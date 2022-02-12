Darina Allen: Beginner cooks can impress their loves with this roast chicken and gravy 

Aah Valentine’s Day — even if it's just a trip down memory lane! Back to boarding school, when one waited for days in a mixture of apprehension and excitement for the post to be delivered on Valentine’s Day hoping for at least one card to giggle about and muse over who the anonymous sender might be? One year, I got several Valentine’s cards — my class were mightily impressed and a touch jealous. I was the envy of all my pals, a very sweet memorable moment!

No question of romantic dinners or Valentine’s Day Balls on Valentine’s Day last year, we were in the midst of Lockdown. So this year, let’s ramp up the excitement. I love bunting and it’s so easy to make (or buy) a few strands to drape across the office or kitchen, add a few balloons and sparklers and you’ve already created the vibe and livened up everyone’s day.

How about making a few heart-shaped cookies or maybe a gorgeous cake to share at work. That’ll get everyone’s attention. It’s all about the fun, and if you are short of ideas, just take to the internet to be inspired and amused — there are a million suggestions. How about a romantic hill hike or cycle and a picnic. Maybe ice skating or whale watching followed by cocktails and a romantic dinner for two!

If you haven’t already booked a special table at your favourite restaurant or café, it’s probably too late now but how about a Valentine’s Day Cook-in with a group of friends, I know Valentine’s Day is supposed to be all about couples but first the fun and laughs, the romance can come a little later. So into the kitchen for a bit of communal cooking. The ‘refusers’ can make the cocktails and pour the fizz, then lay the table and sprinkle on the confetti (bit early?) or sparklers.

Oysters have long been considered an aphrodisiac — all that zinc does the trick. It’s so fun opening them and if you’ve never tried one, now’s the time.

For the main course, I’m going to suggest roast chicken. Who doesn’t love roast chicken and even total beginners can slather a bit of herbs or spices over the breast and legs and pop it into the oven. Chop a few potatoes into wedges and maybe sprinkle them with smoked paprika or some gutsy winter herbs and a pinch of chilli for extra excitement. Add a few chunks of carrot, parsnip and Jerusalem artichokes (or maybe not!) for a one-dish side.

All you’ll need then, is a good green salad to make way for some sweet treats. Radicchios are all the rage on New York and London menus so look out for some pink radicchio, tardivo and some bitter leaves to add to your salad.

For dessert, I’m going to break all my rules around season and suggest a raspberry fool. It’s so easy to make, beyond delicious even when made with winter raspberries and you can ‘zhuzh’ it up in lots of cute ways — it will become a favourite ‘go to’ dessert.

And finally, how about a little heart-shaped cheese. Pop along to Sheridans Cheesemongers or On The Pig’s Back in the English Market to pick up a Coeur de Neufchâtel, an adorable, soft heart-shaped goat cheese from Normandy in France. Sit around the table and tuck in.

What fun you’ll have and yet again you’ll find, there’s something in the old saying ‘the way to everyone’s heart is through their tummy’.

But, if you’re not wanting to be ‘coupled up’ why not spread the joy, drop a Valentine’s card or a bunch of flowers into a family member or a lonely neighbour to bring a smile to their day. Happy Valentine’s Day to you all.

Oysters with Asian vinaigrette I love oysters au nature just with a squirt of lemon juice but this dressing really adds excitement Servings 4 Preparation Time  5 mins Total Time  5 mins Course  Starter Ingredients 24 Pacific oysters

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons mirin

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 spring onions, cut at an angle

1 teaspoon red chilli, cut at an angle

3 tablespoons sesame oil

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped chives

To serve:

fresh seaweed (if available)

segments of lime Method To make the Asian vinaigrette, mix all the ingredients in a glass jar, seal and shake well. If you can get some, place a little fresh seaweed on each plate. Arrange 4-5 oysters per person on top and spoon a little vinaigrette over each one. Serve on a bed of seaweed with segments of lime. Top Tip: If you can find some fresh seaweed e.g. bladderwrack, dip the fonds into boiling water for a second or two, they will turn bright green. Drop it straight into a bowl of iced water to prevent it cooking and to set the colour. It will make an attractive garnish, which you could eat if you were very hungry but it doesn’t taste delicious! Use it soon: otherwise, it will go slimy.

