Michael Moynihan: Sligo Rovers should be applauded for stance on betting sponsorship

Last week in these pages John Riordan gave an insight into the sports gambling scene in the US as the Super Bowl approached.
This is fascinating, the American attitude to gambling on sport, because it sometimes seems to be some distance behind our own. A sweeping generalisation, yes, but the breezy incorporation of odds and prop bets in some sports coverage still jars: on this side of the Atlantic there’s at least the acceptance that gambling is inherently problematic.
More credit, then, to Sligo Rovers.
The club issued a statement saying it had been approached by two large gambling companies offering sponsorship but had rejected those offers, adding: “As a community-funded club, we believe it would be irresponsible to accept these proposals.
“Sponsorship is a critical aspect in the running of Sligo Rovers and turning down five-figure sponsorship offers is not a straight-forward decision, particularly given the club is self-funded with no individual benefactor like many others in the League of Ireland. The ethos of our club is to be inclusive and open to welcome all ages and demographics. We feel such advertising, directly aimed at our supporters and particularly to our young fans, could have a detrimental outcome going forward and is not in the spirit of the football club.”
This decision is all the more laudable when you flick on the television and see immensely wealthy individuals shilling for gambling companies with no visible embarrassment on their features, not a tinge of regret as their credibility evaporates like smoke.
Sligo’s statement is all the more striking given, as they say, that the relatively small amount of funds on offer would make a significant difference to their fortunes. A pity that their good example isn’t followed by others.
However, as noted, at least there’s an awareness of the problems posed by gambling. What about more insidious threats?
Last week we had another announcement: that the Women’s Six Nations is to be sponsored by social media platform TikTok.
The company stated: “As a platform designed to bring fans even closer to the action, TikTok will offer new and existing rugby fans a window into one of the fastest growing areas of the sport, Women's rugby.”
Yes, TikTok: the company which has spawned headlines such as ‘TikTok shares your data more than any other social media app — and it’s unclear where it goes, study says’ (CNBC), or ‘TikTok may owe you money from its $92 million data privacy settlement’ (Business Insider).
There’s something particularly unsettling about the alliance of TikTok with sport if you have a long memory. It’s only three years ago that the company had to apologise when it came to light that younger users of the platform were “'exploited' for digital gifts”, according to the BBC.
That revelation came hot on the heels of a record fine for the platform in America when it was exposed as collecting data from children as young as 13.
Accordingly, a cynic would be forgiven for smelling a rat when he or she sees a partnership which by definition will attract the younger sports fan and draw them into TikTok’s web. The child wants to see the sports content and therefore has to log onto TikTok: zip, there goes their data.
By the way, the retort that sponsors don’t grow on trees, and that accessing financial support is a challenge for organisations in all sports is, of course, a valid response.
Sligo Rovers made that very same point, in fact.
The unease you might be feeling was crystallised nicely last week by a pal who pointed out that there was a time when Big Tobacco was one of the more obvious villains in popular culture.
How long will it take before Big Tech is recognised as a far more dangerous influence even than tobacco?