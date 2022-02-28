Peter Jackson: Sometimes, the rugby law is an ass

There are 60 million people in Italy and the minority with a passing interest in the Sei Nazioni will have gone to bed last night condemning it as a bad joke.

As an exercise aimed at taking the sport out of its largely English-speaking straitjacket, Italy’s fate will have served only to dissuade a legion of new fans from any further attempt to understand what on earth was going on.

Why, they will still be asking this morning, did we have two players sent off for one red card? The sense of injustice will not be soothed by the answer: Because the law says so.

Answering the next question, as to what kind of a game has a law like that, is to delve into why it remains amongst the most acquired of tastes, one which still more Italians will now give up even trying to acquire.

Imagine how those following their team in Dublin or watching at home felt as their numbers kept shrinking that in the end they were down to an all-time tournament low of 12. Never has one team lost so many players in one Six Nations match, not to mention their 36th straight defeat.

The law requiring a team to lose a player if they go to uncontested scrums is designed to deter cynical neutering of the set-piece by teams claiming they have run out of front row forwards.

Italy did not do that. They lost their starting hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi to a shoulder injury followed by his replacement, Epalahame Faiva, to a red card.

With no specialist hooker left, uncontested scrums came at a high price, the loss of another player as decreed in Law 3.20.

When the Georgian referee, Nika Amashukeli, enforced it, neither captain knew what was going on. When Peter O’Mahony asked why, Amashukeli told him: “Because it’s the law.” Italy’s bewildered captain, Michele Lamaro, admirable in adversity, looked as though he couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “We have to play the whole game with 13 players, you tell me?” he asked the referee. After counting the players and finding one too many despite the sacrifice of wing Pierre Bruno, Amashukeli then ordered No. 8 Toa Halafihi off the field.

It was not the referee’s fault that the law made no allowance for Lucchesi’s injury.

Had it not been such an ass, Italy would at least have avoided the cruel double whammy, the fans would not have been short-changed and Ireland denied a more rigorous preparation for Twickenham on Saturday week.

“This,” said Andy Farrell pre-match, “Is a proper Test match, you know.”

Ireland’s head coach was not to know that all too soon it would descend into a farce unfathomable to the watching millions.

As a result, rugby lost on every count.

Eddie's cheerleading is fooling no one

England headed for Edinburgh at the start of the tournament with Eddie Jones advising anyone who cared to listen: “We’re going up there to get them.’’

Far from being cowed, the Scots got the English instead. Undaunted, Jones’ most distinguished predecessor as head coach then predicted that with Manu Tuilagi restored to midfield, England would beat Wales by 30 points.

Clive Woodward adjusted the prediction to make it slightly less of a foregone conclusion once word got out of Tuilagi being hamstrung, a not unfamiliar condition. Despite the blow, the World Cup-winning coach looked forward to an emphatic win.

He may have envisaged more than a few scenarios but Wales scoring three times more tries than the neighbours would most definitely not have been one. For 50 minutes, England appeared to be heading for a routine win over dysfunctional opposition. Once they had lobbed the only English try straight to Alex Dombrandt, Wales seemed to arrive at a double conclusion: one, that 17 points was a big enough start and, two, that if they actually strung something together, the game could still be saved.

Their three tries left England hanging on, as they had been the last time they won at Twickenham despite losing 3-1 on tries; the memorable double Grand Slam decider against France in 1991 when Didier Camberabero’s wizardry stitched together a wondrous try covering more than 100 metres.

This time around it passed without one English television pundit saying: ‘Hang on, they’ve just outscored us 3-1.’’

Jones spoke about ‘resilience’ and ‘toughness, exceptional for a young man.’ He was ‘delighted’ which makes you wonder what word he might use should England win again when they step up into the Big League against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday week.

Trophies are not so hard to come by

There used to be a time when those running international rugby refused to move with the times, opting instead to spend their summer holidays at Jurassic Park feeding the dinosaurs.

