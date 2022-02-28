Amis at his best

Another fruitful visit to Prim’s bookshop in Youghal where I picked up a long-lost classic: What Became of Jane Austen? And Other Questions by Kingsley Amis.

The great man ranges over a wide variety of subjects in this collection - the famous Why Lucky Jim Turned Right features, about his own drift away from left-wing politics, but many of the pieces focus on writers and their subjects, such as the writer in the book’s title, or the cool examination of another famous protagonist, A New James Bond.