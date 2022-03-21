Anthony Daly: No TV gimmicks could warm up the corpse of this league Sunday

TG4 do an excellent job with their GAA coverage every week and have been providing a top class service towards screening live GAA games from club to county to colleges for over two decades. It’s been an educational service too because I can barely speak a word of Irish but the little bit I do know now has been picked up from knowing the lingo from the commentary, co-commentary or analysis.

The station has been brilliant in lifting the profile of so many of the competitions they show but I felt they were trying too hard yesterday with the split screens and voiceover input from Mícheál Ó Domhnaill in trying to keep the viewers up to date with what was happening elsewhere.

I could understand that desire to glam up the last day of the regular league, but their attempt to do so yesterday was like trying to warm up a corpse given how the day was unfolding; with Kilkenny in relative control throughout the second half, flipping to the Dublin-Laois game in Portlaoise was pointless; it was even more irrelevant considering Waterford’s huge points difference advantage over Dublin Flashing the camera to the Gaelic Grounds for updates on the Limerick-Offaly game was stretching it, unless the producers thought that the biggest giant-killing exercise since Hereford United beat Newcastle United in the 3rd round the FA Cup in 1972 was on the cards.

It was well intentioned, but the dynamic just felt wrong on the day with the results. I found the split screens, and Mícheál trying to keep the viewers up to speed, more distracting than informative. The cynics will say I’m certainly no Gaelgoir, but I just felt that a strapline of the scores elsewhere at particular times would have been sufficient.

It was just one of those hurling weekends that is almost anathema to the creed and culture of hurling – without fire and brimstone and blood and thunder, the whole atmosphere feels almost fake and plastic when there’s nothing really at stake.

I saw a couple of pundits on social media giving out about some of the scorelines, and how the denouement of the hurling league is a million miles away from the drama set to unfold on the final day of the regular football league next Sunday.

I didn’t bother firing back but if I wanted to, I’d have said, ‘Come back to me in a few weeks when the hurling Round-Robin is in full swing and the provincial football championships – outside of Ulster – is struggling to generate any real massive interest.’

This isn’t a score-settling exercise because the football league has always had a totally different meaning – especially over the last decade – to its hurling equivalent. The football league will rightly be interlinked with the championship from next year, but hurling just doesn’t have that connection with its secondary competition, and particularly since the introduction of the round-robin.

I said it here on Saturday and I’ll say it again now – the biggest game in this league is the relegation final between Offaly and Antrim. It must be very frustrating for Antrim manager Darren Gleeson because the defeat to Laois, which effectively plunged them into a relegation final, just seemed to suck the life out of his players.

Getting annihilated by Tipperary can happen any team in Thurles, but it also reaffirmed how big that Laois game was for Antrim, the consequences attached to that defeat, and how seismic that game against Offaly really is now so close to the championship.

The top teams never have that concern in hurling like their brethren have in football. I understand the GAA’s reasoning for having semi-finals, in the context of fairness and generating more revenue after two such difficult financial years. Yet this weekend provided a stonewall reason for just having a straight league final between the two top teams in both groups – because it would have diffused any notions Cork and Waterford had of tuning out.

With Waterford fully aware that they were effectively already in the semi-final, unless the biggest shock since Devon Loch won the Grand National, they were never going to over-stretch themselves yesterday.

I just thought that the sight of the Kilkenny jersey might summon the beast within, but Liam Cahill’s priority over the last two weeks was to get in a block of hard training and to give more game-time to fellas, which he did.

I won’t say Waterford didn’t go all-out. They did in the first half. Austin Gleeson had a goal chance, which he just rushed and flashed wide, which would have put Waterford six points ahead. Then Kilkenny went down the field and rattled off a flurry of points.

There were big hits in the game. There was a championship feel to some of the play. Trailing by two points at half-time, Waterford needed a big start to the half, but it was Kilkenny that came out and laid down the law with four unanswered points.

It was obvious throughout the second half that Kilkenny just wanted it more. The two goals were decisive but Waterford never made that late sprint for the line when that’s what was needed. But it was understandable that Waterford wanted to save their legs, especially considering the marathon that’s coming throughout April and May.

You’d have to be impressed with Kilkenny, who just seem to have that ideal blend of youth and experience now fused together with craft and class.

Walter Walsh is playing some of the best hurling of his career. Padraig Walsh hit five points from play, the same score he managed against Dublin. Billy Ryan was really sharp and finished his goal brilliantly.

Once more, the new players really stepped up. After a super display against Dublin. David Blanchfield was brilliant again. Cian Kenny showed well while Mikey Bugler was excellent on Dessie Hutchinson.

Dessie was flat in his first game of the league, but he’ll definitely be looking to rediscover his mojo next weekend. All of the semi-finalists will at least be looking to hit certain baseline performance levels while still keeping their projected championship metrics in mind.

Outside of Antrim and Offaly, all the other sides can’t exactly take this week off, like they might have done in the past, because that luxury no longer exists with the championship starting in April. Limerick were on a training camp in Kerry last week. I’m sure the other sides have their plans in place, irrespective of being in the league semi-final or not.

The fixtures will only be decided later today, but I’m hoping that it will be a double-header in Thurles. That’s probably unlikely with the final round of the football league on Sunday, and with the GAA never keen to stage a double-header of that magnitude on a Saturday.

At least we will have two decent games because we were lucky with how the pairings panned out, which has removed the propensity for shadow-boxing, which would certainly have been the case with semi-finals between Cork-Waterford and Kilkenny-Wexford.

Kilkenny don’t know any other way except keeping the pedal pressed to the floor, but I’d expect the other three teams to go all out for the win next weekend and then reassess their approach ahead of the final.

They’ll have to, considering Cork, Waterford and Wexford play Limerick, Tipperary and Galway respectively two weeks after the league final. Say what you want about league titles, but any of those teams would take a win in their first Round Robin game ahead of any league title.

That sums the hurling league up