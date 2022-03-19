Gary Brennan: Who's more upwardly mobile, Derry or Galway?

AS I made my way out of Tuam Sadium after Galway’s win over Clare last Sunday, I couldn’t help but overhear two natives discussing their prospects for the year.

They may have been after securing their fifth win in a row and remain the only team with a 100% record in Division Two of the League, but standards here were higher than mere the issue of promotion - it was the same age-old question that dominated the minds of Galway supporters back through the years.

“Well, what did you make of that?”

“Ah twas a poor game”.

“Will we bate Mayo playing like that?”.

They may be forgiven for casting their minds ahead to that clash on April 24th but Padraic Joyce and his team will know that there’s still some work to be done to complete the job they have started this spring in their bid to return to the top tier of league football.

I once experienced the situation Galway are now in, albeit in Division Four, where I’d argue the desperation for promotion is even greater. We had won six from six and were looking good. There were eight rounds at that time when Kilkenny fielded. One point from either of our final two games would suffice. The sense amongst supporters, which I think seeped into the players’ minds, was that the job was done – we would surely get at least a draw….

Well, of course, that wasn’t the case. We had our two main promotion rivals left to play. A one-point defeat at home to Limerick rattled us and we were well beaten by Waterford on the final day. We were so desperate not to lose that we forgot we needed to win. You might argue that such a disaster says more about Clare at the time than anything else, but the fact remains that promotion is not achieved until the maths say so.

This weekend, Galway hit the road for Derry knowing a win will guarantee promotion. However, should Roscommon beat Offaly, then defeat or a draw for Galway would see them heading to Dr. Hyde Park next week needing a win.

For Derry, it is must-not-lose. A win puts them in pole position, but even a draw leaves them in control of their own destiny heading away to Meath in the final round. They may well yet both be promoted, but this game feels like it will be critical.

So who is best placed to hit the front?

Derry have made light of the step up from Division Three so far. With Rory Gallagher involved, there is perhaps little surprise that they have the meanest defence across all four divisions, conceding an average of just over eight points per game. However, Roscommon showed last weekend that there are not impenetrable. Their willingness to kick scores from distance caused Derry some bother and created opportunities for strong direct running through the middle. I suspect the video analysis session this week may have highlighted that Derry had at least three uninvolved players in the frame when Keith Doyle powered through to kick Roscommon’s equaliser.

At the other end of the field, there is an argument that they are over-reliant on Shane McGuigan (suspended this weekend), but from play, both Niall Loughlin and Benny Heron trail him only by two points. That is not to downplay McGuigan’s contribution by the way, which was perhaps highlighted when he wasn’t on the pitch to take on a late free.

What has interested me most about Derry is their attacking shape. Teams all over the country, at every level, are trying to create space around the arc in front of the 20m line when attacking. Dublin became experts at it, even against packed defences. To me, they seemed to operate a system much like the key in basketball – nobody stayed in that space for more than three seconds.

Width was the major feature. “Chalk on the boots” became the go-to phrase for coaches seeking to emphasise the need to keep players right out to the sidelines and leave the centre free. While width is a feature for Derry, it is another of the attacking principles which they seem to emphasise – depth.

Quite often, Derry will keep three players inside the 13m line when attacking. Traditionalists may be scratching their heads wondering what is new about that, but it is a rarity in the modern game. No team is willing to leave players unmarked in here and so three defenders are immediately occupied. The extra defender that teams try to create is also drawn closer to his own goals. Critically, the inside attackers are patient, and don’t all come running towards the ball. This leaves space in that arc for Derry’s runners to attack. When needed, their inside players are very good at timing their break to come on the loop or run in behind.

This approach will create plenty of opportunities for them if Galway don’t improve defensively. That may sound rich from a Clare man considering we only managed 1-5 against them, but Clare’s goal told a lot. Keelan Sexton was able to win a simple kick pass down the line despite being Clare’s only forward within 40m of the Galway goal. Jack Glynn slipped attempting to win the ball in front and as John Daly was drawn across to defend Sexton, Cillian Rouine got away from his man and was free through the middle. Galway looked to be trying to create a ‘plus one’ at the back by having centre-back John Daly sit deep but teams are still finding space in that area. This is not a criticism of John Daly – defending that space is a collective effort – pressure on the delivery, disruption of primary possession. and excellent communication are needed to allow that ‘plus one’ to have an influence.

The example I describe was a lapse in an otherwise solid defensive display, but Galway have suffered similar lapses against Cork and Offaly, allowing them back into the game when in commanding positions.

At the other end, they are threatening. Damien Comer, Rob Finnerty and Shane Walsh interchange positions sporadically which means that they can end up isolating defenders in positions they are less familiar with. It was this which created a 1v1 for Rob Finnerty’s goal last weekend, but it was the beautiful diagonal kickpass by Shane Walsh straight into Finnerty’s chest which allowed it to be exploited. These are the moments of class which can set Walsh apart. Paraic Joyce suggested afterwards that he might need freshening up, but even when not at his best, he can make unlock defences. That said, Galway will need him closer to top form this weekend.

Walsh is not working alone, however. Damien Comer has found the net in each of his last three outings and Finnerty has 1-10 from play, while Paul Conroy has chipped in with a healthy 1-6 from the middle of the field.

You could say that Galway have shown an ability to win both ways so far in this campaign – open as well as tighter defensive games, but Derry will present the biggest test so far. They showed resilience to come from six points down in Roscommon last weekend. Galway will hope to break Derry’s 12-point barrier and keep things tighter at the back themselves. I don’t expect a shootout, but I do expect it to be entertaining.

Thoughts of Mayo will have to wait, for now.