him.

Nobody stopped to think that a tot as tiny as Ange Capuozzo was to feature in an act of biblical dimension, an Italian David to counter the returning Welsh Goliath, Jones. The full back, at 5ft 7in and barely 11 stone by some way the smallest player in the tournament, bided his time until the penultimate minute before reaching for his sling.

Just when it looked as though he had been hemmed in with no option but to pass, Ange set off as if protected by the angels on a ghosting run. Rather than finish it off himself in the corner, the little wizard had the nous to send the unmarked Eduardo Padovani behind the posts, thereby making Garbisi’s historic conversion almost a formality.

In granting Italy a stay of execution, it will not have done anything to convince others about the wisdom of introducing promotion and relegation, least of all Wales. Self-preservation and all that.

Healy’s scoring bucks trend

In spite of belonging to two victorious World Cup squads, Owen Franks took his leave of the Test stage the way old-fashioned tighthead props used to. He played 108 times for the All Blacks and never once blotted his copybook by scoring a try.

Jason Leonard, another World Cup winner equally effective on either side of the scrum, played even longer than Franks. The Londoner restricted himself to one try despite turning out 119 times for England and the Lions.

Other long-lasting props kept their tries to a minimum. John Hayes, of 2009 Irish Grand Slam fame, managed two in 105 Tests, Tendai Mtawarira two in 117 for the Springboks, Gethin Jenkins four in 129 for Wales, including one at Ronan O’Gara’s expense.

Cian Healy has been bucking the trend now for 13 years, so successfully that of all the centurions he is only the third to reach double figures. His 10th try over the weekend draws him level with the retired All Black Tony Woodcock and leaves the Dubliner needing two more to catch the overall leader, colourful Italian Martin Castrogiovanni.

Costly defeat for Welsh union

The cost of Italy’s triumph in Cardiff will take some counting when the Welsh Rugby Union’s accountants go to work this morning in a seriously deflated atmosphere. The damage can already be assessed as north of €2m.

Eight minutes from the end, Welsh arms were raised in a mixture of jubilation and relief to acclaim a bonus-point win. Sub prop Wyn Jones was sure he had got the ball down on the line, Irish referee Andrew Brace thought he hadn’t but referred it to the TMO, Limerick’s Joy Neville.

Once she had failed to find a reason for Brace to change his mind, matters went rapidly downhill for last year’s champions. Instead of scrambling above Scotland and England into third, they finished fifth.

In minutes, their share of the prize money, circa €20m, had been cut by around €2m. France will scoop not far short of €7m with each of their five victims taking a cut of circa €200,000 to stump up for the Gallic Grand Slam.

Adams shows class in defeat

Wales wing Josh Adams presenting his man-of-the-match medal to Ange Capuozzo in the immediate aftermath of Italy’s stunning win shows that rugby hasn’t entirely lost its traditional sense of values. As classy gestures go, it deserves to rank alongside Sonny Bill Williams’ giving his World Cup winners’ medal to an English schoolboy whom he had seen manhandled by stewards at the end of the 2015 final.