The islands of Ireland: Of saints and traditions on the Shannon

The gathering of seaweed, sold as fertiliser, was a supplement to the fishing, and rights to stretches of beaches were closely guarded. On occasion, matters got out of hand, including on this island. In the 1860s James McInerney ran into trouble when six armed men came in a boat to the island. The Freeman’s Journal reported that on seeing James near the shore with a gun “they forcibly took it from him and brought him to his house on the island, where they administered an oath as to whether he had any more arms, and being answered in the negative they went away firing two shots”. The newspaper reported constant bickering between people on the island and those opposite about cutting seaweed.
- How to get there: No ferry. Straightforward kayak from the bridge at Bunratty Castle, Co Clare