Even when Neil Armstrong took one giant step for mankind with his lunar landing, the arch-apostles of amateurism still refused to take the smallest step for the Five Nations by awarding the winner a trophy. Quite apart from smacking of professional, it could not be done because the Five Nations committee didn’t recognise the Five Nations as a championship.

“The official position is that it’s a series of individual matches, not a championship,” the late Ray Williams, one of the sport’s foremost administrators, once told me. ‘”The Five Nations never publishes a table so your idea of a trophy can’t happen.”

It took them the best part of another 20 years to end the farce, embrace the reality and commission a silversmith to knock up a pot in time for the 1993 championship won by France.

France’s Julien Marchand and Antoine Dupont with Giuseppe Garibaldi trophy

Having gone almost a century without a trophy, the tournament now has them coming out of their ears. There is at least one for every occasion and so many overall that they take some naming.

Two were minted in honour of Irishmen, William Brown, from Foxford, Co. Mayo and Dave Gallaher from Ramelton Co. Donegal. Brown became a national hero in 18th century Argentina for his exploits on the high seas which explains why the Admiral Brown Cup is up for grabs whenever Ireland run into the Pumas.

The Dave Gallaher Trophy, in memory of the original captain of the All Blacks who emigrated with his family at the age of three, is competed for between New Zealand and France. Other bits of silverware bear the names of an Italian statesman (Guiseppe Garibaldi) and the first man to climb Everest (Edmund Hillary).

Given that there’s a trophy for just about anything and everything, it can be but a matter of time before there’s one for the most knock-ons. The old custodians of the amateur game must be spinning in their graves.

Lowry lands a blow for the little guys

Ireland’s Michael Lowry celebrates after the game Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

No matter what he does for the rest of his rugby life, Michael Lowry has carved a special niche himself among the quirkier facts of Six Nations life. Ireland’s new full back did so by virtue of a selfless act which demands acclamation from near and far.

With two tries to his name and the hapless Italians having run out of defenders, Lowry would probably have scored and done what no Irishman has done since Seamus Byrne against Scotland in 1953, a hat-trick on debut.

Instead of going for personal glory, the impish Ulsterman made sure Ireland would score by allowing an unmarked James Lowe to finish it off for him. It will win Lowry legions of new admirers on a weekend when the little men showed that they haven’t all been crushed by muscle-bound giants.

By comparison, Lowry is a veritable flyweight at 5ft 7in and less than 12 stone.

England half backs Harry Randall and Marcus Smith are as near the same size as makes no difference.

Italy’s Welsh-speaking scrum-half Steven Varney is an inch taller which leaves Ireland’s Craig Casey on his own at 5ft 5in and the same weight as Lowry.

No country for old men

The rejuvenation of the Six Nations continues at such a pace that it’s hard to keep track of all the young ones.

Making the Young Six Nations XV (23 and under) can never have been more competitive:

Freddie Steward (England, 21); Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales, 21), Leonardo Marin (Italy, 20), Cameron Redpath (Scotland, 22), Yoram Moefana (France, 21); Paolo Garbisi (Italy, 21), Craig Casey (Ireland, 22); Ivan Nemer (Italy, 21), Gianmarco Lucchesi (Italy, 21), Demba Bamba (France, 23); Ollie Chessum (England, 21), Ryan Baird (Ireland, 22); Manuel Zuliani (Italy, 21), Jac Morgan (Wales, 22), Andy Christie (Scotland, 22).

My team of the weekend

15 Michael Lowry (Ireland)

14 Alex Cuthbert (Wales)

13 Gael Fickou (France)

12 Jonathan Danty (France)

11 Yoram Moefana (France)

10 Marcus Smith (England)

9 Antoine Dupont (France)

1 Danilo Fischetti (Italy)

2 Julian Marchand (France)

3 Uini Atonio (France)

4 Cameron Woki (France)

5 Paul Willemse (France)

6 Courtney Lawes (England)

7 Rory Darge (Scotland)

8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales).