Fogarty Forum: Cian Lynch owed an exoneration

Nine years ago, Kilkenny won a battle weeks after Cork had knocked them out of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.
Contesting Henry Shefflin’s dismissal in their quarter-final loss to Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s side in Thurles, they convinced the Central Hearings Committee that Shefflin shouldn’t have been shown a first yellow card for a flick on Lorcán McLoughlin.
And so Shefflin’s exemplary disciplinary record was restored. That was the whole point of the exercise - Brian Cody, then county chairman Ned Quinn and Kilkenny great Eddie Keher were adamant that the charge be expunged and the record corrected. A double yellow, there was no ensuing suspension but a point had to be made, a principle honoured.
Seeing as they lost Shefflin before half-time, it may have appeared like sour grapes but there was a genuine grievance with the decision. “Justice has been done,” Keher told local radio at the time. “The important thing that we’re trying to get across is that we had no problem whatsoever with Cork or the result of the match or anything else, but of the injustice of the referee (Barry Kelly) in that case in the way he treated probably the best hurler of all time.”
Nine years on and the game’s best player is again the subject of a controversial sending off, Cian Lynch shown a straight red card for what could only be described as an entanglement with UL captain Bryan O’Mara in the closing stages of Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final.
TV footage of the incident comes from a different vantage point to the one linesman Seán Cleere had of it before he advised referee Fergal Horgan that the two-time hurler of the year be dismissed. It would appear to be a better view too as if anything it was his hurley that was kicked out of his hand, not an attempt by him to trip or illegally impede O’Mara, as UL selector Anthony Nash appeared to make out to Cleere before he raised his flag to get Horgan’s attention.
O’Mara may have held Lynch scoreless but the Limerick man was still conducting the NUI Galway attack. It is hardly beyond the realms of possibility that his absence or at least the very shock of it rocked his team-mates so much that they faltered like they did to lose their lead and the game in the remaining minutes.
Lynch, like Shefflin, would appear to be the type of player keen to move on from such a disappointment. It is not as if it an exoneration is going to do the player or NUI Galway any good now that the cup has been handed over.
However, for a whole host of reasons in particular fairness and Lynch’s reputation, the university are right to officially query the decision. If calls such as David Gough’s to dismiss five players in Armagh 16 days ago are to be upheld and applauded, for the sake of the disciplinary system’s integrity those which are simply inaccurate have to be corrected. It actually should be the GAA’s higher education officials who tackle the matter proactively, not NUI Galway and/or Lynch having to apply for a hearing, but then that simply isn’t going to happen.
It’s not that Lynch’s record is as squeaky clean as Shefflin’s. Okay, he doesn’t seem to row with referees as much as Shefflin but there was that dangerous MMA-like manoeuvre against Tim O’Mahony in last year’s All-Ireland final and he has been red carded for Patrickswell. However, he has been clearly wronged.
In the context of his fellow Limerick half-forward Gearóid Hegarty being deservedly sent off by Horgan the previous Saturday, his county might also take an interest in Lynch being absolved. Then again, they may consider the public outrage at Lynch’s sending off is enough but for the second league running Limerick’s discipline is a hot topic.
John Kiely, Seán Finn and even Hegarty himself - “We definitely looked at it after the first game or two that we were giving away too many frees, without a doubt,” he said of their early part of their 2021 league campaign - have spoken frankly about their need to brush up their act. What Lynch did shouldn’t be mentioned in same breath as Hegarty’s act but, seeing as Limerick are there to be toppled, it will.
At 26, it’s almost unfair that Lynch can pluck some magic from his trunk of tricks against young men, many of whom are only beginning to ease up on the Clearasil. However, his presence has lit up the Fitzgibbon Cup. After the final whistle, nobody would have blamed him if he made like the wind for the dressing room. Yet there he was swallowing his anguish to sign autographs and pose for selfies.
It’s not often the game owes an individual anything but on this occasion it does. Lynch won’t get an apology but he wholly deserves the red card to be wiped.
