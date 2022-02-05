Ruby Walsh: Thrilling viewing awaits in the Gordon Elliott v Willie Mullins show 

The Dublin Racing Festival is the first leg on the run to the end of the season for Irish National Hunt horses. In its former existence as three race meetings spread through January and February, it didn’t have the same significance or stature. It had then, as it has now, key individual races that were very much worth winning and races that could be the high point in anybody’s season.

However, the volume of prize money now on offer across just two days means you have to compete here to be the champion trainer. That’s why this weekend small but elite fields have assembled to do battle.

There is, of course, the odd equine absentee, but not all horses are suited to repeat big clashes, so some have been saved for March and April, and that in itself will bring fresh and new encounters for us to watch.

The early and mid-season rounds are finished just like the early exchanges of any sporting championship, some bubbles have burst, and whether we like it or not, the big names have come to the top again. That’s sport, be it Man City or Bayern Munich, Rafa Nadal or Ash Barty, Limerick or Tyrone; the further any season goes, the more the big names rise.

Horse racing can be slightly different to other sports in that it throws up a small name competing with the elite a little more often than others. The GAA might have a dark horse every now and then, but racing is full of those, smaller teams maximising their talent when the chances arise.

The FA cup prides itself on the minnows slaying the giants, but not even they have a Paddy Corkery, Ian Power, and Master McShee after the fourth round. However, the reality is that in all sports, there are dominant forces, and racing is the same; their numbers may have inflated, but inflation is part of life, and at least the DRF brings them into battle on our shores to entertain us.

It begins today with the thread that runs to tomorrow evening, Gordon Elliott v Willie Mullins v Henry de Bromhead with others taking up the challenge at various stages.

Hollow Games is the first favourite for Gordon, and with his Minella Crooner the second favourite, it looks like round one will land in the Meath corner. The second race sees a different split in betting terms, but Gordon holds the ace with Fil Dor. However, Willie does have a hand of coloured cards, so Gordon’s ace will need to be played strong to deliver. Icare Allen represents each-way value.

Ferny Hollow’s absence does open the next race up, and with four horses under five to one in a Grade One contest, it shows how competitive this renewal of the Irish Arkle is, even if Willie has three contenders. Playing a blanket defence doesn’t work in a horse race, and numbers only give you more chances than control. Riviere D’etel is the form pick, but the dark one could be Saint Sam, the outsider of Willie’s three. Race four is a 25-runner handicap, and Enjoy D’allen could put Ciarán Murphy’s name on the scoresheet beside the dominant duo.

The featured Paddy Power Gold Cup could be set for export because Paul Nicholls won’t have his eye on any other target for Frodon other than today.

His front-running style and accurate jumping look tailor-made for this venue, and with his next target not being until April, I expect him to be primed for today. As will Kemboy who performs better here than at Cheltenham, but Minella Indo could have a little left in his locker for March.

The sixth race is a trappy two-mile handicap chase where Mount Leinster will try to overcome a lack of experience to take advantage of an excellent mark while the finale will hold the crowd because this bumper looks red hot. Seven runners, six winners and one dual winner. Smaller yards v the big guns with reputations on the line. Facile Vega, Sandor Clegane, Itswhatunitesus, and The BigDoyen. Not everyone will leave Leopardstown happy.

Tomorrow revolves around Honeysuckle and it looks like only lousy luck can stop this brilliant mare in her tracks.

Thirteen runs and 13 wins is an incredible feat for a jump horse and it will be 14 by tomorrow night and could be 16 by the end of the season. She won’t last forever, so marvel at her while we have her.

The first race produced three Cheltenham winners last year and is a deep race again this time around. Party Central looks very well treated, but this is a race to watch for unlucky losers, with your eyes on the future. Glan has the experience Party Central may lack.

In the second race, David will be trying to slay Goliath again when Paddy Corkery dispatches Master McShee to the start in an attempt to down Galopin Des Champs. The biggest issue could be the sheer volume of talent in this contest because there are four others in here who will fancy their chances.

It is arguably as strong a novice as has been run for quite a while, with only Bob Olinger missing from this side of the Irish Sea. That said, Galopin Des Champs created an impression that he was different at Christmas. In a great sense.

Chacun Pour Soi will have plenty of doubters to silence in the third, and he probably won’t silence them all whatever he does, but I doubt betting against him will prove profitable.

The Shunter catches the eye in the Leopardstown Chase, but we haven’t seen him in a while, and the Caseys of Flemenstar fame have the interesting Max Flamingo in here.

Sir Gerhard should cement his place in the argument and debates of what will win the Supreme and what should run in the Ballymore after the sixth.

The seventh will see me going to get a coffee, to stand and observe the hustle and bustle of 28 horses charging around in a two-mile handicap hurdle. The thoughts of that coming late in the day would have had me in a cold sweat as a jockey.

With 14 down and one to go, remember Pink In The Park is coming last. Plenty will need her to save the weekend. Willie may dominate, or perhaps Gordon will flex his muscles and push his way in. Either way, both have loaded their lorries and brought stars to do battle.

Finding the right ones of theirs will be the difficult part of an exciting weekend.