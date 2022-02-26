Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make crispy chicken wings in your air fryer

Air fryers are having a bit of a moment of late. Hardly a week goes by without someone asking me via social media for my advice about them. Are they any good, what can you cook with them, that sort of thing. As someone who is careful not to rush to adopt the latest kitchen gadget, for reasons of both cost and kitchen space, I was initially reluctant to invest in one myself.
My discovery of Korean Fried Chicken made me take the plunge into the land of air fryers about eighteen months ago. I had developed a recipe for it, which I adored, which obviously involved deep-frying, and I wanted to be able to eat it a bit more often than might perhaps have been healthy. So off I went and bought an air fryer. Which dear reader, was a mistake. Or rather my mistake was to imagine that an air fryer could produce crispy ‘fried’ batter in the same way as deep-frying can. It cannot. As I quickly discovered an air fryer does not work to ‘fry’ wet batters.
I got over my disappointment when I discovered what an air fryer can do. It is a wonderful tool; you just need to understand how it works and what it can do to get the best out of it. An air fryer is essentially a small, powerful convection oven. It uses a high-speed fan to circulate hot air inside the fryer and when you add just a little oil, that gets vaporised and coats the food you are cooking. So, for example, you can make gorgeous chips but only use a few teaspoons of oil. It can also roast, bake, or even dehydrate. It is perfect for cooking smaller portions, it can fry a few pieces of bacon for breakfast in about five minutes. I use mine daily and I would not be without it at this stage.
Over the next few weeks, I am going to share some of my favourite air fryer recipes with you. I will show you how to produce fabulous food, that is easy to cook, healthier than the deep-fried alternative but absolutely delicious. I am kicking off this mini-series of recipes with what is, without doubt, one of the very best things you can cook in an air fryer, crispy chicken wings.
The secret to making fabulously crispy chicken wings in an air fryer is drying them well with some kitchen towel before tossing them in some baking powder and a little starch – cornflour, potato flour or tapioca starch are all good for this. The baking powder reacts with the fat in the chicken skin making it bubble a little and then turning it wonderfully golden and crispy. I promise you that these wings are at least as good if not better than the deep-fried variety.
This basic recipe will give you gorgeous wings that you can toss in your preferred sauce. Here I use a Korean inspired sauce which is sweet, sticky and a little spicy. You’ll find gochujang for this in most Asian supermarkets, or you can make your own using my recipe which is on ieFood.
You could also try my Buffalo Wingssauce or my Chilli, Lemon and Honey sauce, both of which are also available on ieFood. I serve these Korean wings with some freshly made pickles which complement them perfectly.
Air fryer Korean crispy chicken wings
This basic recipe will give you gorgeous wings that you can then toss in your preferred sauce
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Korean
Ingredients
- 1kg chicken wings
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp potato starch or cornflour
Salt and pepper
For the sauce:
2 cloves of garlic, grated
2 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce
3 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp brown sugar
40g honey
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
For the pickles:
150ml white wine vinegar
5 tbsp caster sugar
½ tsp flaky sea salt
½ cucumber
2 fresh beetroots
125g fresh radishes
Method
Start by preparing your pickles. Heat the vinegar and sugar in a small pan over a medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. Add the salt. Wash and peel the beetroot, wash and trim the radishes and cucumber. Slice the vegetables as thinly as possible and pop each into an individual bowl. Divide the pickling mixture between the three bowls, covering the vegetables as much as possible. Give them a stir to make sure they are well coated with the pickling liquid and set aside for now.
Cut the chicken wings into three sections and discard the tips. Use a kitchen towel to dry the wings. Pop the wings into a bowl and sprinkle over the baking powder and the potato starch or cornflour.
Depending upon the model of your air fryer, you may need to cook your wings in two batches. Some air fryers have baskets which rotate like a rotisserie or a paddle that turns the food as it cooks. If you have one of those you can cook the lot in one batch. If your air fryer has a smaller static basket though, you will likely need to cook them in two batches and place just a single layer of wings in the basket, leaving a little space between each one. Cook at 185°C for twenty minutes, tossing them halfway through if you are using a static basket fryer.
After twenty minutes, take out your wings and toss them in some salt and freshly ground black pepper. Turn the temperature up to 200°C and pop the wings back in for another five to six minutes. You can put them all back in together now rather than in batches as this last cook is to get them very golden and crispy.
Combine all the ingredients for your sauce in a bowl, and when your wings are fully cooked, toss them in the sauce. Serve the wings in a big bowl, scattered with some toasted sesame seeds, and chopped spring onion with your fresh pickles on the side.