John Fallon: John Caulfield’s Cork City legacy merited

A DREAMER by his own admission, John Caulfield will get to live that again at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

The stadium, he forecasts, will have a full house for Cork City’s first home game of the season.

From the songs booming through the speakers to the chants from the Rebel Army, there’ll be a familiarity to Caulfield like no other. He officially oversaw the most successful period in the club’s history. Suspended from the dugout this weekend, when he takes his place in the stand to watch proceedings, it could otherwise seem little has changed at a ground he knows so well.

Only everything has changed. The dream may have died but the culpability game for it is alive and well.

Observing a crowd of 5,000 at the Cross for the first time in three years ought to remind the main characters involved of the turmoil since.

The best supported club in the country was entitled to predicate its revenue model on gate receipts but, when they plummeted in 2019, the wheels came off.

Caulfield took the bullet, dispensed three months into the season. City had not finished outside of the top two in his previous five seasons, winning the double in 2017. If second was hardly acceptable in Cork, then eight certainly wasn’t.

His pleas for extra time were ignored by the board; the eight-game winless run and the consequential hit in finances presented to lower the axe. He’d been tipped off that morning by a security guard before taking training.

Although, as is the norm when a sacked boss continues to be paid until contract expiration, the usual pleasantries were exchanged publicly, delayed reactions have been cutting. Caulfield’s autobiography, released last November, became his break-up album.

Collateral debts put City on the brink of losing their licence to start the following 2020 season, their plight rescued by the generosity of the late Trevor Hemmings’ Grovemoor group.

Caulfield’s reign, particularly his desire to maintain their status, has been cited as the aggravating factor in the financial meltdown.

Upgrading the double-winners to 52-week contracts accounted for much of the increase from the €900,000 annual playing budget.

Once Dundalk dislodged City for both league and Cup in 2018, the scalpel was applied, serrating €300,000 from the pot.

In his tome, entitled Rebel Heart, Caulfield considered 2019 to be a rebuilding mission, even if he wasn’t saying so in the media.

For that patient approach to be tolerated, alignment was essential. By contrast, in his view, misalignment was apparent from the moment a new board was elected in January. Chairman Pat Lyons was gone and another ally, Pat Shine, had sadly passed away.

Into their places came what he branded a young board. Chiselled pros were replaced by the Under-19s in his football analogy.

Gone were monthly meetings with the manager. Just once did they convene and Caulfield noted in that April meeting the difference in Declan Carey’s contribution.

He’d “barely said a word” during his first year on the board but was now “direct” in his role as Lyons’ successor.

Responding last week, the chairman spoke about his dealings with Caulfield.

“I wanted to deal with some presumptions John would have had between Chairman and manager that he was accustomed to,” Carey told The Other Three Amigos Podcast about his first one-to-one meeting.

“John had prior relationships which made him used to a particular leadership style. Change isn’t always something that someone is willing to accept. Sadly, we had to do it. When we came in, the club was in a very difficult position financially.

“I was interested in transparency and full disclosure with the board. I had plenty of phonecalls from John, telling me he’d got this player over from Rochdale and this one from a club I’d never heard of. This lad was going to be the next Seani Maguire.

“It was a bit far-fetched to say the least and I was taken aback, thinking this isn’t the way things should work.

“We didn’t have the levels of visibility that we have now or managers that have come since. The cavalry arrived onto the board in 2019.”

He added about Caulfield’s claims: “This young board stuff; to dismiss it as a bunch of young fellas is very insulting.

“That club was easily in debt of seven-figures across 2018 and 2019 whereas look at us now, stable and reporting record profits — real profits.”

Those figures for 2021 will be enhanced by the Covid-19 compensation payout; loss of income compared to the 2019 season when the team were still in the top flight.

Despite what’s ensued since his exit — the money troubles, managerial upheava, l and eventual relegation — Caulfield remains strident about where the blame rests.

“What happened to Cork City in 2020 shows what can occur when the eye is taken off the ball,” he pens.

“Once the club made sweeping changes to the board and missed out in European football, there was always going to be difficult times around the corner.

“It has been a sharp and horrific fall for a club that won the double three years earlier.

“Because I love Cork City and always will, no matter who I manage, it pains me to see where the club finds itself.”

Rather than trying to rewrite history, Caulfield is instead attempting to justify it. City were no different to any League of Ireland club operating in a precarious industry where one season out of kilter hurtles finances into a tailspin.

The other element of last decade’s duopoly, Dundalk, experienced a similar decline last year, but had the cash reserves and private backing to absorb it.

The fan-owned structure, to Caulfield’s mind, was no longer viable to match City’s ambition.

Grovemoor’s proposed involvement could make that a reality but for now, the volunteers of FORAS are applying a back-to-basics approach in the new norm of the second tier.

Neither of the factions should be vilified for their polarised outlook of what constitutes success for City.

Roy’s relevance reinforced after snubbing Sunderland

So the man written off as being out of touch with the modern dressing-room wasn’t that desperate for a managerial return after all?

Roy Keane’s Sunderland sequel seemed perfect timing as supporters and players of the Wearside institution required motivation from a slump in form.

The Corkman had done it before in a higher tier but has learnt since those heady days of 2007 to work upon his own terms. When the new Black Cats’ hierarchy flinched by committing only till the end of season, Keane sensed mistrust and walked.

Bizarrely, he was walking back to the better-paid and less pressurised job of Sky Sports punditry. Throw a team or player’s name at Keane and he’ll deliver frank and articulate critiques — with his P remier League back catalogue commanding respect.

There’s the other side of his life too, one he was previously reluctant to share, evident by not mentioning his wife’s name over his Second Half autobiography. His latest Instagram post, featuring a picture with his grandson at the cinema and gushing his praise for Sing 2, appeals to a wider audience.

“If I don’t get another chance, it’s no big deal,” he said of Sunderland. “It has to be right.” You get a sense his principled episode has only strengthened his reputation in the eyes of potential employers. Yesterday’s man? Keane is 50, not 70. Which his former boss Martin O’Neill turns next week.

Trouble at Carlisle Grounds is a worrying sign

Pat Devlin, in his post-match reflections of Cork hammering his Bray side 6-0 last Friday, insisted that referee Gavin Colfer should have abandoned the fixture at half-time.

In hindsight, you can understand his take, given only one goal separated the teams by then but it was rather disconcerting to hear his reasons related to crowd disturbances.

What was supposed to be a new era at the Carlisle Grounds for the Seagulls, following the merger of Cabinteely with Bray clinched by Tony Richardson’s investment, descended into an opening night disaster, both on and off the pitch. “It was embarrassing,” said veteran Devlin.

His area of responsibility was solely the capitulation by his team. The lack of segregation between fans, leading to open season, was somebody else’s fault.

While there was a strict security plan in operation for Damien Duff’s debut at Tolka Park across Dublin City, where the paucity of access points almost forced a delay to kick-off, scant preparatory work was devoted to preventing melees breaking out in the Bray stands. On eight occasions, according to Devlin, play was interrupted because of the scenes, distracting from the task at hand.

An event promoted as family-friendly produced a sinister edge that can’t be repeated. That’s for the sake of the league, not just Bray.