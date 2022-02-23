John Fallon: John Caulfield’s Cork City legacy merited

DREAMER by his own admission, John Caulfield will get to live that again at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.
The stadium, he forecasts, will have a full house for Cork City’s first home game of the season.
From the songs booming through the speakers to the chants from the Rebel Army, there’ll be a familiarity to Caulfield like no other. He officially oversaw the most successful period in the club’s history. Suspended from the dugout this weekend, when he takes his place in the stand to watch proceedings, it could otherwise seem little has changed at a ground he knows so well.
Only everything has changed. The dream may have died but the culpability game for it is alive and well.
So the man written off as being out of touch with the modern dressing-room wasn’t that desperate for a managerial return after all?
Roy Keane’s Sunderland sequel seemed perfect timing as supporters and players of the Wearside institution required motivation from a slump in form.
The Corkman had done it before in a higher tier but has learnt since those heady days of 2007 to work upon his own terms. When the new Black Cats’ hierarchy flinched by committing only till the end of season, Keane sensed mistrust and walked.
Bizarrely, he was walking back to the better-paid and less pressurised job of Sky Sports punditry. Throw a team or player’s name at Keane and he’ll deliver frank and articulate critiques — with his P remier League back catalogue commanding respect.
There’s the other side of his life too, one he was previously reluctant to share, evident by not mentioning his wife’s name over his Second Half autobiography. His latest Instagram post, featuring a picture with his grandson at the cinema and gushing his praise for Sing 2, appeals to a wider audience.
“If I don’t get another chance, it’s no big deal,” he said of Sunderland. “It has to be right.” You get a sense his principled episode has only strengthened his reputation in the eyes of potential employers. Yesterday’s man? Keane is 50, not 70. Which his former boss Martin O’Neill turns next week.
******
Pat Devlin, in his post-match reflections of Cork hammering his Bray side 6-0 last Friday, insisted that referee Gavin Colfer should have abandoned the fixture at half-time.
In hindsight, you can understand his take, given only one goal separated the teams by then but it was rather disconcerting to hear his reasons related to crowd disturbances.
What was supposed to be a new era at the Carlisle Grounds for the Seagulls, following the merger of Cabinteely with Bray clinched by Tony Richardson’s investment, descended into an opening night disaster, both on and off the pitch. “It was embarrassing,” said veteran Devlin.
His area of responsibility was solely the capitulation by his team. The lack of segregation between fans, leading to open season, was somebody else’s fault.
While there was a strict security plan in operation for Damien Duff’s debut at Tolka Park across Dublin City, where the paucity of access points almost forced a delay to kick-off, scant preparatory work was devoted to preventing melees breaking out in the Bray stands. On eight occasions, according to Devlin, play was interrupted because of the scenes, distracting from the task at hand.
An event promoted as family-friendly produced a sinister edge that can’t be repeated. That’s for the sake of the league, not just Bray.