Donal Lenihan: Pacific Island nations offer golden chance to extend rugby's global reach

On a weekend of relative calm, with the Six Nations entering temporary hibernation, a revamped Super Rugby Pacific tournament kicked off in the southern hemisphere to herald a new era in the professional game.

At long last, the Pacific Islands are represented in a meaningful, top-quality club competition that will hopefully have positive long-term consequences for Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga. When you consider the incredible statistic that 27% of professional rugby players worldwide hail from the Pacific Islands, it's about time those rugby-mad countries were offered a real chance to maximise their playing strengths at international level.

With South Africa attempting to align themselves with Europe — the next phase of their involvement in the United Rugby Championship will see their top teams being offered the opportunity to qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup from next season onwards — it's clear the path that Springbok rugby wants to travel.

Next on the wish list? Entry to an expanded Six Nations championship. This became a major talking point over the last few days when the South African rugby union only agreed to extend their stay in the Rugby Championship to 2025.

In a hastily arranged statement last Friday, Six Nations Rugby were quick to deny that prospect and made it clear that “they are not entertaining any discussion nor entertaining any plans to add or replace any participating union”.

Nothing will happen until 2026 at the earliest but, I suspect, we haven’t heard the end of this story.

The prospect of South Africa joining the Six Nations, either at the expense of Italy or in an expanded competition, is fraught with danger for the international game worldwide — a subject I will return to on completion of this Six Nations campaign. What this week's speculation has done is intensify the pressure on Italy even more to snap a winless Six Nations streak that now extends to 34 games.

First up, the revamp of the professional club game down under must be noted. The inevitable break up of the existing Super Rugby model due to the inherent difficulties posed by a tournament spanning 11 different time zones and the related travel issues was accelerated by the global pandemic.

The net result is that Japan and Argentina have seen their only Super Rugby teams, the Sunwolves and Jaguares, removed from the southern hemisphere club calendar while the big four South African sides have already migrated to the URC.

The new 12 team model, featuring the top five regional sides from Australia and New Zealand, is completed by two new Pacific Island franchises, Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

Named after the traditional Fijian double canoe that served as warships in naval battles, the Drua are based primarily in Australia but will play at least two rounds in the Fijian capital, Suva. Moana Pasifika are based in the South Auckland district of New Zealand but are sure to attract a lot of the large Tongan and Samoan community living in the city.

In addition to the money generated from the television broadcast rights, World Rugby has committed to providing further financial, high performance and administrative support for both of these newly created sides in order to make them as competitive as possible against some of the powerhouses of the game in Australia and New Zealand such as the Brumbies, Queensland Reds, Crusaders, Hurricanes, and Chiefs.

This is a good news story for the game in the Pacific Islands. World Rugby is continually looking for ways to increase the competitiveness of all teams at the World Cup beyond New Zealand, Australia, South Africa who, between them, have accounted for eight of the nine World Cups contested.

England remain Europe’s sole winners with their 2003 success having also competed in three other finals in 1991, 2007, and 2019. Outside of that quartet, France made it all the way to the inaugural final in 1987 and finished runners-up in 1999 and 2011, and will hope to go one better next year.

While Irish international rugby has benefitted massively from the advent of professionalism and is far more competitive than we ever dared to dream when the game went open, we are still chasing that elusive World Cup semi-final and final slot.

On a wider scale, the real opportunity for growth lies with the Pacific Island nations. Just imagine a properly prepared Fijian squad, with its best players available, being afforded the opportunity to maximise its resources, backed by a detailed rugby programme in terms of development on the ground and regular competition.

That is exactly what happened with the Fijian sevens programme. The result of that investment was a first Olympic medal for the country at the 2016 games in Rio, a gold in the men’s sevens tournament. At the recent Tokyo Olympics, Fiji not only defended its sevens title, but the women's team also took the bronze medal.

The appointment of former Clermont Auvergne and Scotland head coach Vern Cotter to the helm of the Fijian national team is another step in the right direction.

While the Drua’s first foray in Super rugby last weekend, a 40-10 defeat to the Waratahs, offered a reminder that they have a journey to travel yet, at least the first positive steps have been taken.

By offering an opportunity for their best players to ply their trade as a professional closer to home with one of the two new Super Rugby franchises, the possibilities are endless. It will be interesting to see just how competitive the two entities will be in the tournament over the next few months.

The other significant development that will add even further to the competitiveness of Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa at next year’s World Cup is the decision by World Rugby to allow players to represent their country of birth or that of their parents or grandparents, despite having already been capped for another country, provided a period of three years has elapsed since their last international appearance.

A player can only change allegiance once and each case is subject to the approval of World Rugby’s regulations committee in order to preserve integrity. The new ruling has only been in place since January and, I understand, that already several high-profile players with the ability to significantly lift the competitiveness of their respective countries have applied to World Rugby and are awaiting the necessary clearance.

The emotional scenes, shared on Twitter, attached to the appointment of the multi-capped former Wallaby prop Sekopi Kepu when he was announced in a team meeting as the first-ever captain of the Moana Pasifika squad spoke volumes for the passion and pride those players of Samoan and Tongan extraction feel about their exciting new venture.

The challenge now is in translating that newfound sense of identity and belonging into results on the field against some of the best teams in the game.

As Fijian Drua found out on their maiden journey last Friday night, there will be many obstacles on this road. Moana Pasifika were dealt with one already with their opening two games falling foul to an outbreak of Covid in their camp.

It’s very important that these two sides are given time to create momentum, build a fan base, and become competitive. With so many of their countrymen watching from afar in Europe, you can be sure the progress of these two fledgling teams will be followed with more than passing interest by players currently operating in the Gallagher Premiership and French Top 14. The international game will be so much better served if Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga were given a real chance to maximise the silken talents the quality players continue to produce. This latest development represents a step in the right direction.