Éamonn Fitzmaurice: The Dublin dilemma: What's required to turn the ship?

As the National Football League hurtles along, patterns are starting to emerge and storylines are beginning to form. While it is still early days the off-Broadway auditions at this time of the year can often inform the big stuff later when it counts.

One of the predominant fashions to emerge in recent seasons has been the evolution of the fly keeper. Any time a team win the All-Ireland, teams up and down the country will ape aspects of the champions' successful gameplan. What can be missed is the quality of the personnel implementing the successful strategies. The best champions, of course, continue to evolve to keep a step ahead of everyone else. Dublin were excellent at this. A thrilling part of the evolution of the goalkeeper is how teams are now reacting to it. The element of surprise is long gone, so it is time to hammer the hammer. Previously the instruction would have been to let the keeper have it. Don’t get drawn towards him so that he can pop it over your head, take you out of the game and create an overlap. Generally, with the crowd bellowing at them to get rid of it the keeper would eventually draw a swipe at the ball and probably cough up possession. This is no longer an option. They are too good on the ball and led by the likes of Rory Beggan and Niall Morgan they are willing to go the length of the field and kick a score from play, if allowed. As goalkeepers up and down the country become more and more emboldened opposition teams are actively attempting to dispossess them.

The best way to do this seems to be to let them pass you and sprint after them from behind to put pressure on them, thus avoiding committing yourself and allowing your own man to create an overlap. Turnovers are starting to happen and it is only a matter of time before we see goals scored via this method. I imagine teams are practicing shooting from 40 to 50 metres into an unguarded net. It is not as easy as it sounds, though. There have been a few glimpses of what can happen in recent weeks. Morgan was caught in possession against Kildare but recovered well to keep Daniel Flynn’s attempted shot out. In the Sigerson final, David Clifford also tried a shot from distance but the gale held up his effort and allowed the NUIG defence to recover. I feel it is only a matter of time before someone scores a goal of significance with a goalkeeper stranded out the field.

The story of the league so far has been Dublin. Yes, Derry in Division 2, London in Division 4 are making headlines for all the right reasons, Armagh, Kerry and Mayo are all quite happy with where they are at after three rounds and the mini league at the bottom of Division 2 is going to be compulsive viewing over the next few weeks. However, it is fascinating to watch the current regression of Dublin and how they are going to work through it.

We were so accustomed to their process-driven juggernaut that their current form lines are difficult for us to comprehend, unless of course, it is the greatest rope-a-dope of modern times. While accepting that they are in a period of flux I am surprised at their level of performance over the last few weeks. They are blooding young players but Dessie Farrell still has plenty of experience in his squad. Last Saturday against Mayo they started with nine players who have won All-Irelands from starting positions. All nine will probably start in the championship. No other team in the country has the luxury of transitioning from one squad to the other with such talent and experience already available. The messages emanating from the camp, intentionally or otherwise, have an air of feeling sorry for themselves and that there is an acceptance that if they are relegated then so be it. I find this strange. I would have thought that they would be railing against their current form lines to get a win by whatever means necessary, to stave off any danger of demotion. In terms of this year's championship relegation wouldn’t be fatal but for their 2023 ambitions it would be far from ideal. I also find their game plan unusual at the moment. A big factor in their current downturn is their lack of dominance on kickouts. This was huge for them in the past. They won practically all of their own kickouts and then often won close to 50% of the opposition kickout. It meant they controlled the flow of the game and were on the front foot more often than not. They were able to play from the front at the back and they rarely came under pressure for sustained periods. A Cluxton kickout lifted the siege and away they went again. Because of this they didn’t have to be too worried about having sweepers.

Against Mayo they won 75% of their own kickout and only 28% of the Mayo kickout. They were under pressure at the back for large parts of the game. Teams are getting at them with long diagonal balls that are being played in with little or no pressure on the kicker. Considering it was a similar pattern to the previous two games should Farrell and his management have played with seven defenders, shore up their backline and counter attack at pace when they turned Mayo over, which was inevitably going to happen? Furthermore they are lacking structure upfront. Should they leave Ciarán Kilkenny inside? He did well in there early in the game and the players out the field trust him to kick it into him. They know it will stick and something good will come off it. That trust is absent when it comes to some of the newer players. The leaders out the field are unwilling to kick it into them as they are worried it will be coming straight back out the field at them. As a result, the runs dry up inside and a rudderless static attack is the consequence. On the newer players is he trying to blood too many together? They have looked at 50 players so far this season. Many of them are being shuttled in and out of the team and the squad. It is hard to find out about players without giving them a sustained chance. Surely Dessie knows many of them very well from the underage ranks. In particular, he will know their personalities and characters, which to me are the most important attributes of an intercounty player and would it make more sense to focus on the players that he knows will have the minerals when it comes down to it? I can empathise with how he is feeling this week, as he again has had plenty to ponder. Newbridge is huge for them this weekend. In a strange way I think the venue will help them. The tight short pitch will force them to run the ball more and will take away some of the lateral slow stuff. It might be enough to reignite their challenge.

A further interesting pattern that is emerging is the value of sticking with the manager. Key to this is obviously getting the right man in place in the first place. Plenty of counties are reaping the rewards of standing by their guy, even when the going gets tough. It brings stability and consistency and allows time for a culture and environment to be developed. By its nature a coach improves from year to year, at least they should do. Once the mindset is right they will grow.

Huddersfield’s manager Carlos Carbéron summed it up perfectly this week when he said: “In life our ego can kill us more than help us. Football challenges you every single day. Every time you are facing a challenge, you have the opportunity to grow and to add new knowledge. So I hope that today I will be a worse coach than I am tomorrow.”

The best managers all have a similar mentality.

Kieran McGeeney with Armagh, Colm Collins with Clare, Rory Gallagher with Derry, Billy Lee with Limerick and James Horan with Mayo are all showing the value of managerial continuity. There are plenty of counties that chop and change regularly. Take Cork for example. While I was in charge of Kerry I came up against four different Cork managers, in six seasons, Conor Counihan, Brian Cuthbert, Peadar Healy and Ronan McCarthy. Short term reigns do little for the players or the development of a squad. As Keith Ricken faces into another tough task this weekend with Galway in town he seems to understand this and that his job is going to take some time. For Cork’s sake I hope he gets it. And should the pressure keep ratcheting up in the capital it will be interesting to see if the market leaders in governance and succession strategies for so long stick or twist.