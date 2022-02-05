Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Dessie's Dubs need to bring the pain to Tralee

We expect a reaction from both Dublin and Kerry tonight in Tralee. Neither will be happy with last week’s results or performances, though they both will probably have had a little smile to themselves when they saw subsequent commentary, after one game in January.
As outlined Farrell has a lot to think about but to improve for tonight he will focus on a couple of key areas. Long term his biggest challenge is to find a way to attack and defend with intent as a group, again. For Tralee tonight, the biggest changes will come in terms of attitude, shooting accuracy, and tackling. I’m sure the video session after last week’s game was an uncomfortable experience for many of the Dublin players.
Meanwhile, on the Kerry side, Jack O’Connor is getting to know his players. He has seen plenty of them already but to really get to know a player you have to be in the trenches with them. He is looking for men that he can trust on the big days in Croke Park. That trust is earned on nights like tonight with a big home crowd watching every move closely. He will expect much more from his forwards, will want them to be way smarter in possession and cut out the fatuous and costly turnovers.