Michelle Darmody: How to make fluffy hot cross buns that are better than shop-bought

Baking is a lovely marker of the year: you can trace the seasons with pancakes in spring, hot cross buns in early summer and on to richer autumnal bakes such as barmbrack. And then for the grand finale of Christmas, with its cake and pudding and of course mince pies. Other countries and cultures have variations on this with many rich traditions crisscrossing the globe and months of the year.

As with any baking using yeast, it takes a bit of patience to make these hot cross buns — patience, with the kneading and then allowing time for the dough to rise, twice. I have included the use of fast-action yeast as this can be stirred in with the dry ingredients. You could use traditional dried yeast instead, but you will need to mix it into the warm liquid before it goes into the flour mixture. The warmth and moisture begin the activation process. The buns can be made without the last step of adding the cross, which is a mixture of flour and water piped on before baking.

As hot cross buns appear on our shop shelves, rhubarb is also making an appearance. The soft pink rhubarb stalks available at the moment are sweeter and more delicate than the tougher stalks which will be harvested later in the year. They are ideal when lightly stewed and added to yoghurt or porridge.

Rhubarb and mascarpone tart recipe by:Michelle Darmody As beautiful as it is delicious, this tart is always well received. Servings 12 Preparation Time  1 hours 10 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  1 hours 40 mins Course  Baking Ingredients For the pastry:

225g flour

140g cold butter, cut into cubes

55g caster sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten and an extra egg white

For the topping:

600g thin rhubarb stalks, trimmed

40g golden caster sugar

the zest of an orange and 1 tbs of juice

For the filling:

300g mascarpone

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp honey

200ml cream, whipped Method To make the pastry: rub the cold butter into the flour until it looks like rough breadcrumbs — try not to over mix. Stir the sugar into the egg, mix it lightly until it begins to dissolve. Add this to the flour mixture with a fork. Bring everything together with your hands then wrap it in parchment and rest the pastry in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight if you wish. Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease and flour a 7-inch tart tin. Roll the pastry into a disc about 3mm thick, it should be larger than your tin. Gently lower it into the tin and allow it to fall into place. Leave a little over the edge: you can tidy this up when you pinch the top of the tart before baking. Place into the freezer or fridge to firm up before baking it blind. Cut a sheet of parchment to fit the pastry case. Place the parchment into the pastry and fill it with baking beans. Pinch the sides so it fits snugly around the edge of the tin. Bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove the baking beans and parchment and brush the pastry with some egg white. Place back into the oven for another five minutes without any parchment or beans on top until golden, then set it aside to cool completely. Place all of the ingredients for the rhubarb into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about five minutes until the rhubarb has softened but still holds a bite. Allow to cool completely. To make the filling: whip the mascarpone with the vanilla and honey then fold in the cream. Spread this over the cold pastry base. Drain the rhubarb from the juice — this can be used as a cordial. Decorate the tart with the stewed rhubarb before serving.

Easy hot cross buns recipe by:Michelle Darmody Delicious slathered with butter and served with a cup of strong tea. Servings 14 Preparation Time  60 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  1 hours 20 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 1.5 tsp mixed spice, sieved

1 tsp ground cinnamon, sieved

0.5 tsp nutmeg, sieved

7g fast action yeast

500g strong flour

60g golden caster sugar

300mls milk

50g soft butter, cubed

1 egg, lightly beaten

50g golden sultanas

25g raisins

50g mixed peel

1 apple, peeled cored and finely grated

zest of 2 oranges

To decorate:

70g plain flour

1 tbs honey Method Sieve the spices and yeast into the flour in a large bowl and stir in the sugar. Make a well in the centre. Warm the butter and milk until they reach body temperature or a bit hotter than your hand and the butter has melted. Pour this into the flour mixture. Add the egg and bring together to form a sticky dough. On a lightly-floured surface knead until the dough becomes smooth — about five minutes. Place into an oiled bowl and cover with a damp tea towel. Leave to rise in a warm place until it has doubled in volume. Add the dried fruit, peel, apple and zest to the bowl and knead it into the dough while still in the bowl. Tip it out onto a lightly oiled surface and cut it into 14 even pieces. Shape each piece of dough into a ball and place it onto a baking tray lined with parchment. Cover again with a damp tea towel and leave in a warm place and allow to rise for about an hour. Pre heat your oven to 190°C and mix the flour with about 4 tbs of water until it forms a paste. Scoop into a piping bag and pipe a cross on the top of each bun. Bake for about 15 minutes until golden and baked through. When still warm brush the buns with the honey.