Amis at his best

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 00:00
Michael Moynihan
Michael Moynihan

Another fruitful visit to Prim’s bookshop in Youghal where I picked up a long-lost classic: What Became of Jane Austen? And Other Questions by Kingsley Amis.

The great man ranges over a wide variety of subjects in this collection - the famous Why Lucky Jim Turned Right features, about his own drift away from left-wing politics, but many of the pieces focus on writers and their subjects, such as the writer in the book’s title, or the cool examination of another famous protagonist, A New James Bond.

For me, top billing to Dracula, Frankenstein And Co - an examination of horror on film with a sharp eye on great shows, now forgotten by most, such as The Devil Rides Out and Dead At Night.

Back to Youghal soon to restock.

