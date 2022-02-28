It’s difficult to keep everything in order at present - don't feel bad, we’re all in the same boat - but the last few days have made me almost forget the golf.

The golf! Mickelson! Statements! More statements! Letters!

I won’t dirty your earholes with a lengthy recap, though Mickelson’s attempts to justify joining a Saudi-led breakaway have to be seen to be believed (and can’t be believed when seen): “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity . . .” Suffice to say Rory McIlroy emerges from the ensuing cloud of dust with a fine line in putdowns (“I don't want to kick someone while he's down, obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”) But wait! Both were outdone by a Greg Norman open letter to the PGA Commissioner which began: “Surely you jest. And surely, your lawyers at the PGA Tour must be holding their breath.”

This David Simon-level dialogue will hardly be bettered this coming week. But it’s early days yet.