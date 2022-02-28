Éamonn Fitzmaurice's mid-term report: Tailteann Cup upside, Kerry's joy at six, Derry and Armagh look the real deal

WITH four rounds played and everyone returning to school today after mid-term break, it is as good a time as any to run the rule over the Allianz Leagues with a mid term report.

So far, while the usual suspects of bad weather and the annual debate regarding demands placed on players - particularly Sigerson students - has reared their head, generally speaking the standard of football has been very good. Once more we are getting great games in all four divisions as teams at similar levels battle it out. Fancy that! I also think teams are (or should be) much further down the road than they would normally be at this juncture because of the much earlier Championship. With the July All-Ireland, early March is like early May in a normal season heretofore and is possibly reflecting in the high quality of the fare.

The tables are starting to take shape and patterns established by the weekend's fourth round may hold for the rest of the league. However, there will be twists between here and the end of March as there are a few four-pointers upcoming.

This is especially true in Division 2 where Cork, Meath, Offaly and Down are in serious relegation difficulty and can all be categorised as being in the 'must do better' category. The championship starts early for all of these teams as their matches from now on effectively become knockout. Cork still have to play all three teams around them so they can still stay up. The strong likelihood for whoever is relegated will be the Tailteann Cup for this season. Ego and pride aside, would this be such a bad thing for these teams at this stage of their development? It is a great opportunity to win silverware, build spirit and develop the team. Where the real problem might be is to in the Tailteann Cup and not manage to win it.

The top of Division 2 is no less interesting. Again all of these teams have to play each other so who will get promoted from Derry, Galway and Roscommon will be telling. All three teams are going really well at the moment. Roscommon overpowered Down at the weekend. Enda Smith is playing great football and they look solid all over the field. Similarly, Galway were impressive against Cork, particularly in the second half. Shane Walsh is playing right at the top of his game and Damien Comer is injury-free. They are still conceding too much and I am sure this is something they will be looking at.

Derry continue to impress. Winning so significantly in Cusack Park yesterday is no easy feat. They have the lowest concession rate across all four divisions, 30 points and are third in the scoring table behind Kerry and Limerick. Getting Gareth McKinless back onto the pitch was also a positive and everything is pointing to a big season for them.

In Division 1, Kerry will be quite happy as they remain unbeaten and have conceded only one goal so far, from the penalty spot yesterday. The relocation of Tadhg Morley to centre back is a factor here. Tadhg is solid and dependable. He is a leader, is vocal and is well able to organise what is going on at the back. Critically he is conscious of minding the house and doesn’t go tearing up the field at every opportunity. Jack O'Connor has also added Dan O'Donoghue to his defensive options. He is tight, strong and good on the ball. Dylan Casey also got a start yesterday which gives him an illustration of the levels required and where he needs to get to.

At the other end of the field, Sean O'Shea is leading the line with authority, the Cliffords are going really well and Paul Geaney looks back to his best. The pecking order of the support cast is still being established but on form Tony Brosnan, Jack Savage and Killian Spillane are all good options to come in and finish out games. The middle of the field is still a work in progress. Diarmuid O'Connor is playing great football, ably assisted by club mate Jack Barry. Jack will want two more options for here come championship though. David Moran will obviously be one and Joe O'Connor, when he recovers from injury, may provide a different style.

A top of the table clash with Mayo under the Saturday night lights in Austin Stack Park is next up which will be a great test. Kerry will want to get to the League final to cut down the gap to championship. Despite the condensed nature of the championship nationally, Kerry still have large gaps until the All Ireland series that they would prefer to fill with matches rather than training. Even if they get to the League final they will still have five weeks to the Munster semi final against Cork, followed by three weeks to a Munster final and a further four weeks to a possible All Ireland quarter final.

Mayo will also be quietly pleased. They usually have to put on a late burst to stay in the division but this time round they are ahead of themselves. The fact so many are located in Mayo now has to be a big help. James Horan is again strengthening his squad, while winning. Jack Carney, Aidan Orme, Paul Towey, Rory Brickenden, Michael Plunket, Donncha McHugh, Frank Irwin and Sam Callinan have all got time and are doing well. The loss of Tommy Conroy as Cillian O'Connor gets ready to return is a huge blow, in terms of winning it all. Having got to the last two finals they will feel it is high time to finish the job.

dropcap

Armagh have also been going well and hit their first real speed bump against the Connacht men yesterday. They will be disappointed in losing the game in the manner they did, particularly when they were playing with the wind. As important as the league is to them they will be starting to train their eyes on Donegal. They play them in the final league game and then in the championship four weeks later.

Interestingly Donegal are electing to host them in Letterkenny for the league while the championship encounter is in fortress Ballybofey. Shrewdly, they won’t be giving Rian O'Neill and co any opportunity to be conditioning themselves for the championship. Their squad is strong and looks ready for an assault at the Ulster championship. If they can overcome Donegal they are on the easier side of the draw and Kieran McGeeney will feel it is time to frank his good work with silverware. Donegal will be a tough opponent though and had a great win on Saturday evening after a fantastic second half performance. While their lack of consistency was evident again in the first half by the time Armagh swing into view they will be at full strength and will be formidable.

Tyrone are hard to gauge at the moment. There are flashes of last year's excellence but then they go through periods of inertia. They were very impressive for the first half Saturday night but played poorly with the wind. I find the situation with Cathal McShane interesting. Last year his impact sub role was easily explained as he was coming back from injury and didn’t have the miles in his legs. This time round he is still being held. I would have thought it was a perfect chance to get him up to full speed and for him to re-establish himself as a nailed on starter. Contrast this with Darragh Canavan who is starting and really grabbing hold of his chance. He is classy and creative. He needs to finish better but I’m certain his dad will be talking to him on that. With Mayo, Dublin and Kerry to come they are by no means out of the relegation conversation yet.

Speaking of Dublin, the new and now familiar pattern continued in Newbridge yesterday. A good start was followed by a poor second quarter where they failed to score for 15 minutes and were outscored by Kildare by four points to zero. Their kickout is under pressure, they are open at the back, they are lacking cut upfront and many of their players are off colour. It is amazing to witness such a rapid regression. I keep expecting a response but so far it has not been forthcoming. They have no choice but to react now or Division 2 football becomes a reality. Unbelievably.

Kildare have been gallant so far and are well worth their three points. With a bit of composure in Omagh last week it could be more. They are playing with real spirit and purpose and their All-Ireland winning U20 team of 2018 are now at a good age. Plenty of them have been playing well, think Jimmy Hyland and Daniel Flynn, but I have been most impressed with Kevin Flynn in the middle of the field. He is getting through an amount of work there and is linking the defence with the forwards brilliantly.

Of all teams they look very well placed to challenge the boys in blue in the Leinster Championship.