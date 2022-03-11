John Riordan: A long farewell to college coaching icon Krzyzewski

Next week is the 50th anniversary of the premiere of The Godfather, the Francis Ford Coppola epic which memorably depicted the messy transition of power from a powerful leader to an uncertain future.

It was a markedly different era that produced Vito Corleone. And a different country too. His children are first generation US-born immigrants, shaped by the only country they know. Don Corleone fades away, uncertain if the murderous empire he built up can sustain itself after his death.

In the years since its release, many sporting icons have been compared to the aging Don. Coaches don't tend to murder but we often find ourselves reacting more viscerally to their words and their deeds than we ever did to the actions of the dignified character portrayed on screen by Marlon Brando. The mafia boss may have ordered the decapitation of an innocent prized stallion but at least he never won the treble.

In spite of ourselves, we find ways to be in awe of the likes of Alex Ferguson, Brian Cody and Mickey Harte. We loathe them and the way they ran their teams with an iron fist but when they enter the room, appear on our screens or take up position on the sideline, we hush, reverentially.

Of course, respect and disdain are both earned after years of slog.

When Mike Krzyzewski was unveiled to a room full of sceptical Duke basketball beat reporters in 1980, he told them that any player of his would need to be able to spell and pronounce his name in order to graduate from the iconic North Carolinian institution.

Just over four decades later, his is an unlikely household name that rolls off the tongue of basketball people everywhere. At some point in the next few weeks, depending on the sudden death games he will be preparing his players for, he will exit the US College Basketball scene with the most wins of all time and five national titles in his back pocket.

This weekend he will lead his team for the final time through the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and then on into the do-or-die chaos of NCAA Tournament for a bid at a sixth success.

He is both beloved and despised, probably a lot more of the latter. His departure will leave a void and his legacy will be as complex as that of any coach who reached the pinnacle of his sport.

Let's step back a bit though and get that pronunciation out of the way. I'm going to use the phonetic version offered by New York Post columnist Ian O'Connor whose essential new biography of the Duke Blue Devils supremo hit the stands late last month just in time for the end of this era.

The "Sha-shef-ski" name was handed down to him by his Polish immigrant family in Chicago where he learned to never make any concessions, like, for example, Americanising his given name.

But he was good with the Coach K moniker as he rose through the ranks at the West Point US Army Academy in the 1970s ahead of his controversial recruitment by Duke University at the turn of the 80s.

According to O'Connor's excellent account of his career evolution, Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski, he was shaped early by fortuitously avoiding being sent to fight in Vietnam as part of his postgraduate commitment to play basketball for West Point while watching helplessly and guiltily as fellow former cadets returned broken from a lost war.

He also came of age as an assistant coach under the watchful eye of another controversial coaching Don, Bob Knight, whose own long reign at Indiana is mostly remembered these days as troublesome and abusive.

The first half of the first decade at Duke was tricky for the Chicagoan of Polish descent in whom the good ol' boys of the southern college had zero faith. The so-called Polak with the unpronounceable name was their worst nightmare and his team existed mostly in the shadow of Michael Jordan's North Carolina Tar Heels and the unlikely success of Jimmy Valdano's North Carolina State.

But the tide started to turn a little in 1986 when Jordan's last home game at North Carolina before heading to the NBA was ruined by their visiting arch rivals. Their conference successes and number one ranking was failing to translate when it mattered most during March Madness and the NCAA Tournament which crowns the national champion.

In a putdown for the ages, Valdano said of Coach K's graduating class of Blue Devils that they would "go down as the greatest non-great team ever".

It would take another churn of students to win that first ever title, a team spearheaded by Christian Laettner, the personification of everything hateful about the Duke institution.

Laettner was among a galaxy of past players that showed up to honour their former coach this past Saturday night during an oddly flat send-off which was ruined by North Carolina who hammered the home team in an act uncannily similar to the way Jordan left in ‘86.

Tickets for the occasion were valued somewhere north of what it would take you to get into a Super Bowl and nobody knew where to look when the result went south.

But that’s the nature of the passing of the guard. Almost 100 ex-players gathered awkwardly in the arena and Coach K rescued the messaging by promising one last successful run during this next month of basketball.

Of course, with 1,200 Division 1 wins and those aforementioned five national titles, Krzyzewski doesn’t have much to prove to his many admirers.

It’s the many detractors who are hungry for one last fall from grace. O’Connor doesn’t shy away from the dark side of Krzyzewski; one particularly damaging episode in the early 90s became a national scandal when he was secretly recorded viciously berating a student journalist for a few harmless player ratings which were lower than their coach would have desired. The performative bullying of the reporter in front of the players who were also his classmates was a tactical ploy that went very wrong. The veneer of respectability fell away and boosted the narrative of the damaging excessive power held by the college coach charged with guiding 19- and 20-year-olds through a weird sporting spotlight.

But as with any complex character, there is the human side too and O’Connor highlights a deeply moving story with a Cork connection. Former Crosshaven player and coach, Joe McGuinness, played under Krzyzewski at Army just before the coach was snatched away by Duke. He spent a few seasons in Crosshaven during the 1980s and is recalled there to this day.

McGuinness died on February 12, 2016, two weeks after Krzyzewski wrote a letter nominating him for induction into the Rockland County Sports Hall of Fame.

When Duke beat Virginia by one point the day after McGuinness died, Krzyzewski dedicated the victory to him, told his team about his former player, and instructed his players to sign a game ball with the Duke 63 Virginia 62 scoreline. Coach K wrote, “For my point guard,” and sent it to McGuinness’ widow.

His obituary has several messages from Cork but it’s the connection he had with Krzyzewski which sustained him the most during his painful final days.

According to O’Connor, in his final week, the 55-year-old McGuinness repeatedly told his older brother Ed that he badly wanted Coach K to hear from him that he never quit. The coach and former player managed one last phone call before he passed and it would offer his surviving family members some much needed solace.

The rest of us watching from the outside looking in probably need to trust the generations of players who worked under him. Maybe there are flaws - many of them institutional - but now that Mike Krzyzewski is ready for retirement and fully committed to not interfering with his successor who steps into the hottest seat imaginable, the impressive career on the court will remain incontrovertible.

