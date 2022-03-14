Donal Lenihan: Nobody said this Ireland transition would be smooth

In the cold light of day, Ireland will reflect on a historic bonus point win in Twickenham in the knowledge that they will play far better in the future and lose.

England had only lost two Six Nations games in Twickenham in the last decade so a win of any description there has to be extremely valued. That said, the Irish players and management will dissect Saturday's 32-15 win to identify the surprisingly large number of areas requiring improvement to arrive at where they will need to be at next year’s World Cup in France.

Ireland currently rank in the top four sides in the world and, as such, need to be held to higher standards of scrutiny than the majority of their predecessors. Any analysis of this win needs to be tempered by the fact that England played with 14 men for all but the opening 82 seconds of the game for a reckless high tackle by Charlie Ewels on James Ryan, who wasn't even in possession of the ball at the time.

Given that Ryan has had a number of concussion incidents over the last year alone, the implications and consequences of a hit of that nature is worrying in the extreme. Ewels is 6’6” and therefore has to be conscious of dropping his body height in contact.

For the second Six Nations encounter in a row, the outcome of an Irish game was influenced by a red card on the back of a dangerous high hit. In this instance, one has to admire the manner in which England rose to the challenge and carried the game to Ireland despite the severest of handicaps.

If anything it made their approach pretty straightforward. For them, it was time to roll up the sleeves and get stuck in. With so much talk of the “new England” in advance of this championship, this was very much the England of old, the intensely physical, at times brutal, England with their bludgeoning set piece, their powerful maul and punishing kicking game that completely discommoded Ireland throughout an incredibly absorbing contest that bristled from the moment referee Mathieu Raynal brandished the red card.

England went after Ireland with an intensity and vigour that had the home support gripped in a sustained frenzy and tested the Irish resilience to the full. Nobody could have anticipated the manner in which the Irish scrum was dismantled, aided, it has to be said by some questionable interpretations from Raynal.

In total, the visitors conceded six scrum penalties which not only denied Ireland any semblance of a scrum platform to attack off, but enabled the boot of Marcus Smith to reel Ireland in after sprinting into an eight-point lead.

The thing with French referees is they tend to decide early who has the stronger scrum and reward that regardless of what develops. Tadhg Furlong, one of the best scrummaging tight heads in the game, was apoplectic at times with the penalties called against him.

Ellis Genge has progressed in leaps and bounds in recent times but has never been seen as a dominant scrummager. England appeared to get away with wheeling the scrum and driving across as opposed to straight and parallel to the touch line as so many referees are so keen to remind you.

England were smart and, surprisingly, Ireland struggled to cope. While I expected the loss of both Andrew Porter and Ronan Keller to the Irish front row would be felt, one couldn’t have anticipated just how big their absence turned out to be. The Irish scrum hasn’t endured a day like that since the corresponding game in 2012 when Mike Ross had to go off injured without any tight head cover available off the bench.

Having addressed one of their recent failings on the road by streaking into the lead courtesy of a brilliant try from James Lowe and a Johnny Sexton penalty after only five minutes, Ireland failed to capitalise due to a number of self imposed errors.

While Ireland’s new found love of the offload is not only laudable but extremely effective, there has to be an appreciation, especially when carrying a numerical advantage, that sometimes it’s better to retain possession and generate another phase than attempting the miracle pass. Ireland were guilty of that on too many occasions this time out, leading to a plethora of knock-ons and more scrums. Getting the balance right on that front will pay dividends in the long run.

The ease with which Ireland created space in the wide channels will also be better rewarded on another day but to do so, the handling errors that blighted Ireland’s progress on too many occasions this time out has to be addressed.

Ireland are definitely moving in the right direction from an attacking perspective and that needs to continue. It’s inevitable, given where we’ve come from in the Joe Schmidt era when the offload was all but banned, that there will be teething problems on the way and this performance has served to highlight areas requiring improvement.

Some are pretty basic. The restart is a crucial element of the game, the third set piece, and Ireland need to be far more accurate. Allowing teams an access back into the game, immediately after registering points, is soul-destroying. Ireland were guilty of that on too many occasions on Saturday.

For the third game this season alone, Ireland have been penalised at a five metre line out maul for the lifter pivoting between the catcher and the opposition. It cost Ireland a try against Wales and Iain Henderson was penalised for the same offence once again at a critical time when Ireland were protecting a three point lead on Saturday. That’s very sloppy.

Ireland deserve immense credit for retaining their composure, in the most demanding of circumstances, and for weathering the storm before finally pulling away in the final ten minutes. For that they can thank a sizeable bench impact from Robbie Henshaw, who was incredible when introduced, along with an equally energetic Jack Conan.

Most impressive of all, though, was Hugo Keenan, who dealt magnificently with an unrelenting aerial barrage from the England half backs without receiving anything like the support necessary from his own players when returning to ground after diffusing another aerial bomb.

Lowe also fully justified the decision by Andy Farrell to start him ahead of Mack Hansen. The manner with which he fought to make yards after contact and to keep the ball in play when England were doing everything in their power to drive him into touch was crucial, especially in the build up to Conan’s match-clinching try.

Farrell said after the French defeat that it was important not to get hoodwinked by the physical confrontation issue that has hung over a number of Irish sides in recent times. It came as no surprise when Eddie Jones was spouting last Thursday that Ireland would be met by a physicality they have never experienced before.

On that front alone, Jones didn’t disappoint. England threw everything they had in the tank at Ireland before inevitably running out of juice in the closing period due to the strain of operating without Ewell.

Losing Tom Curry’s influence for the key breakdown battle when he was forced off with an injury after only 14 minutes was another massive blow to the hosts that will only serve to convince Jones that had England managed to keep their starting team intact, they may well have won this absorbing contest.

It’s a prospect Farrell also has to analyse as the reality dawns that, despite the major advancements made throughout this season, there’s still a road to travel to match the best in the game on the days that really matter.

While Scotland have to be put to the sword next Saturday, next summer’s three test tour of New Zealand represents the next major challenge on the ever-evolving journey to France next year.

Andy Farrell was aware of that, even before he arrived at the weekend in London.