Roast chicken with herbs and gravy recipe by:Darina Allen Buy a gorgeous organic chicken for a treat, slather the breast and legs with a gutsy Winter herb or spice butter and tuck in Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  2 hours 0 mins Total Time  2 hours 10 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 1.5 – 2.3kg (4 1/2 - 5lbs) free-range chicken, preferably organic

1 lemon, cut into slices

sprig of thyme (optional)

75g (3oz) butter

2 tspsmoked paprika and 1 tbsp chopped parsley or 2 tbsp chopped rosemary

For the gravy:

600-900ml (1 – 1 1/2 pints) of stock from giblets or chicken stock

For the garnish:

sprigs of flat parsley Method First, remove the wishbone from the neck end of the chicken: this is easily done by lifting back the loose neck, skin and cutting around the wishbone with a small knife — tug to remove, this isn't at all essential but it does make carving much easier later on. Tuck the wing tips underneath the chicken to make a neat shape. Put the wishbone, giblets, carrot, onions, celery and herbs into a saucepan. Cover with cold water, bring to the boil, skim and simmer gently while the chicken is roasting. This is the basis of the gravy. Pop the lemon slices and sprig of thyme into the cavity of the chicken. Mix the soft butter with the freshly chopped herbs or smoked paprika and chopped parsley. Slather over the breast and legs. Sprinkle with salt and freshly-ground black pepper. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Weigh the chicken and allow about 20 minutes to 450g (1lb) and 20 minutes over — put on the middle shelf in the oven. Baste a couple of times during the cooking with the buttery juices. The chicken is done when the juices are running clear or when the internal temperature reaches 75 – 80°C (165 – 175°F) on a meat thermometer. Alternatively, to test prick the thickest part at the base of the thigh, hold a spoon underneath to collect the liquid, examine the juices — they should be clear. Remove the chicken to a carving dish, keep it warm and allow it to rest while you make the gravy. To make the gravy: tilt the roasting tin to one corner and spoon off the surplus fat from the juices and return the roasting pan to the stove. Deglaze the pan juices with the fat-free stock from the giblets and bones (you will need 600-900ml (1 – 1 1/2 pints) depending on the size of the chicken). Using a whisk, stir and scrape well to dissolve the caramelised meat juices in the roasting pan. Boil it up well, season and thicken with a little roux if you like (the gravy should not be thick). Taste and correct seasoning, serve in a hot gravy boat. Pop the chicken onto a nice carving dish surrounded by crispy roast potatoes and vegetables and a few sprigs of flat parsley. Arm yourself with a sharp knife and bring it to the table. Carve as best you can and ignore rude remarks if you are still practicing — but do try to organise it so that each person gets some brown and some white meat. Serve with the delicious gravy.

Raspberry fool recipe by:Darina Allen will be thrilled with the result of their efforts. Any leftovers can be frozen to make a delicious raspberry ice cream. Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Total Time  10 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 250g (8oz) raspberries, fresh or frozen

60-75g (2 1/2 – 3oz) caster sugar

300ml (10fl oz) whipped cream Method Lay the raspberries out flat on a dish. Sprinkle on the caster sugar and allow to macerate for 1 hour. If you are using frozen berries this should be long enough for them to defrost. Purée the fruit in a liquidiser or blender. Pass the purée through a sieve to remove the seeds. Discard the seeds. Gently fold in the whipped cream. If you wish to create a 'swirly' effect, just be a little light-handed with the folding in of the cream. The fool is now ready to be served or can be chilled for serving later. Serve with shortbread biscuits.

