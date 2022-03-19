Michael Moynihan: Raising a glass to the Scottish rulebreakers

Another week, another controversy, eh?

Before getting into the meat of this particular imbroglio, take a step back and enjoy the presentation.

I refer here to the news which broke on Friday afternoon about a few members of the Scotland rugby squad, who were disciplined for straying out of the . . . well, read it yourself in the words of the BBC report.

“Captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Ali Price were among six Scotland players disciplined for breaching team protocols after their Six Nations victory over Italy last Saturday.

“The group were punished for leaving the team hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh after returning from Rome.

“Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were the others involved. When Scotland's management was made aware of the group leaving, the players were ordered to return immediately.”

First, you have to admire the phrasing: “ . . . punished for leaving the team hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh” is a masterpiece, conjuring as it does a mental image of several tweedy individuals peering closely at the fixtures and fittings of an exotic emporium in Edinburgh (“And here, a bejewelled humidor”).

Whatever the players got involved in during their visit to the, ah, bar in Edinburgh, it can’t compare to the rich possibilities conjured up by this bland description.

In second place, but only barely, is the heroic understatement later in the news story: “When Scotland's management was made aware of the group leaving, the players were ordered to return immediately.”

While a mental image of a wide-eyed teammate bursting into a management meeting with the words “You’ll never guess where the lads have gone” is a seductive one, it’s surely far more likely that Scottish bosses were alerted by a Twitter DM or coded message on TikTok.

Of course, I find myself praying that the order to return immediately was sent the same way. A sternly-worded voice message could never hope to match the power of a synchronised routine sent to the miscreants via social media (“Drink up and head back to the hotel boys, the boss is expressing his displeasure through the medium of modern dance”).

Anyway, the reason I bring it up in the first place is very simple: is this all a bit over the top?

I’m aware that all of the details may not be to hand just yet, and for all I know there may have been goats disembowelled on the bar counter, with players draped in entrails reciting Bono’s poetry aloud or some similar affront to the natural order.

If not, then this seems a bit . . . excessive, no? These players are international-level rugby professionals, a shorthand description which suggests to me many years of physical dedication and preparation: years, in fact, of making correct choices with diet and hydration, early nights, and debaucheries denied.

Does one “visit to a bar” - not even an entire evening of dissipation - waste all that preparation?

I’m not making any pleas for clemency on behalf of these Scots, but I have to acknowledge one other reason for pleading their case. It makes a welcome change to hear about some human frailty among such sportsmen, as distinct from the usual loudly-trumpeted desire to sweep dressing-rooms. For that reason alone give me Scotland over New Zealand every time.