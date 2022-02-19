Michelle Darmody: Irish Cream liqueur takes this chocolate roulade to a new level

Irish Cream liqueur is delicious whether you drink it on its own, shake it into a cocktail or add a dash to a hot chocolate. It is particularly good used in an Affogato; added to espresso and poured over vanilla ice cream.
For some reason, I only seem to reach for the liqueur in the run-up to Christmas, which means a bottle is often left sitting open for months. While it does last quite well, I do try and add it to baking and desserts to use it up and free up space in the cupboards.
If you are baking with the Irish Cream liqueur the alcohol will burn off, but it will last in the cheesecake and in the filling for the chocolate roulade, so these are for the adult family members. If you would like to make the truffles without the alcohol kick, you can add the liqueur to the cream as it is heating so that it evaporates.
Chocolate roulade with whipped Irish Cream liqueur
Luxurious and rich, Irish Cream adds an extra layer of deliciousness to this roulade
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
For the roulade:
6 eggs, separated
170g golden caster sugar
180g dark chocolate, broken into very small even sized pieces
1 tsp vanilla
2 tbsp cocoa powder, sieved
For the filling:
250g ricotta
20g icing sugar
30ml Baileys
20g hazelnuts, toasted and finely chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a Swiss roll tin with baking parchment.
To make the roulade, whisk the egg whites with half of the sugar until stiff peaks form.
Melt the chocolate over a saucepan of simmering water and set aside to cool.
Whisk the egg yolks, with the other half of the sugar and the vanilla until the whisk leaves a trace in the mixture. Fold the cooled chocolate into the mixture along with the cocoa powder. Gently fold in the egg whites a quarter at a time.
Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for about 25 minutes, until firm to touch. Once cool enough to handle turn out onto a damp tea towel. Allow to cool completely
To make the filling whip the ricotta, icing sugar and Baileys until smooth. Stir in the hazelnuts.
Spread the filling onto the cooled roulade. It is nicer to have the shinier side exposed so the filling is spread on the side that was face down in the tin. Leave about an inch all around the sides as the mixture will spread as you roll the roulade. With one of the short edges facing you, gently roll the roulade into a sausage shape, using the tea towel to help you on each turn. Sprinkle more hazel nuts or flaked chocolate over the top if you wish and serve.
Irish Cream liqueur truffles
Fabulous as a gift or served after dinner
Servings15
Preparation Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
180ml cream
200g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces
25g soft butter
20mls Baileys or another Irish Cream Liqueur
1 tbsp cocoa powder
Method
Heat the cream to shivering, which is just before it boils. Use a heavy-based saucepan and a low heat.
Turn off the heat and stir in the chocolate and butter until smooth. Add in the Irish Cream Liqueur and stir it well.
Pour the mixture into a bowl and once it has cooled place it into the fridge to solidify.
To make the truffles, dip a teaspoon in warm water and scoop a generous spoonful of the mixture into the palm of your hand. Roll the mixture into a ball and then roll it in the cocoa powder. Put onto a plate, and when you have made all the truffles place into the fridge until serving.