John Fallon: FAI has to practice, not preach

When Savannah McCarthy franked her comeback for the Ireland women’s team last September by starring in the win over Australia, it looked ominous for Diane Caldwell.
The veteran defender had just turned 33 when dislodged from the central-defensive berth she’d made her own for 16 years and it seemed a long way back to feature in the World Cup qualification campaign. Never did she consider not making the trek from North Carolina, aware minutes on the pitch were unlikely, but perseverance paid off as she was restored for the qualifier against Georgia.
The Balbriggan native has enjoyed an upturn on the club front too, achieving her childhood dream by joining Manchester United in a recent deadline day move.
United’s first Irish female player in the professional era, she seamlessly slotted in for her debut against WSL leaders Arsenal on Saturday, delivering a towering performance in the 1-1 draw.
Compatriot Katie McCabe saw red in that fixture for two bookings but her Gunners side remain top, two points ahead of Chelsea with a game more played, while United are a further three adrift.
Caldwell will on Friday be named in the Ireland squad for next week’s friendlies at the Pinatar Cup in Spain, adding to her 85 caps, before returning for the Manchester derby on Sunday week. That’s some turnaround for one of Ireland’s stalwarts.